England 4-2 Croatia: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford secure opening World Cup win

Harry Kane put the Three Lions ahead early, converting a penalty that was initially saved, only for goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to be adjudged to have stepped off his line, giving the England captain the chance to retake it.

The remainder of the opening half was fairly even, and Croatia equalised through a superb Martin Baturina strike after some lax defending.

Kane re-established England's lead with a thumping heading from a Declan Rice corner shortly before the break, but there was still time for a further defensive lapse to allow an unmarked Petar Musa to sweep home in the 50th minute.

Thomas Tuchel's assistant coach Anthony Barry spoke live on ITV at half-time and made it clear how unhappy they were with the team's first-half display, and whatever was said in the dressing room did not take long to have an effect.

Jude Bellingham latched on to a wonderful Elliot Anderson through-ball that came at the end of a 20-pass sequence to fire England back in front barely 90 seconds into the second period.

That goal triggered a 10-minute onslaught that Croatia somehow survived, but they never truly recovered.

England managed the rest of the match superbly, making sure of the result via a breakaway goal from substitute Marcus Rashford, who calmly stroked the ball into the far corner in the 85th minute to release the growing tension inside Cowboys Stadium.