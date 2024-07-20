World Matchplay darts 2024: Day eight semi-final predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

Luke Humphries v James Wade

Three-Dart Average (2024) : 99.41 - 93.75

: 99.41 - 93.75 180s per leg (2024) : 0.34 - 0.20

: 0.34 - 0.20 Checkout % (2024): 42.9% - 40.77%

Anyone who read my preview of Ross Smith v James Wade probably isn't reading this after I confidently opened it with: "There's three certainties in life. Death, taxes and Ross Smith hitting more 180s than James Wade tonight."

The Machine was 16/1 to hit most maximums and that felt ridiculously skinny given all the stats and logic we knew about both players. Yet darts can always be an excruciatingly painful sport to bet on. And so it proved, with each and every one of Wade's 13 maximums feeling like a dagger to the heart.

In my defence, I don't think anyone saw such a high scoring performance like that coming from Wade, especially given his seasonal form. As well as averaging over 100, he hit three 100+ checkouts and pinned over 42% of his doubles. Quite simply, over such a long format, that's as good as we've seen him for a long time.

The 2007 champion did admit to feeling tired and mentally fatigued afterwards and without falling into the trap of underestimating him again - I just can't see how he lives with Luke Humphries.

Cool Hand has averaged over 100 in all of his games so far and if he were to do that tonight and in the final, he'd match a feat only previously achieved by Phil Taylor.

Humphries is on another level to everyone else and even when he finds himself in a tricky spot, he's able to find the next gear and power through - just like he did against Stephen Bunting and Dimitri Van den Bergh.

The odds are stacked against Wade once again, with Humphries only even-money at -6.5 legs on the handicap! The bookies expect a procession and deep down, so do the pundits and most fans.

The world champion is odds-against to win and hit 10+ maximums which I feel is decent when you think he hit 12 in 26 legs during the quarter-finals while he's hit 22 so far during the tournament at 0.37 per leg - that's higher than his prolific seasonal rate of 0.34. We'll probably need at least 26 legs and obviously the closer Wade makes it, the better.

Verdict: 17-9