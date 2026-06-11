Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 15 | Spain vs Cape Verde

Spain vs Cape Verde

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

In a game Spain are painfully short to win, the card market looks the best way in thanks to the appointment of Adham Makhadmeh as the referee - he’s averaged 4.77 cards per game this season, dishing out nine yellows and a red in his last appearance.

Cape Verde’s SIDNY LOPES should get the nod at full-back. He could start on either side, meaning he’ll be covering Lamine Yamal or Nico Williams.

It doesn’t really matter which one he’s up against, both have pace and trickery in equal measure.

Yamal and Williams missed La Roja’s last friendly against Peru but returned to training on Thursday and should be given every chance to prove their fitness ahead of Monday’s game.

Even if they don’t play, Lopes' price is still worth a punt as while he hasn't picked up a card for his country, he has a domestic cards per 90 average of 0.39.