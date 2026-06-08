Mexico vs South Africa predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 2.5pts Mexico to win and over 1.5 goals at 5/6 (bet365) 0.5pt Cesar Montes to score anytime at 10/1 (General) 0.5pt Johan Vasquez to score anytime at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

The 2026 World Cup gets under way at the iconic Azteca Stadium on Thursday night as co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa, with roles reversed from 2010. On that occasion, Siphiwe Tshabalala produced one of the most memorable goals in tournament history, unleashing a thunderous strike with the infamous Jabulani ball to put Bafana Bafana ahead in a match that ultimately ended in a draw. Sixteen years later, experienced major-tournament operators Mexico arrive as clear favourites and with expectations high. For South Africa, meanwhile, this World Cup marks a first successful qualification since 2002. Belgian coach Hugo Broos deserves enormous credit for ending that drought, guiding a squad largely composed of domestically-based players to the finals, relying on organisation and strong defence. The tournament itself is an altogether different proposition though and Bafana Bafana face a mammoth task to get a point never mind qualify from Group A.

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World Cup hosts' opening games since 1986 1986 - Belgium 1–2 Mexico

1990 - Italy 1–0 Austria

1–0 Austria 1994 - USA 1-1 Switzerland

1-1 Switzerland 1998 - France 3-0 South Africa

3-0 South Africa 2002 - South Korea 2-0 Poland / Japan 2-2 Belgium

2-0 Poland / 2-2 Belgium 2006 - Germany 4-2 Costa Rice

4-2 Costa Rice 2010 - South Africa 1-1 Mexico

1-1 Mexico 2014 - Brazil 3-1 Croatia

3-1 Croatia 2018 - Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

5-0 Saudi Arabia 2022 - Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

Back in 2010 South Africa became the first host nation to fail to reach the knock-out stage. By drawing the curtain-raiser they at least avoided the ignominy eventually suffered by Qatar in 2022 when the Arab state lost to Ecuador to become the first hosts to do so in their World Cup opener. It's fair to say those two nations are the weakest to have benefited from home advantage. Since Mexico '86 - when the Azteca Stadium witnessed a 2-1 home win over Belgium - the hosts have a W7 D3 L1 record in their opening fixture, with the additional draws being the USA (1994) and Japan (2002) both of whom went into those tournaments with very little international pedigree. The last five victories in that sample have all been handsome. Only once have there been under 2.5 goals, with the host nation themselves scoring at least three times in four of those wins. MEXICO are an unsurprising, prohibitive 4/9 TO WIN but combined with OVER 1.5 GOALS can be backed at 5/6. For those looking for a slightly bigger price, Javier Aguirre's men are 13/10 on the -1 handicap. This really ought to be a straightforward start for the hosts, and we haven't even mentioned the added advantage of Mexico City's altitude of 2,200 metres.