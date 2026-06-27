Reece James

Reece James could miss rest of World Cup with hamstring injury

Football
Sat June 27, 2026 · 1h ago

Defender Reece James could miss the rest of England's World Cup campaign after being ruled out of at least their next two matches.

The Chelsea right-back will not feature in the Three Lions' final Group L game against Panama or their round of 32.

James, who played every minute of England's opening two matches, suffered a hamstring injury in the 0-0 draw with Ghana.

Should England progress further than that he could make a return, but even that is in doubt according to widespread reports.

It is a further blow to Thomas Tuchel's options in that area of the pitch after Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento withdrew on the eve of the tournament.

He was replaced by Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, meaning the only other natural full-back left to cover James' absence is Djed Spence, who more regularly operates on the left.

Centre-backs Jarell Quansah and Ezri Konsa are the other right-back options.

More World Cup content from Sporting Life

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