Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 15 | Spain vs Cape Verde

Football betting tips: World Cup
Spain vs Cape Verde - Monday 17:00
1pt Sidny Lops to be carded at 29/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Mikel Oyarzabal 1+ assists at 3/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
0.5pt Oyarzabal 2+ assists at 18/1 (BOYLESports)
Spain vs Cape Verde
- Kick-off: Monday, 17:00
- TV: ITV1
- Live odds, form and stats
In a game Spain are painfully short to win, the card market looks the best way in thanks to the appointment of Adham Makhadmeh as the referee - he’s averaged 4.77 cards per game this season, dishing out nine yellows and a red in his last appearance.
Cape Verde’s SIDNY LOPES should get the nod at full-back. He could start on either side, meaning he’ll be covering Lamine Yamal or Nico Williams.
It doesn’t really matter which one he’s up against, both have pace and trickery in equal measure.
Yamal and Williams missed La Roja’s last friendly against Peru but returned to training on Thursday and should be given every chance to prove their fitness ahead of Monday’s game.
Even if they don’t play, Lopes' price is still worth a punt as while he hasn't picked up a card for his country, he has a domestic cards per 90 average of 0.39.
In a match Spain could win by a huge margin MIKEL OYARZABAL is a generous 3/1 and 18/1 for 1+ and 2+ ASSISTS.
Plenty of firms go to 9/4 and 14s, which is more than big enough.
The Real Sociedad striker is almost provider and scorer in equal measure for the national team, with 18 goals and 11 assists in 46 competitive games.
In three of those matches Oyarzabal has assisted more than once, with two of those occasions coming since last June.
He created twice in last summer's 5-4 Nations League semi-final win over France and provided a hat-trick of assists in a 6-0 thrashing of Turkey in September.
Odds correct at 15:40 BST (12/06/26)
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- England World Cup preview
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- FREE World Cup wallchart
- FREE World Cup sweepstake kit
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- World Cup 2026: All you need to know
Group previews
- World Cup betting guide
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Outright previews
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