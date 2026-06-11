Belgium vs Egypt predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Belgium arrive at the World Cup without a defined way of playing, defensive issues and an over-reliance on the remnants of their Golden Generation.

Rudi Garcia’s side were inconsistent in qualification, conceding five times in two games with Wales, drawing twice with North Macedonia and in Kazakhstan.

Ultimately, they topped the group - which also featured Liechtenstein - by two points.

They kept two clean sheets in their June friendlies with Croatia and Tunisia but conceded three goals in their friendlies with USA and Mexico in March.

It doesn’t really quell the concerns about their leaky defence.

Kevin De Bruyne is still his nation's main man at 34-years-old. He scored six times in qualification but only started 14 games for Napoli in Serie A this season.