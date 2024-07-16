World Matchplay darts 2024: Day five predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Betfred World Matchplay continues at the Winter Gardens on Wednesday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
1pt under 6.5 180s in Ratajski v Gilding at 6/5 (Betfair)
1pt MVG to win and Cullen to hit most 180s at 5/2 (Sky Bet)
Not exactly a tie to get the crowd's pulses racing at the start of the evening but neither player will care about that as they sense a huge chance to reach the World Matchplay quarter-finals.
Krzysztof Ratajski is here by virtue of a shockingly easy 10-2 victory over Dave Chisnall which was so short it finished just in time for fans to watch the Euro 2024 final inside the Winter Gardens while Andrew Gilding added to Peter Wright's woes with a 10-5 triumph.
Gilding hit just one maximum in those 15 legs while Ratajski didn't manage any in his 12 legs with a well below-par Chizzy so don't expect too much excitement from that perspective tonight.
I wouldn't put anyone off going under 5.5 maximums with Sky Bet but I'll play slightly safer and go for 11/10 for under 6.5.
Verdict: 11-7
Rob Cross will still be thanking his lucky stars that he's still in the World Matchplay having survived six match darts against Gian van Veen before seeing the youngster off in a sudden death leg.
Both players averaged over 100 in a thrilling contest and it won't get any easier for Voltage as he prepares to face Ryan Searle, who produced a stunning performance to thrash Damon Heta 10-4.
Heavy Metal averaged over 101, hit three 100+ checkouts and pinned 56% of his doubles in a ruthless display of finishing so this really feels like a tie that could go either way.
It's so close to call but I'm going to throw Searle into my acca on the handicap.
Verdict: 9-11
Michael van Gerwen reminded everyone why he shouldn't be overlooked for a fourth World Matchplay title with an 'upset' win over Luke Littler on Monday night.
I use the term 'upset' very loosely as Littler's favourtism was perhaps overhyped slightly but nevertheless the Dutchman's emotional celebrations at the end showed how much it meant to him after a difficult first half of the season by his own lofty standards.
He averaged almost 102 despite an edgy start and after coming through such a nightmare first-round draw, he'll be extra focused to make it count and go on another lengthy Blackpool run.
MVG will be expected to make relatively short work of Joe Cullen, who has struggled for much of the season, but the Rockstar looked more like his old self with a 100 average in a 10-4 win over Brendan Dolan, in which he also fired in six 180s.
Although his 180s per leg rate is very mediocre by his usual levels in 2024, we should be encouraged by him finding his range on the big stage and he could well find more than MVG tonight even in defeat.
Verdict: 11-7
Chris Dobey was my each-way shout for the title at the start of the tournament but he'll have to make a big improvement on his first-round display against Ritchie Edhouse to keep those hopes alive.
Despite crashing in six 180s and scoring pretty well generally, Hollywood was woeful on his doubles and can be pretty thankful that the Blackpool debutant spurned 15 of 22 attempts.
Michael Smith, by contrast, laid down a serious marker to the rest of the field with a 102 average during his 10-5 thrashing of in-form Gary Anderson so on this evidence alone, Bully Boy will carry more favour with most punters.
That said, Dobey's overall standard in all competitions this season has been slightly higher than Bully Boy and matches of this magnitude can often bring the best out of each.
We'll see plenty of legs and subsequently a lot of maximums from two prolific 180 hitters.
Verdict: 10-12