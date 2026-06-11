Belgium vs Egypt predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup
2.5pts Under 2.5 goals at 10/11 (Betfred)
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday
TV: BBC One, BBC iPlayer
Live odds, form and stats
Belgium arrive at the World Cup without a defined way of playing, defensive issues and an over-reliance on the remnants of their Golden Generation.
Rudi Garcia’s side were inconsistent in qualification, conceding five times in two games with Wales, drawing twice with North Macedonia and in Kazakhstan.
Ultimately, they topped the group - which also featured Liechtenstein - by two points.
They kept two clean sheets in their June friendlies with Croatia and Tunisia but conceded three goals in their friendlies with USA and Mexico in March.
It doesn’t really quell the concerns about their leaky defence.
Kevin De Bruyne is still his nation's main man at 34-years-old. He scored six times in qualification but only started 14 games for Napoli in Serie A this season.
All-time leading goalscorer Romelu Lukaku has also had an injury-blighted campaign, he didn’t start a single league game in Italy’s top flight.
That said, both De Bruyne and Lukaku featured in the last two friendlies, scoring a goal each.
Ultimately, the 4/6 generally available for the Red Devils to win on Monday looks a touch short, especially against this well-drilled EGYPT side.
Hossam Hussan sets his team up in a low block, looking to contain and counter using the pace of frontmen Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah.
The Pharaohs went unbeaten in qualification, winning eight of their 10 games, with eight clean sheets and a +18 goal-difference.
Talisman, captain and national icon Salah netted nine times in as many games and comes into the tournament two goals off the all-time Egyptian top goalscorer record.
He’ll be double motivated this summer to chase that down as he looks to spearhead his nation to their first win at a finals in their third attempt.
Even taking Belgium’s defensive struggles into consideration, with the way Egypt play, I could see a tight, cagey low-scoring affair.
These two nations are the clear favourites to qualify from Group G and with comparatively easier games to come against Iran and New Zealand, both sides would take a point.
At 10/11, UNDER 2.5 GOALS is the bet.
Odds correct at 14:00 (12/06/26)
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
Group previews
- World Cup betting guide
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Outright previews
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