PDC World Darts Championship 2020: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live Sky Sports TV coverage

The biggest event in darts is over, with Peter Wright defeating three-time champion Michael van Gerwen 7-3 on New Year's Day to win his maiden world title.

Although the tournament will be mostly remembered for Queen of the Palace Fallon Sherrock dominating nearly all of the global headlines with her astonishing history-making victories against Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, the the entertainment didn't stop there, with a record eight 170 checkouts, over 800 maximums, 31 matches going the full distance and a four of agonising nine-darter attempts, including one in the final.

And fittingly it all ended with the tournament's oldest ever first-time winner, with Snakebite lifting the trophy aged 49.

You can look back on how the drama at the Ally Pally unfolded right here with the full results and round-ups while we also have details of how players qualified and a bumper history section including past winners and tournament statistics.

PDC World Darts Championship 2020: Round-by-round results

SCROLL TO NEXT SECTION FOR DAILY RESULTS

FINAL

Michael van Gerwen (1) 3-7 Peter Wright (7)

FINAL REPORT, HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION

LEG-BY-LEG FINAL BLOG AND HIGHLIGHTS

SEMI-FINALS

(1) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Nathan Aspinall (12)

(7) Peter Wright 6-3 Gerwyn Price (3)

SEMI-FINAL REVIEW, HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION

LEG-BY-LEG SEMI-FINAL BLOG AND HIGHLIGHTS

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Darius Labanauskas

(12) Nathan Aspinall 5-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh (29)

Luke Humphries 3-5 Peter Wright (7)

(27) Glen Durrant 1-5 Gerwyn Price (3)

QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW, HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION

FOURTH ROUND

Quarter One

(1) Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Stephen Bunting (17)

(25) Steve Beaton 2-4 Darius Labanauskas

Quarter Two

(5) Gary Anderson 2-4 Nathan Aspinall (12)

(29) Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-3 Adrian Lewis (13)

Quarter Three

Kim Huybrechts 1-4 Luke Humphries

(7) Peter Wright 4-3 Jeffrey de Zwaan (23)

Quarter Four

(27) Glen Durrant 4-3 Chris Dobey (22)

(3) Gerwyn Price 4-2 Simon Whitlock (14)

THIRD ROUND

Quarter One

(1) Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Ricky Evans (32)

(16) Jonny Clayton 0-4 Stephen Bunting (17)

(8) James Wade 2-4 Steve Beaton (25)

Darius Labanauskas 4-2 Max Hopp (24)

Quarter Two

(5) Gary Anderson 4-3 Ryan Searle

(12) Nathan Aspinall 4-3 Krzysztof Ratajski (21)

Luke Woodhouse 2-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh (29)

(13) Adrian Lewis 4-3 Darren Webster (20)

Quarter Three

Kim Huybrechts 4-2 Danny Noppert (31)

Nico Kurz 2-4 Luke Humphries

(7) Peter Wright 4-2 Seigo Asada

(10) Dave Chisnall 3-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan (23)

Quarter Four

(6) Daryl Gurney 2-4 Glen Durrant (27)

Fallon Sherrock 2-4 Chris Dobey (22)

(3) Gerwyn Price 4-0 John Henderson (30)

(14) Simon Whitlock 4-1 Mervyn King (19)

SECOND ROUND

Seeded players entered at this stage

Quarter One

(1) Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Jelle Klaasen (bt Kevin Burness 3-1)

(32) Ricky Evans 3-1 Mark McGeeney (bt Matt Campbell 3-1)

(16) Jonny Clayton 3-0 Jan Dekker (bt Ryan Joyce 3-2)

(17) Stephen Bunting 3-2 Jose Justicia (bt Arron Monk 3-0)

(8) James Wade 3-0 Ritchie Edhouse (bt Boris Koltsov 3-1)

(25) Steve Beaton 3-1 Kyle Anderson (bt Xiaochen Zong 3-2)

(9) Ian White 1-3 Darius Labanauskas (bt Matthew Edgar 3-0)

(24) Max Hopp 3-2 Benito van de Pas (bt Gabriel Clemens 3-2)

Quarter Two

(5) Gary Anderson 3-0 Brendan Dolan (bt Nitin Kumar 3-0)

(28) Steve West 0-3 Ryan Searle (bt Robbie King 3-2)

(12) Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Danny Baggish (bt Andy Boulton 3-2)

(21) Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 Zoran Lerchbacher (bt Jamie Hughes 3-2)

(4) Michael Smith 1-3 Luke Woodhouse (bt Paul Lim 3-0)

(29) Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-0 Josh Payne (bt Diogo Portela 3-0)

(13) Adrian Lewis 3-2 Cristo Reyes (bt Lourence Ilagan 3-2)

