Jake's Predictions (incl outrights) 25/26: Staked 630pts | Returned 671.63pts | P/L +41.63pts | ROI 6.6%

Football betting tips: World Cup Mexico vs South Africa - Thursday 20:00 1pt Teboho Mokoena to be carded at 11/4 (General) 0.5pt Raúl Jiménez to be carded at 10/1 (bet365) South Korea vs Czechia - Friday 03:00 1pt The Draw at 11/5 (Betfred) *Tips to be added throughout first round of group stage Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Naïve. Stupid. Brave. Call it what you will, but I will be previewing all 104 matches at the 2026 World Cup in this column. I may have bitten off more than I can chew, but I am excited to get stuck in. We have you covered on Sporting Life with tips and analysis on all 48 teams, as well as outright previews, all of which can be found in our Betting Guide. The tournament gets under way in Mexico on Thursday, so that's where we begin a 104-game journey that hopefully ends with me confidently tipping England to win the World Cup in the final column...

Mexico vs South Africa ITV1 - Thursday, 20:00 BST

Venue: Mexico City Stadium

Live odds, form and stats Co-hosts Mexico are strongly fancied (2/5 and shorter) to get off to a perfect start in a re-match of the 2010 curtain raiser in South Africa. I do expect them to win and Joe has the home victory covered in his match preview. We'll head down the player card route given the referee appointment and the tendency for these openers to see plenty of cards. The referee is Brazilian Wilton Sampaio who is excellent for card backers, averaging 5.0 cards per game across his last five seasons. The last four World Cup curtain-raisers have seen 6-2-4-4 cards respectively, while Mexico and South Africa are attritional in their approaches. South Africa midfielder TEBOHO MOKOENA isn't the juiciest of prices, but at 11/4 TO BE CARDED, he still rates solid value in my book. Playing in midfield, he gets through a lot of dirty work, and ultimately collects plenty of cards. So far this season for his club side Mamelodi Sundowns, he's been carded eight times in just 23 appearances.

South Africa's Teboho Mokoena has an excellent card record

Last summer in the Club World Cup up against high-class opponents, he picked up two cards in three games, while his record for South Africa is equally as impressive, managing three in nine qualifiers and two in four AFCON appearances. At a massive price, I'm also willing to chance Mexico's main man - RAÚL JIMÉNEZ - TO BE CARDED. He's a whopping 10/1, making him the biggest priced outfield player, and I can't get my head around that.

Raul Jimenez will lead from the front for Mexico

Jiménez has been a foul-machine all season for Fulham, committing an average of 1.88 per 90, leading to him being carded five times in the top flight at an average of 0.20 per 90. For Mexico he is less prolific in terms of cards, but at last summer's Gold Cup he committed 2.22 fouls per 90 as Mexico ran out winners, and his aggressive and physical playing style is bound to draw the attention of the referee as the co-hosts look to make the perfect start in this game. There is also the possibility that he is too revved up, as after all, for most of the Mexican players this will be one of the biggest games of their lives - a World Cup opener in front of their own fans. At 10/1, the price is just too big to pass up. Score prediction: Mexico 2-0 South Africa (Sky Bet odds: 9/2) Odds correct at 10:45 BST (10/06/26)