World Grand Prix darts: Day four predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The second round of the Boylesports World Grand Prix concludes in Leicester on Thursday night so here's our match-by-match preview and best bets.

The likes of of Gary Anderson, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith are in action tonight but will they all advance? Here, we look ahead to all four matches with seasonal statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca... Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix day four 2pts Luke Humphries to win and hit most 180s at 1/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 2pts over 8.5 180s in Smith v Cullen at 6/5 (Sky Bet) SL Acca: Humphries, Wright and Smith all to win with Sky Bet Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

World Grand Prix: Thursday October 5 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1800 GMT)

Sky Sports (1800 GMT) Second Round Format: Best of 5 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Luke Humphries (1/4) v Luke Woodhouse (11/4) Overall H2H : 6-3 (TV: 0-0)

2023 : 2-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 6-3 (TV: 0-0) : 2-0 (TV: 0-0) Seasonal Average

Humphries : 98.17

Woodhouse : 92.86

: 98.17 : 92.86 180s per leg in 2022

Humphries : 0.34

Woodhouse : 0.25

: 0.34 : 0.25 Checkout % in 2023 (Stage events only)

Humphries : 41.21%

Woodhouse : 40.16%

: 41.21% : 40.16% 100+ checkouts per leg won

Humphries : 10.43%

Woodhouse : 12.90%

: 10.43% : 12.90% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)

Humphries: 25.95%

Woodhouse: 23.71% Most people - including myself - would have been expecting a blockbuster tie between Luke Humphries and Dave Chisnall but Luke Woodhouse spoilt that particular wish by knocking out the in-form Chizzy in straight sets. He averaged a highly impressive 95.96 compared to Chisnall's 94.62 but he was helped by his opponent's woeful doubling and can't anticipate similar charity from Humphries. That said, the Newbury ace wasn't at his best against Daryl Gurney but didn't need to be in a sound 2-0 victory and over this longer format, I can't see anything else other than a sound victory for Humphries. I'm going to throw in most 180s for Humphries as well due to his much higher maximum per leg ratio this season. Scoreline verdict: 3-1

Peter Wright (4/5) v Ryan Searle (10/11) Overall H2H : 9-4 (TV: 2-1)

2023 : 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

: 9-4 (TV: 2-1) : 0-1 (TV: 0-1) Seasonal Average

Wright : 92.99

Searle : 94.95

: 92.99 : 94.95 180s per leg in 2022

Wright : 0.24

Searle : 0.24

: 0.24 : 0.24 Checkout % in 2023 (Stage events only)

Wright : 37.87%

Searle : 34.51%

: 37.87% : 34.51% 100+ checkouts per leg won

Wright : 12.45%

Searle : 11.14%

: 12.45% : 11.14% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)

Wright: 10.34%

Searle: 19.05% It seems a long time ago now since Peter Wright dubbed Ryan Searle as the 'future of darts' after the final of the 2021 Players Championship Finals and while he's still a long way from fulfilling this prophecy, his career is still moving in the right direction. Searle has picked up his fourth career ranking title this year while he also beat Snakebite en route to the World Matchplay quarter-final which was his best run at a major since the aforementioned Minehead breakthrough. He battled past Damon Heta in the opening round with an unspectacular performance and the same can be said of Wright, who brushed Gabriel Clemens aside 2-0. Much has already been made of Snakebite's difficult season and his yearly average hasn't been as low as 93 for goodness knows how many years - but his performances have improved slightly of late and I expect him to edge a tightly fought encounter. Scoreline verdict: 3-2

Michael van Gerwen (2/7) v Chris Dobey (5/2) Overall H2H : 15-3 (TV: 6-3)

2023 : 4-2 (TV: 4-2)

: 15-3 (TV: 6-3) : 4-2 (TV: 4-2) Seasonal Average

MVG : 98.00

Dobey : 95.93

: 98.00 : 95.93 180s per leg in 2022

MVG : 0.29

Dobey : 0.32

: 0.29 : 0.32 Checkout % in 2023 (Stage events only)

MVG : 39.78%

Dobey : 37.87%

: 39.78% : 37.87% 100+ checkouts per leg won

MVG : 11.64%

Dobey : 13.67%

: 11.64% : 13.67% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)

MVG: 22.05%

Dobey: 22.22% Chris Dobey saved me from the humiliation of having all my outright tips falling at the first hurdle thanks to his victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh on Tuesday night - but some would say it merely delayed the 'inevitable' as he prepares to face a red hot Michael van Gerwen. The defending champion thrashed Josh Rock for the loss of just one leg while he averaged a highly impressive 95.74 in this format. But Dobey, who has a wealth of double start experience in the north east, looked pretty sharp himself with an average of 91.13 and he won't be at all fazed by the challenge that awaits despite the overall head-to-head record, which is a bit misleading these days. MVG won their first 11 meetings from May 2015 to October 2022 but Dobey has beaten him three times since then - all of which on TV - including twice in the Premier League. He's also a major champion now and obviously I wouldn't be surprised to see him go all the way this week, even though this will undoubtedly be a tall order that'll go the distance. Scoreline verdict: 2-3