Jake's World Cup 2026 Predictions: Staked 27pts | Returned 26.45pts | P/L -0.55pts | ROI -2%

Football betting tips: World Cup Czechia vs South Africa - Thursday 17:00 0.75pts Stepán Chaloupek to score anytime at 10/1 (bet365) 0.25pts Stepán Chaloupek to score first at 25/1 (bet365) Switzerland vs Bosnia - Thursday 20:00 1.5pts Breel Embolo to score anytime at 13/10 (BetVictor, Betway) 0.5pts Breel Embolo 1+ assist at 11/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Canada vs Qatar - Thursday 23:00 2pts Edmílson Junior to commit 2+ fouls at 11/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Mexico vs South Korea - Friday 02:00 1pt Lee Han-beom to commit 2+ fouls at 17/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes) USA vs Australia - Friday 20:00 2pts USA 15+ total shots at evens (BetVictor, BOYLESports) *tips to be added throughout the round of fixtures Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

At the time of writing this intro - before the final games in round one of the group stage take place - the column has made a small loss through 20 games, not helped by some lenient, and some shocking, refereeing. There have been just 46 cards shown in 20 games, with six of those coming in the opener. An average of 2.3 cards per game isn't what we've come to expect for a major tournament, but then again, maybe the lack of jeopardy in the group stage isn't helping. Still, I have no idea how Moises Caicedo avoided a card after making three fouls, one which was a bad one, or even more egregiously, how Mohamed Hany escaped a yellow for this shocker of a foul on Jeremy Doku...

Anyway, we only had 10 card bets... thanks refs. It could well be that the cards explode out of their pockets in round two of the group stage, with the jeopardy increased and certain teams now desperate for results, so it may not yet be time to abandon the cards completely. Goalscorers and foul makers get us underway in round two of the group stage, with tips to be added throughout the days.

Czechia vs South Africa BBC One - Thursday, 17:00 BST

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

Live odds, form and stats This could be a fun game given the fact both Czechia and South Africa lost their opener, making this must-win for the pair. Both were out-played in matchday one, so some serious improvement is required. Goals could be the way in and over 2.5 goals is tempting at 11/10, especially with this game being played in an air conditioned stadium, but I want to focus on a set-piece mismatch here, with the Czechs utterly reliant on them and South Africa looking vulnerable from them. STEPÁN CHALOUPEK is the man we are backing TO SCORE ANYTIME at 10/1. He didn't threaten in Czechia's opener against South Korea, where Ladislav Krejcí found the net, but he should get opportunities here in a game where the Czechs will be the better side and likely to dominate the territory. The towering Slavia Prague defender scored eight times in the league for his club and once in the Champions League last season, with his goals per 90 at a lofty 0.31, taking 1.62 shots per 90. He should be a big threat for the Czechs, with there also a chance South Africa's focus turns to Krejcí after his goal in the opener. We'll also have a smaller bet on CHALOUPEK TO SCORE FIRST at 25/1 as well. Score prediction: Czechia 2-1 South Africa (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 14:30 BST (17/06/26)

Switzerland vs Bosnia ITV1 - Thursday, 20:00 BST

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

Live odds, form and stats Switzerland were a tad laboured in their first game against Qatar, though no doubt the heat had something to do with that. Having said that, they created more than enough to win the game comfortably, and I suspect they bounce back here against a vulnerable Bosnia. BREEL EMBOLO scored in that opener from the penalty spot, and while he missed a couple of other opportunities, is worth backing TO SCORE ANYTIME again here with the 13/10 price simply too big to turn down.

Breel Embolo was all smiles in a recent Switzerland friendly

The Swiss striker has now scored 11 in his last 18 international appearances, and with the bonus of him being on spot-kicks, I'll happily back him to find the net again. As mentioned, Bosnia are defensively vulnerable with Canada exposing them on plenty of occasions in their opener. Interestingly, Embolo played creator quite a bit against Qatar too, being the perfect foil up top for his wide men, with his hold up play extremely eye-catching. He created three chances and two big chances in total, racking up 0.84 expected assists (xA), so we'll also have a small bet on him to have 1+ ASSIST at 11/2. It wasn't a one-off creative performance either, with him creating four chances for teammates in 71 minutes against Jordan, potentially hinting at his all-round game developing. Score prediction: Switzerland 2-0 Bosnia (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 14:30 BST (17/06/26)

Canada vs Qatar ITV1 - Thursday, 23:00 BST

Venue: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver

Live odds, form and stats Group B is finely poised after a pair of 1-1 draws meaning every team will fancy their chances of progressing, even Qatar. Having said that, Qatar were fortunate to grab a point having been opened with ease by the Swiss, but will be full of confidence after picking up their first ever World Cup point. Co-hosts Canada are 3/10 to win, which does feel a touch short to me even if they have home-field advantage. Jesse Marsch's side play high-octane football and that can lead to a lot of fouls in games, and I'm drawn to Qatar winger EDMÍLSON JUNIOR TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS at 11/10.

Edmilson Junior isn't afraid of getting stuck in

He committed three fouls in the opener against Switzerland up against a dynamic Swiss left hand side, and he'll have his work cut out defensively against Canada's left too. His direct opponent, left-back Richie Laryea, is an incredible foul drawer, winning 3.46 fouls per 90 in the MLS last season and 4.67 per 90 so far this campaign, and there is a chance Norwich's Ali Ahmed (1.99 fouls won per 90) gets the nod from the off at left-wing after impressing off the bench, or Alphonso Davies recovers from his in jury. It's 11/4 for 3+ fouls on bet365 with super sub for those interested in a ladder. Score prediction: Canada 1-0 Qatar (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 14:30 BST (17/06/26)

Mexico vs South Korea BBC Two - Friday, 02:00 BST

Venue: Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan

Live odds, form and stats Both Mexico and South Korea looked impressive on their tournament debuts, both winning to put themselves in a great position to qualify for the knockouts. Mexico impressed with their intensity and directness, while South Korea caught the eye with their technical ability and third man runs in behind, meaning we could be in for an exciting match. It was noticeable how much Mexico attacked down their left, with Julián Quiñones the main reason for that, but also Ãlvaro Fidalgo and Raúl Jiménez drifting into that channel, and it caused South Africa all sorts of problems, resulting in both their right-centre-back and right-central-midfielder getting carded. We should expect the same approach from the co-hosts here, and that could spell danger for South Korea's right-centre-back LEE HAN-BOEM, who looks a solid price TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS. The Midtjylland defender committed an average of 1.39 fouls per 90 in the Superligaen last season, and committed three fouls in each of his two competitive starts for South Korea, against Kuwait in qualifying and last time out against Czechia. He'll be tested here by a good Mexico side, and will have his hands full with Quiñones in particular. Score prediction: Mexico 2-1 South Korea (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 15:00 BST (17/06/26)

USA vs Australia BBC One - Friday, 20:00 BST

Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle

Live odds, form and stats The group D openers were very much a case of nailing one game and failing on the other. The USA certainly looked impressive as they dismantled Paraguay and secured us some nice profit, while Australia did what they usually do at World Cup's and cause upsets, they beat Türkiye when we were on the Europeans. It was a vintage contain and counter approach from the Socceroos that saw them concede the most shots (30) of any team in the opening round of group games, and have the second lowest possession (28.4%). Interestingly the four sides bottom of the possession standings in the first games all avoided defeat, though the Aussies were the only ones to win. The USA sat fifth for most possession, but they did a lot with the ball and they did it at speed, going through the gears against a poor Paraguay side, and to be fair to Mauricio Pochettino's men, that display was arguably the best we've seen so far. The bookies make them 8/13 to win this second game.