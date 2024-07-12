World Matchplay darts 2024: Day two predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Betfred World Matchplay continues at the Winter Gardens with two sessions on Sunday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

First Session (1100 BST) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: First round, best of 19 legs



Ross Smith v Josh Rock Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.73 - 95.47

: 95.73 - 95.47 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.38 - 0.27

: 0.38 - 0.27 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 41.43% - 38.76% This should be a belting way to kick off day two, which starts two hours earlier than usual to get every match finished in time for the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain. The PDC have allowed England fans to wear football shirts today and that will add to a more patriotic atmosphere than usual when an Englishman takes to the crowd so that could benefit a charged up Ross Smith, especially if he's banging in 180s at the usual rate. Both players have picked up a title this season but I'd say Smith has enjoyed a stronger campaign given he's reached three finals compared to Rock's two and, more importantly, the latter two have come in the last few weeks. Smith to win and hit most 180s is the call, but it'll be a cracker. Verdict: 10-7 CLICK HERE to bet on Smith v Rock with Sky Bet

Danny Noppert v James Wade Three-Dart Average (2024) : 96.32 - 93.67

: 96.32 - 93.67 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.28 - 0.19

: 0.28 - 0.19 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 41.77% - 41.99% James Wade dug deep to sneak into the 32-player field at the 11th hour and he'll now be eager to mark his 19th successive World Matchplay appearance with a victory. The 2007 champion, who also reached the final on debut way back in 2006, loves the Winter Gardens and will also love the patriotic atmosphere that will be building inside the venue. However, he's not been in great form and a pretty calm Danny Noppert will probably enjoy being a bit of a mood killer. The Dutchman has also enjoyed a superior season having reached the latter stages of numerous tournaments and also won a Players Championship title a few months ago. Verdict: 10-6 CLICK HERE to bet on Noppert v Wade with Sky Bet

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Schindler Three-Dart Average (2024) : 93.79 - 96.09

: 93.79 - 96.09 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.29 - 0.29

: 0.29 - 0.29 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 34.66% - 39.76% Dimitri Van den Bergh added another major to his collection earlier this season at the UK Open but his hopes of a second World Matchplay title were dealt a blow with this draw. Martin Schindler has always had the talent but never seemed to show it on the stage but back in April he won his maiden PDC title in a European Tour event and maybe now he'll start to fulfil his potential on TV. Schindler's stats are significantly better than Van den Bergh this season even though the latter has picked up two titles overall, and I fancy the German to win his first match on the Winter Gardens stage at the third time of asking. Verdict: 7-10 CLICK HERE to bet on VDB v Schindler with Sky Bet

Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce Three-Dart Average (2024) : 96.34 - 94.55

: 96.34 - 94.55 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.32 - 0.22

: 0.32 - 0.22 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 41.02% - 45.01% Brace yourself for one of the loudest renditions of Titanium ever heard outside of the Ally Pally as Stephen Bunting takes to the stage at a raucous Winter Gardens. Not only is the Bullet as popular as ever, but he arrives in Blackpool for the first time as a PDC major champion having broken his duck at the Masters and since then he's continued to produce some great darts, including a mesmerising 117.12 average on the European Tour last month. Ryan Joyce is enjoying another progressive season, reaching the latter stages of several Pro Tour events this season but ultimately I feel Bunting, who has a vastly superior 180 per leg rate will have too much firepower. Verdict: 10-6 CLICK HERE to bet on Bunting v Joyce with Sky Bet

Second Session (1600 BST) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: First round, best of 19 legs

Rob Cross v Gian van Veen Three-Dart Average (2024) : 97.01 - 93.85

: 97.01 - 93.85 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.23 - 0.27

: 0.23 - 0.27 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 41.75% - 40.50% Rob Cross has been one of the standout performers of the season so far and you'd expect him to make relatively light work of rising star Gian van Veen. Voltage may not have enjoyed the best of Premier League campaigns but away from that he's reached five finals, including three in the World Series and two on the European Tour, and won two of them against Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price. Statistically there's a big gulf in their seasonal averages and van Veen really needs to hope Cross has a bit of a mediocre day to give him a fighting chance. Verdict: 10-4 CLICK HERE to bet on Cross v van Veen with Sky Bet

Joe Cullen v Brendan Dolan Three-Dart Average (2024) : 92.29 - 93.13

: 92.29 - 93.13 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.28 - 0.18

: 0.28 - 0.18 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 38.18% - 40.87% Joe Cullen is such a huge football fan that he'll have been relieved to find out his match isn't going to collide with kick-off in England v Spain anymore. His only concern now will be to snap a run of poor form since his only real highlight this season which was reaching a European Tour final back in April that he lost to Luke Littler. The Rockstar isn't even hitting 180s at the rate we used to expect from him and the slow style of Brendan Dolan, who won his 10th career PDC title back in May and continues to produce the kind of performances that will make him a thorn in anyone's side. Verdict: 7-10 CLICK HERE to bet on Cullen v Dolan with Sky Bet