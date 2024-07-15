World Matchplay darts 2024: Day four predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Betfred World Matchplay continues at the Winter Gardens on Tuesday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Evening Session (1900 BST) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Second round, best of 21 legs

Gerwyn Price v Ross Smith Three-Dart Average (2024) : 98.24 - 95.79

: 98.24 - 95.79 180s per leg (2024) : 0.32 - 0.38

Gerwyn Price opened this year's World Matchplay with an extremely solid 10-4 victory over Daryl Gurney in which he averaged just shy of 100 but I'd expect him to get a much tougher examination against Ross Smith. In fact Smith was my pre-tournament tip to win this quarter of the draw and based on the performance he put in during his thrashing of Josh Rock by the same scoreline, I'm still pretty confident about his chances. The Englishman averaged 99 despite 'only' managing three 180s which is well below his usual rate of maximums and if he can unleash a barrage of those on this occasion, the crowd could become a notable factor in his favour. Price is certainly no slouch when it comes to 180s and hit five of them in 14 legs last time out so if we see plenty of legs in this one, then they should be able to achieve at least six apiece fairly comfortably. Verdict: 9-11

Nathan Aspinall v James Wade Three-Dart Average (2024) : 94.47 - 93.75

: 94.47 - 93.75 180s per leg (2024) : 0.26 - 0.20

James Wade always seems to take great delight at being underestimated - or even written off - and he used that to fuel him to a surprisingly comfortable win over a lacklustre Danny Noppert on Sunday. The Machine only needed a steady 96 average to mark his 19th successive appearance here with a 10-5 victory and that could be plenty good enough tonight as well when he faces Nathan Aspinall. The defending champion admitted 'I shouldn't be playing' due to injury problems that will force him to take a break from the game after Blackpool so he did remarkably well to battle through 18 legs to beat Luke Woodhouse on opening night. That sums up Aspinall's fighting spirit but it's hard to see him coming through another lengthy clash against Wade, who will be keen to mercilessly capitalise on any chance he gets. Nevertheless, the Asp still managed five 180s against Woodhouse and is generally more prolific on maximums than Wade so I've factored that into my match double. Verdict: 5-11