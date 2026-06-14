France vs Senegal predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 2pts Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at 21/20 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday TV: BBC One, BBC iPlayer Live odds, form and stats

France kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign on Tuesday evening against Senegal. It’s a repeat of the 2002 opener, a match that can be filed away under World Cup fixtures we won’t forget, as the African nation won 1-0 to shock the holders. Coincidentally, Senegal are the same price to win on Tuesday as they were in ‘02 (7/1). Les Bleus are the joint favourites this summer, finalists in the last two editions, winning in Russia ‘18 and pipped on penalties by Argentina in Qatar ‘22. Didier Deschamps’ side certainly justify the general quotes of 9/2 in the outright. They have an embarrassment of riches, a sprinkling of world class talent and the swagger of a side that has been there and done it.

France hired Deschamps after the 2012 Euros, he was the captain of their 1998 World Cup-winning side making him one of a select few to win it as a manager and as a player. Under his tutelage, France have only failed to make it past the quarters in two of six major tournaments, losing to eventual winners Germany at the 2014 World Cup and on penalties to Switzerland in the 2020 Euros. They’ve made the final in half of those as well, falling at the semis of the last Euros to eventual winners Spain. Les Bleus usually start tournaments strongly, winning their last six opening games, not that I would back them in the 1X2 at 4/9. France won four of those games by a one-goal margin and half of them to nil. The latter can be backed at 13/10 with BetVictor, but opponents Senegal certainly have the quality to bloody Les Bleus' nose. In Group I’s preview, Jake ranks the Lions of Teranga higher than Norway, dubbing them ‘the best prepared African team’ at the World Cup.

CLICK HERE to read our Group I preview

I’ll steer clear of the traditional markets, playing it safe with a familiar goalscorer. At odds against, I think backing KYLIAN MBAPPE TO SCORE ANYTIME is the most sensible way in. He scored five goals in four appearances during qualification, racking up 29 shots (7.14 shots per 90). Jake’s touted him for the Golden Boot. He’s the favourite but with good reason, scoring 12 times in 14 World Cup appearances. Mbappe netted eight times at Qatar 2022, including three against Argentina to become the second player in history to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, and is only four goals off Miroslav Klose's all-time record.