Reece James could miss rest of World Cup with hamstring injury

The Chelsea right-back will not feature in the Three Lions' final Group L game against Panama or their round of 32.

James, who played every minute of England's opening two matches, suffered a hamstring injury in the 0-0 draw with Ghana.

Should England progress further than that he could make a return, but even that is in doubt according to widespread reports.

It is a further blow to Thomas Tuchel's options in that area of the pitch after Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento withdrew on the eve of the tournament.

He was replaced by Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, meaning the only other natural full-back left to cover James' absence is Djed Spence, who more regularly operates on the left.

Centre-backs Jarell Quansah and Ezri Konsa are the other right-back options.