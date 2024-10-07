World Grand Prix darts 2024: Day three predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The second round of the Boylesports World Grand Prix begins on Wednesday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.
1.5pts Luke Humphries to win, hit most 180s and highest checkout at 5/6 (Paddy Power)
1pt Ross Smith to win and hit most 180s v Jonny Clayton at 5/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
1pt Ryan Joyce to beat Nathan Aspinall at 11/8 (BetMGM)
Ross Smith became the first player to average over 100 at the World Grand Prix since Gerwyn Price in the opening round of the 2021 edition as he combined his usual high-scoring power with clinical starting and finishing doubling.
He was 70% on starting doubles and 54% on his checkout percentage but how good will his levels be in the slightly longer format of best of five sets?
He's lost in the second round in each of his last three appearances here, including last year when he'd beaten Jonny Clayton 2-0 in his opener before a sound 3-1 defeat to Joe Cullen.
Clayton may not be the player he was a few season back but the former World Grand Prix champion produced a ruthless performance of old to make light work of Ritchie Edhouse in the first round with an impressive double-start average of 93.
Although we saw the Ferret's 180 finger point as many times as we saw Smith's maximum roars (three), I think we can safely assume it'll be the Englishman who hits most during this length of contest and I also fancy him for the victory.
Scoreline prediction: 1-3
The only way Ricardo Pietreczko can win this match is if Luke Humphries struggles as badly as he did against the German in their epic World Championship clash - and then doesn't produce a herculean comeback.
Humphries also showed some of that character - albeit without the hostile atmosphere - to come back from the brink against Stephen Bunting in round one and that I feel was potentially the biggest hurdle standing in his way of coming through this section of the draw.
With the format getting longer from now on, in addition to the exit of Luke Littler, the journey should actually get more straight forward from here on in. Pietreczko is simply not in his league on any level, while he also lacks the temperament needed for double-start success when the chips are down.
I mean, he even forgot it was double-start at one point during his match with Raymond van Barneveld and that's when he was one set up!
Pietreczko will do well to win a set and I do feel this match is prime for Cool Hand to pull off the 'Match Treble' given his 180 hitting being vastly superior and the fact he'll win the majority of legs.
Scoreline prediction: 3-0
Nothing against Ryan Searle whatsoever, but it was great to see Nathan Aspinall doing what he does best and displaying his character and battling spirit to win on the big stage after several tough months in his career with injury.
His performance levels have been on the right track and to average almost 93 in 12 legs of double-start is not a bad effort at all, so most fans will expect to him to overcome Ryan Joyce and book his place in the quarter-finals.
Joyce, who is making his first appearance in the World Grand Prix since his 2020 debut where he stunned Peter Wright 2-0 with a 96 average before bowing out 3-2 against Dave Chisnall in a high quality affair, is no stranger to his format due to his north-east roots like Chris Dobey and he shouldn't be underestimated.
His general form is pretty good and even averaged as high as 112 in a Players Championship quarter-final run last week so it wasn't a great surprise to cruise past a lacklustre Josh Rock on opening night.
I just feel he'll stay with Aspinall and give himself enough chances to claim a small upset.
Scoreline prediction: 2-3
Rob Cross did everyone a favour by taking out tournament favourite and debutant king Luke Littler on opening night and it could be the kind of result he needed to give himself confidence about the double-start format.
Voltage, who has been open about his dreadful track record in this event, impressively held his nerve amidst Littler's barrage of six 180s and a very impressive average of 94 by pinning eight of his 10 attempts at finishing doubles in a superb 2-1 victory.
His next opponent Martin Schindler has largely positive feelings about double-start having reached the quarter-finals 12 months ago and he began his campaign with a very comfortable 2-0 victory over the wiley Brendan Dolan.
The German won a European Tour event last month so his confidence is very high right now and for that reason I'm expecting him to push Cross all the way to a deciding set.
Scoreline prediction: 3-2
