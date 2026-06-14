Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 16 & 17 | Iraq vs Norway, Argentina vs Algeria

Odegaard is also advised at 3/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME , though to smaller stakes, based on the likelihood of his team racking up a big scoreline. The Arsenal midfielder has scored twice in his last seven Norway appearances.

The Norway captain provided seven in five qualifiers to take him onto 19 in 68 matches for his country.

He is a painful 6/1 generally to score a hat-trick against Iraq , but chief creator MARTIN ODEGAARD looks generously priced at 11/4 for 1+ ASSISTS .

Big things are expected of Norway at their first World Cup since 1998, largely because of Erling Haaland’s 55 goals in 50 caps - including 16 in eight qualifiers.

The USA, Germany and Sweden all scored at least four times, with a combined 16 goals put past Paraguay, Curaçao and Tunisia. In each match a player scored twice, with Folarin Balogun , Kai Havertz and Yasin Ayari making the early Golden Boot running.

Argentina vs Algeria

For now, I'm not quite sold on Argentina.

Their failure to evolve a poor defence that almost cost them four years ago, combined with a generationally weak Brazil allowing them an unchallenged period of regional dominance, means I'd like to see them against top quality opposition before making a firm judgement on their chances of defending the trophy.

ALGERIA are far from top class, but at 8/1 TO WIN I’m willing to back them to cause a shock, although I'll temper it slightly and take the DRAW NO BET at 6s.

France bucked the trend in Qatar by reaching the final as defending champions, but often it has been a struggle for holders; the World Cup curse.

Between 2010 and 2018, Italy, Spain and Germany won just one group game between them, all failing to make the knockouts. Brazil were an exception in both 1998 and 2006, sandwiching another abject failure by France (D1 L2) in 2002.

Argentina's triumph four years ago was unusual in itself as they lost their opener 2-1 to Saudi Arabia, showing that this team is far from indestructible.

Even in qualifying for this tournament they were beaten by Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and Colombia. They also drew with the latter, and Venezuela.

Algeria have kept 10 clean sheets in 14 matches and in all of their last four, which included a goalless draw with Uruguay and 1-0 win over the Netherlands.

They'll be keen to bounce back from a disappointing quarter-final defeat by Nigeria at AFCON, a tournament where their success was built on solid defence - they conceded only once before losing 2-0 in the last eight.

What better way than setting up to frustrate the world champions.

At time of writing we haven't seen a 0-0 yet, and at 11/1 for NO GOALSCORER I'll have a small play on that too.