World Grand Prix darts 2024: Day two predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The 27th staging of the Boylesports World Grand Prix continues in Leicester on Tuesday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Grand Prix: Tuesday October 8 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1800 GMT)

Sky Sports (1800 GMT) First-Round Format: Best of 3 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Dave Chisnall (8/11) v Cameron Menzies (1/1) Seasonal Average

Chisnall : 95.93

Menzies : 96.47

: 95.93 : 96.47 180s per leg in 2024

Chisnall : 0.34

Menzies : 0.34

: 0.34 : 0.34 Checkout % in 2024

Chisnall: 40.16%

Menzies: 41.1% Dave Chisnall is one of my outright picks to challenge for the title but that doesn't mean I've underestimated the threat posed by Cameron Menzies, who really has made great strides this season. The popular Scotsman seems to be taking his darts more seriously than ever before and it's certainly paid off in terms of his performance level, averaging a very healthy 96.5 this year compared to Chizzy's 95.9 while his 180 per leg ratio is just as impressive at 0.34. However his form and stats seem to have dipped in the last month or so and that's not ideal preparation ahead of a World Grand Prix debut, where the double-start format is unforgiving. Chisnall, by contrast, has picked up two more titles since the start of September thanks to a string of superb displays and he'll be a hard man to stop this week. I would not be surprised whatsoever to see three sets and if we do, then a high number of maximums for this format should be expected. Scoreline prediction: 2-1 CLICK HERE to bet on Chisnall v Menzies with Sky Bet

Luke Woodhouse (6/5) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (8/13) Seasonal Average

Woodhouse : 93.22

Van den Bergh : 93.31

: 93.22 : 93.31 180s per leg in 2024

Woodhouse : 0.26

Van den Bergh : 0.28

: 0.26 : 0.28 Checkout % in 2024

Woodhouse: 41.11%

Van den Bergh: 35.5% Dimitri Van den Bergh will probably be one of the more friendless major champions in the betting for World Grand Prix glory given his underwhelming form and seasonal stats this season. That said, despite the figures he still managed to win the UK Open out of the blue back in March - and then added a Players Championship title to his collection in June. Some players would give their non throwing hand for a season like that. He's certainly more of a player for the big stage tournaments where he relishes the opportunity to get on the Sky Sports mic so let's not read too much into his average, which is still slightly better than Luke Woodhouse's 93.22. His opponent did stun Chisnall on debut last year and did narrowly miss out on reaching a Players Championship final last week when losing 7-6 to Luke Humphries so I wouldn't want to call this confidently either way. Scoreline prediction: 1-2 CLICK HERE to bet on Woodhouse v VDB with Sky Bet

Mike De Decker (6/5) v Damon Heta (8/13) Seasonal Average

De Decker : 95.27

Heta : 96.23

: 95.27 : 96.23 180s per leg in 2024

De Decker : 0.36

Heta : 0.31

: 0.36 : 0.31 Checkout % in 2024

De Decker: 37.97%

Heta: 44.5% I'd never say anyone in sport is 'due' a win just because they are on a losing streak, but I'm tempted to make an exception for Damon Heta at the World Grand Prix. The Aussie has crashed out in the first round in all three of his appearances so on that evidence double-start darts clearly isn't his forte. However, all his defeats went to three sets and in two of those he was pipped in deciding legs. Mike De Decker's World Grand Prix debut last year ended in a sound 2-0 defeat to Joe Cullen and his doubling stats don't exactly bode well when you consider just how lethal Heta has been on the outer ring this season. Scoreline prediction: 0-2 CLICK HERE to bet on De Decker v Heta with Sky Bet