(20) Darren Webster 3-0 Yuki Yamada (bt Ryan Meikle 3-1)

Quarter Three

(2) Rob Cross 0-3 Kim Huybrechts (bt Geert Nentjes 3-2)

(31) Danny Noppert 3-2 Callan Rydz (bt Steve Lennon 3-2)

(15) Joe Cullen 1-3 Nico Kurz (bt James Wilson 3-1)

(18) Jermaine Wattimena 2-3 Luke Humphries (bt Devon Petersen 3-1)

(7) Peter Wright 3-2 Noel Malicdem (bt Rowby-John Rodriguez 3-0)

(26) Keegan Brown 3-2 Seigo Asada (bt Mickey Mansell 3-0)

(10) Dave Chisnall 3-1 Vincent van der Voort (bt Keane Barry 3-0)

(23) Jeffrey de Zwaan 3-2 Darin Young (bt Raymond van Barneveld 3-1)

Quarter Four

(6) Daryl Gurney 3-0 Justin Pipe (bt Benjamin Pratnemer 3-2)

(27) Glen Durrant 3-0 Damon Heta (bt Jose De Sousa 3-0)

(11) Mensur Suljovic 1-3 Fallon Sherrock (bt Ted Evetts 3-2)

(22) Chris Dobey 3-2 Ron Meulenkamp (bt Ben Robb 3-0)

(3) Gerwyn Price 3-2 William O'Connor (bt Marko Kantele 3-0)

(30) John Henderson 3-0 James Richardson (bt Mikuru Suzuki 3-2)

(14) Simon Whitlock 3-0 Harry Ward (bt Madars Razma 3-2)

(19) Mervyn King 3-2 Ciaran Teehan (bt Ross Smith 3-0)

PDC World Darts Championship 2020: Daily Schedule & Results

Friday December 13

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Jelle Klaasen 3-1 Kevin Burness (First Round)

Kim Huybrechts 3-2 Geert Nentjes (First Round)

Luke Humphries 3-1 Devon Petersen (First Round)

Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Jelle Klaasen (Second Round)

CLICK HERE FOR FRIDAY REVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday December 14

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Darius Labanauskas 3-0 Matthew Edgar (First Round)

Ryan Meikle 1-3 Yuki Yamada (First Round)

Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Paul Lim (First Round)

Jermaine Wattimena 2-3 Luke Humphries (Second Round)

Evening Session (1900)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Mark McGeeney 3-1 Matt Campbell (First Round)

Jamie Hughes 2-3 Zoran Lerchbacher (First Round)

Raymond van Barneveld 1-3 Darin Young (First Round)

Rob Cross 0-3 Kim Huybrechts (Second Round)

CLICK HERE FOR SATURDAY REVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday December 15

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Kyle Anderson 3-2 Xiaochen Zong (First Round)

Ross Smith 0-3 Ciaran Teehan (First Round)

Brendan Dolan 3-0 Nitin Kumar (First Round)

Ian White 1-3 Darius Labanauskas (Second Round)

Evening Session (1900)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Arron Monk 0-3 Jose Justicia (First Round)

Andy Boulton 2-3 Danny Baggish (First Round)

James Richardson 3-2 Mikuru Suzuki (First Round)

Michael Smith 1-3 Luke Woodhouse (Second Round)

CLICK HERE FOR SUNDAY REVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS

Monday December 16

Evening Session (1900)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Steve Lennon 2-3 Callan Rydz (First Round)

William O’Connor 3-0 Marko Kantele (First Round)

Vincent van der Voort 3-0 Keane Barry (First Round)

Gary Anderson 3-0 Brendan Dolan (Second Round)

CLICK HERE FOR MONDAY REVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday December 17

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Ryan Searle 3-2 Robbie King (First Round)

Cristo Reyes 3-2 Lourence Ilagan (First Round)

Rowby-John Rodriguez 0-3 Noel Malicdem (First Round)

Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 Zoran Lerchbacher (Second Round)

Evening Session

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Ritchie Edhouse 3-1 Boris Koltsov (First Round)

Jose De Sousa 0-3 Damon Heta (First Round)

Ted Evetts 2-3 Fallon Sherrock (First Round)

Jeffrey de Zwaan 3-2 Darin Young (Second Round)

CLICK HERE FOR TUESDAY REVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday December 18

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Ron Meulenkamp 3-0 Ben Robb (First Round)

Mickey Mansell 0-3 Seigo Asada (First Round)

Harry Ward 3-2 Madars Razma (First Round)

Stephen Bunting 3-2 Jose Justicia (Second Round)

Evening Session (1900)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

James Wilson 1-3 Nico Kurz (First Round)

Josh Payne 3-0 Diogo Portela (First Round)

Gabriel Clemens 2-3 Benito van de Pas (First Round)

