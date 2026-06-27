Reece James could miss rest of World Cup with hamstring injury

Defender Reece James could miss the rest of England's World Cup campaign after being ruled out of at least their next two matches.
The Chelsea right-back will not feature in the Three Lions' final Group L game against Panama or their round of 32.
James, who played every minute of England's opening two matches, suffered a hamstring injury in the 0-0 draw with Ghana.
Should England progress further than that he could make a return, but even that is in doubt according to widespread reports.
It is a further blow to Thomas Tuchel's options in that area of the pitch after Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento withdrew on the eve of the tournament.
He was replaced by Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, meaning the only other natural full-back left to cover James' absence is Djed Spence, who more regularly operates on the left.
Centre-backs Jarell Quansah and Ezri Konsa are the other right-back options.
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
- World Cup Acca
- World Cup betting guide
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
- Outright preview
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- FREE World Cup wallchart
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- World Cup: All you need to know
- Fixtures, results and live scores
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