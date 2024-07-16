World Matchplay darts 2024: Day five predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Betfred World Matchplay continues at the Winter Gardens on Wednesday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Evening Session (1900 BST) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Second round, best of 21 legs

Krzysztof Ratajski v Andrew Gilding Three-Dart Average (2024) : 94.12 - 91.32

: 94.12 - 91.32 180s per leg (2024) : 0.21 - 0.20

Not exactly a tie to get the crowd's pulses racing at the start of the evening but neither player will care about that as they sense a huge chance to reach the World Matchplay quarter-finals. Krzysztof Ratajski is here by virtue of a shockingly easy 10-2 victory over Dave Chisnall which was so short it finished just in time for fans to watch the Euro 2024 final inside the Winter Gardens while Andrew Gilding added to Peter Wright's woes with a 10-5 triumph. Gilding hit just one maximum in those 15 legs while Ratajski didn't manage any in his 12 legs with a well below-par Chizzy so don't expect too much excitement from that perspective tonight. I wouldn't put anyone off going under 5.5 maximums with Sky Bet but I'll play slightly safer and go for 11/10 for under 6.5. Verdict: 11-7

Rob Cross v Ryan Searle Three-Dart Average (2024) : 97.11 - 95.86

: 97.11 - 95.86 180s per leg (2024) : 0.23 - 0.26

Rob Cross will still be thanking his lucky stars that he's still in the World Matchplay having survived six match darts against Gian van Veen before seeing the youngster off in a sudden death leg. Both players averaged over 100 in a thrilling contest and it won't get any easier for Voltage as he prepares to face Ryan Searle, who produced a stunning performance to thrash Damon Heta 10-4. Heavy Metal averaged over 101, hit three 100+ checkouts and pinned 56% of his doubles in a ruthless display of finishing so this really feels like a tie that could go either way. It's so close to call but I'm going to throw Searle into my acca on the handicap. Verdict: 9-11

Michael van Gerwen v Joe Cullen Three-Dart Average (2024) : 97.03 - 92.57

: 97.03 - 92.57 180s per leg (2024) : 0.28 - 0.27

Michael van Gerwen reminded everyone why he shouldn't be overlooked for a fourth World Matchplay title with an 'upset' win over Luke Littler on Monday night. I use the term 'upset' very loosely as Littler's favourtism was perhaps overhyped slightly but nevertheless the Dutchman's emotional celebrations at the end showed how much it meant to him after a difficult first half of the season by his own lofty standards. He averaged almost 102 despite an edgy start and after coming through such a nightmare first-round draw, he'll be extra focused to make it count and go on another lengthy Blackpool run. MVG will be expected to make relatively short work of Joe Cullen, who has struggled for much of the season, but the Rockstar looked more like his old self with a 100 average in a 10-4 win over Brendan Dolan, in which he also fired in six 180s. Although his 180s per leg rate is very mediocre by his usual levels in 2024, we should be encouraged by him finding his range on the big stage and he could well find more than MVG tonight even in defeat. Verdict: 11-7