James Wade 3-0 Ritchie Edhouse (Second Round)

CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday December 19

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Justin Pipe 3-2 Benjamin Pratnemer (First Round)

Ryan Joyce 2-3 Jan Dekker (First Round)

John Henderson 3-0 James Richardson (Second Round)

Steve Beaton 3-1 Kyle Anderson (Second Round)

Evening Session (1900)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Chris Dobey 3-2 Rob Meulenkamp (Second Round)

Danny Noppert 3-2 Callan Rydz (Second Round)

Dave Chisnall 3-1 Vincent Van der Voort (Second Round)

Gerwyn Price 3-2 William O’Connor (Second Round)

CLICK HERE FOR THURSDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS

Friday December 20

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Darren Webster 3-0 Yuki Yamada (Second Round)

Mervyn King 3-2 Ciaran Teehan (Second Round)

Jonny Clayton 3-0 Jan Dekker (Second Round)

Ricky Evans 3-1 Mark McGeeney (Second Round)

Evening Session (1900)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Danny Baggish (Second Round)

Joe Cullen 1-3 Nico Kurz (Second Round)

Max Hopp 3-2 Benito van de Pas (Second Round)

Peter Wright 3-2 Noel Malicdem (Second Round)

CLICK HERE FOR FRIDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday December 21

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Keegan Brown 2-3 Seigo Asada (Second Round)

Simon Whitlock 3-0 Harry Ward (Second Round)

Steve West 0-3 Ryan Searle (Second Round)

Adrian Lewis 3-2 Cristo Reyes (Second Round)

Evening Session (1900)

Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Daryl Gurney 3-0 Justin Pipe (Second Round)

Glen Durrant 3-0 Damon Heta (Second Round)

Mensur Suljovic 1-3 Fallon Sherrock (Second Round)

Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-0 Josh Payne (Second Round)

CLICK HERE FOR SATURDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS

WATCH: CROWD GO CRAZY FOR FALLON SHERROCK

Sunday December 22

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Jonny Clayton 0-4 Stephen Bunting

Darius Labanauskas 4-2 Max Hopp

Nathan Aspinall 4-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Evening Session (1900)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

James Wade 2-4 Steve Beaton

Kim Huybrechts 4-2 Danny Noppert

Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Ricky Evans

CLICK HERE FOR SUNDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS

Monday December 23

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Nico Kurz 2-4 Luke Humphries

Adrian Lewis 4-3 Darren Webster

Luke Woodhouse 2-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Evening Session (1900)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Dave Chisnall 3-4 Jeffrey De Zwaan

Gary Anderson 4-3 Ryan Searle

Peter Wright 4-2 Seigo Asada

CLICK HERE FOR MONDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS

Friday December 27

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Simon Whitlock 4-1 Mervyn King

Daryl Gurney 2-4 Glen Durrant

Fallon Sherrock 2-4 Chris Dobey

Evening Session (1900)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Gerwyn Price 4-0 John Henderson

Gary Anderson 2-4 Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Stephen Bunting

CLICK HERE FOR FRIDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday December 28

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Steve Beaton 2-4 Darius Labanauskas

Kim Huybrechts 1-4 Luke Humphries

Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-3 Adrian Lewis

Evening Session (1900)

Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Peter Wright 4-3 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Glen Durrant 4-3 Chris Dobey

Gerwyn Price 4-2 Simon Whitlock

CLICK HERE FOR SATURDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday December 29

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Nathan Aspinall 5-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Luke Humphries 3-5 Peter Wright

Evening Session (1900)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Michael Van Gerwen 5-2 Darius Labanauskas

Glen Durrant 1-5 Gerwyn Price

CLICK HERE FOR SUNDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS

Monday December 30

Evening Session (1900)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)

Peter Wright 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

SEMI-FINAL REVIEW, HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION

LEG-BY-LEG SEMI-FINAL BLOG AND HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday January 1

Evening Session (1900)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Final (Best of 13 sets)

Michael van Gerwen (1) 3-7 Peter Wright (7)

FINAL REPORT, HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION

LEG-BY-LEG FINAL BLOG AND HIGHLIGHTS

2020 World Championship: Sky Bet odds

CLICK HERE FOR OUR WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP BETTING TIPS

Michael van Gerwen is unsurprisingly the 5/4 favourite to retain his title and get his hands on the trophy for a fourth time.

However is enemy in chief is man of the moment Gerwyn Price, who heads to the Alexandra Palace as 9/2 second favourite.

Peter Wright and Rob Cross are next in the running at 14/1 while Gary Anderson is 16/1 ahead of 20/1 shot Michael Smith.

Click here for Sky Bet odds

World Championship Darts: How to watch on television

Every throw of every session will be broadcast live on a dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel. As well as live coverage of every dart thrown there are highlights of great games of years gone by, memorable rivalries and our legends profiles.

