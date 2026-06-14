Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 17 | Portugal vs DR Congo

Football betting tips: World Cup Portugal vs DR Congo - Wednesday 18:00 1pt Nuno Mendes to score anytime at 10/1 (William Hill) 1pt Nuno Mendes 1+ assists at 6/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Portugal vs DR Congo Kick-off: Wednesday, 18:00

TV: BBC One

Live odds, form and stats In a team packed full of creative talent, one of Portugal's biggest attacking threats could actually come from full-back. NUNO MENDES has been prolific for back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain over the past two seasons, scoring 11 goals in total. He has also registered 12 assists for PSG since the beginning of 2024/25, and been an effective provider for his country too, with seven in 26 matches.