Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 17 | Portugal vs DR Congo

Football betting tips: World Cup
Portugal vs DR Congo - Wednesday 18:00
1pt Nuno Mendes to score anytime at 10/1 (William Hill)
1pt Nuno Mendes 1+ assists at 6/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
Portugal vs DR Congo
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 18:00
- TV: BBC One
- Live odds, form and stats
In a team packed full of creative talent, one of Portugal's biggest attacking threats could actually come from full-back.
NUNO MENDES has been prolific for back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain over the past two seasons, scoring 11 goals in total. He has also registered 12 assists for PSG since the beginning of 2024/25, and been an effective provider for his country too, with seven in 26 matches.
Spain were ultimately frustrated by heroic Cape Verde on Monday. The few openings they did get came when deep runs were picked out by precise through-balls - that is where Mendes will be vital in Portugal's efforts to break down a what is likely to be a resolute DR Congo team.
At 10/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME and 6/1 for 1+ ASSISTS he is backed to play his part.
Mendes may have only scored one international goal but was a huge threat in qualifying, averaging an expected goals (xG) per 90 of 0.32 across his four appearances - higher than his 0.28 expected assists (xA) per 90, also an incredibly impressive figure.
The PSG left-back also arrives at the World Cup having been more prolific than ever, finding the net four times in just 20 league games this term.
Odds correct at 10:00 BST (16/06/26)
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
- England World Cup preview
- FREE World Cup wallchart
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- World Cup 2026: All you need to know
Group previews
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Outright previews
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