Peter Wright (5/6) v James Wade (5/6) Seasonal Average

Wright : 92.50

Wade : 94.52

: 92.50 : 94.52 180s per leg in 2024

Wright : 0.23

Wade : 0.22

: 0.23 : 0.22 Checkout % in 2024

Wright: 37.49%

Wade: 41.07% Many darts fans were writing Peter Wright's career obituary on social media earlier this year due to a disastrous Premier League campaign that really seemed to knock the stuffing out of him. But Snakebite never stops tinkering and working on his game so was it really too much of a surprise to see him gradually turn his form around to a point where he was able to stun Luke Littler in a European Tour final at the start of September despite averaging a good 10 points less. He also reduced himself to tears of emotion on the stage that same weekend when producing a 108 average to defeat Michael van Gerwen and since then he's continued to maintain a very healthy level of consistency. James Wade has been playing as steadily as ever since a superb run to the World Matchplay semi-finals during the summer and if he can bring that standard to Leicester then even a revived Wright could struggle. Scoreline prediction: 2-1 CLICK HERE to bet on Wright v Wade with Sky Bet

Gerwyn Price (1/2) v Danny Noppert (6/4) Seasonal Average

Price : 97.46

Noppert : 96.67

: 97.46 : 96.67 180s per leg in 2024

Price : 0.31

Noppert : 0.31

: 0.31 : 0.31 Checkout % in 2024

Price: 40.26%

Noppert: 41.52% Gerwyn Price's World Grand Prix success in 2020 came right in the heart of his blockbusting era where it looked as though he'd go and win more majors than the five he currently has. Although his performance levels are still generally very high, I don't think anyone would argue that he's lost a bit of his stardust and aura over the past couple of seasons and fallen into the chasing pack. In theory, this is an ideal tournament for Price to thrust himself back into the limelight given how well he's mastered this double-start format since lifting the trophy in 2020. Twelve months ago he reached the final for the third year out of four and in 2022 he managed to reach the semi-finals. However, his recent form is a worry. Since the start of September he's won 10 of his 18 matches and only averaged over 100 in three of them. His overall average in this time is 95.8 whereas Danny Noppert has managed 97.39 with as many as 12 over a ton across 29 matches. Danny Noppert, who looked particularly sharp last week with six 100+ averages in 11 games, has only managed one semi-final run here back in 2021 but his composed demeanour can help him cause a mini shock if Price loses his cool. Scoreline prediction: 1-2 CLICK HERE to back Noppert to beat Price with Sky Bet CLICK HERE to bet on Price v Noppert with Sky Bet

Michael Smith (6/5) v Gary Anderson (8/13) Seasonal Average

Smith : 95.41

Anderson : 99.96

: 95.41 : 99.96 180s per leg in 2024

Smith : 0.31

Anderson : 0.42

: 0.31 : 0.42 Checkout % in 2024

Smith: 38.31%

Anderson: 41.86% If we judged the Player of the Season purely on averages and 180 hitting stats, Gary Anderson is on track to win it at a canter. Not only does he top the averages with 99.96 but he's also exceeded 100 in in 45 of his 82 matches this season which is a much higher ratio (0.54) than anyone else. For context, Humphries and Littler are next with around 0.44. The Flying Scotsman recently picked up his third title of the season while his tally also includes one on the European Tour which proves he can still produce his best on the stage environment. He's made my staking plan to win the title but for this match against his former protege Michael Smith I'm going high on the maximum count given just how prolific both these players are. Scoreline prediction: 1-2 CLICK HERE to bet on Smith v Anderson with Sky Bet

Michael van Gerwen (2/5) v Daryl Gurney (9/4) Seasonal Average

MVG : 97.39

Gurney : 93.74

: 97.39 : 93.74 180s per leg in 2024

MVG : 0.28

Gurney : 0.23

: 0.28 : 0.23 Checkout % in 2024

MVG: 40.73%

Gurney: 41.95% Michael van Gerwen heads into the World Grand Prix on a 12-match winning streak having picked up back-to-back titles towards the end of September. They were his first ranking crowns of the calendar year and he did so in impression fashion thanks to five ton+ averages across the two events - including a 106.6 in a Players Championship final against Dave Chisnall and then a 107.9 against Ross Smith in a European Tour semi-final. Daryl Gurney's form has been trending in the right direction since the start of September, with runs to the latter stages (quarter-finals or semi-finals) in five of the 12 events he's entered - including the World Series of Darts Finals. I still envisage a victory for MVG but it could take three nervy sets. Scoreline prediction: 2-1 CLICK HERE to bet on MVG v Gurney with Sky Bet