Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 16 & 17 | Iraq vs Norway, Argentina vs Algeria, Portugal vs DR Congo

Football betting tips: World Cup Iraq vs Norway - Tuesday 23:00 1pt Martin Odegaard 1+ assists at 11/4 (BOYLESports) 0.5pt Odegaard to score anytime at 3/1 (General) Argentina vs Algeria - Wednesday 02:00 1pt Algeria to win (Draw No Bet) at 6/1 (General) 0.5pt No Goalscorer at 11/1 (BetVictor) Portugal vs DR Congo - Wednesday 18:00 1pt Nuno Mendes to score anytime at 10/1 (William Hill) 1pt Nuno Mendes 1+ assists at 6/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

He is a painful 6/1 generally to score a hat-trick against Iraq, but chief creator MARTIN ODEGAARD looks generously priced at 11/4 for 1+ ASSISTS. The Norway captain provided seven in five qualifiers to take him onto 19 in 68 matches for his country. Odegaard is also advised at 3/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME, though to smaller stakes, based on the likelihood of his team racking up a big scoreline. The Arsenal midfielder has scored twice in his last seven Norway appearances.

Argentina vs Algeria Kick-off: Wednesday, 02:00

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats For now, I'm not quite sold on Argentina. Their failure to evolve a poor defence that almost cost them four years ago, combined with a generationally weak Brazil allowing them an unchallenged period of regional dominance, means I'd like to see them against top quality opposition before making a firm judgement on their chances of defending the trophy. ALGERIA are far from top class, but at 8/1 TO WIN I’m willing to back them to cause a shock, although I'll temper it slightly and take the DRAW NO BET at 6s. France bucked the trend in Qatar by reaching the final as defending champions, but often it has been a struggle for holders; the World Cup curse. Between 2010 and 2018, Italy, Spain and Germany won just one group game between them, all failing to make the knockouts. Brazil were an exception in both 1998 and 2006, sandwiching another abject failure by France (D1 L2) in 2002.

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Argentina's triumph four years ago was unusual in itself as they lost their opener 2-1 to Saudi Arabia, showing that this team is far from indestructible. Even in qualifying for this tournament they were beaten by Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and Colombia. They also drew with the latter, and Venezuela. Algeria have kept 10 clean sheets in 14 matches and in all of their last four, which included a goalless draw with Uruguay and 1-0 win over the Netherlands. They'll be keen to bounce back from a disappointing quarter-final defeat by Nigeria at AFCON, a tournament where their success was built on solid defence - they conceded only once before losing 2-0 in the last eight. What better way than setting up to frustrate the world champions. At time of writing we haven't seen a 0-0 yet, and at 11/1 for NO GOALSCORER I'll have a small play on that too. Odds correct at 13:40 BST (15/06/26)

Portugal vs DR Congo Kick-off: Wednesday, 18:00

TV: BBC One

Live odds, form and stats In a team packed full of creative talent, one of Portugal's biggest attacking threats could actually come from full-back. NUNO MENDES has been prolific for back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain over the past two seasons, scoring 11 goals in total. He has also registered 12 assists for PSG since the beginning of 2024/25, and been an effective provider for his country too, with seven in 26 matches.