World Darts Championship: Prize Fund

Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

TOTAL: £2,500,000

World Darts Championship: Format

Final: Best of 13 sets

Semi-Final: Best of 11 sets

Quarter-Final: Best of nine sets

Fourth Round: Best of seven sets

Third Round: Best of seven sets

Second Round: Best of five sets

First Round: Best of five sets

A tie-break would be in operation in all matches other than the Preliminary Round. Any match which goes to a deciding set must be won by two clear legs. If the score in the final set reaches 5-5, a sudden-death leg will be played.

Are tickets still available for the World Darts Championships

Yes, there are! Click here to head to the PDC's official ticket information page for full details

World Darts Championship qualifying criteria

The world's top 32 from the PDC Order of Merit will automatically advance to round two, where they will meet the winners of matches involving the top 32 from the 2018 ProTour Order of Merit (who haven't already qualified by the main PDC Order of Merit) and 32 international qualifiers.

The latter group of 32 will again include two female players, who have the chance to qualify in a UK or a Rest of the World qualifier to book their places at Alexandra Palace.

Also among this 32 include the top four players from the 2018 PDC Asian Tour Order of Merit, the top two from the PDC Unicorn Development Tour, PDC Nordic & Baltic rankings and the Order of Merit winners from the PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour and DartPlayers Australia and EuroAsian Darts Corporation circuits.

In addition, the top ranked American player and top-ranked Canadian player from the Championship Darts Corporation will join the 2018 North American Championship winner in earning a spot at Alexandra Palace.

The World Youth Championship and DPA Oceanic Masters will join knockout events to be held in China, Japan, India, Africa, New Zealand, South America, Germany, Ireland and four qualifiers across Europe ahead of November’s PDPA Qualifier, which is the last chance for professionals to secure one of two places in the World Championship.

The full list of qualifiers are:

Top 32 from PDC Order of Merit

Top 32 from ProTour Order of Merit (not already in the top 32 of the PDC Order of Merit)

Plus 32 International Qualifiers:

Two PDPA Qualifiers

2018 PDC Asian Tour Top Four

2018 PDC Unicorn World Youth Champion

2018 PDC Unicorn Development Tour Order of Merit top two

2018 PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner

PDC Nordic & Baltic Top Two

EADC Champion

Oceanic Masters Champion

DPA Order of Merit Winner

DPNZ Qualifier

German Superleague Champion

Central Europe Qualifier

South Europe Qualifier

West Europe Qualifier

East Europe Qualifier

PDC China Qualifier

Tom Kirby Memorial Irish Matchplay Champion

North American Championship Winner

CDC Top Ranked American Player

CDC Top Ranked Canadian Player

PDJ Japanese Qualifier

African Qualifier

South American Qualifier

UK Ladies Qualifier

Rest of the World Ladies Qualifier

Indian Qualifier

2020 World Championship: Qualified Players & Draw numbers

Seeded players

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands) Rob Cross (England) Gerwyn Price (Wales) Michael Smith (England) Gary Anderson (Scotland) Daryl Gurney (Northern Ireland) Peter Wright (Scotland) James Wade (England) Ian White (England) Dave Chisnall (England) Mensur Suljovic (Austria) Nathan Aspinall (England) Adrian Lewis (England) Simon Whitlock (Australia) Joe Cullen (England) Jonny Clayton (Wales) Stephen Bunting (England) Jermaine Wattimena (Netherlands) Mervyn King (England) Darren Webster (England) Krzysztof Ratajski (Poland) Chris Dobey (England) Jeffrey de Zwaan (Netherlands) Max Hopp (Germany) Steve Beaton (England) Keegan Brown (England) Glen Durrant (England) Steve West (England) Dimitri Van den Bergh John Henderson (Scotland) Danny Noppert (Netherlands) Ricky Evans (England)

Pro Tour Order of Merit Qualifiers

Jamie Hughes (England) Jose De Sousa (Portugal Vincent van der Voort (Netherlands) Brendan Dolan (Northern Ireland) Gabriel Clemens (Germany) Justin Pipe (England) William O'Connor (Ireland) Ron Meulenkamp (Netherlands) Harry Ward (England) Ross Smith (England) Kyle Anderson (Australia) Kim Huybrechts (Belgium) Ted Evetts (England) Andy Boulton (England) Ryan Joyce (England) Raymond van Barneveld Luke Humphries (England) Darius Labanauskas (Lithuania) Ryan Searle (England) Arron Monk (England) Ritchie Edhouse (England) Mark McGeeney (England) Josh Payne (England) Cristo Reyes (Spain) James Richardson (England) Jelle Klaasen (Netherlands) James Wilson (England) Luke Woodhouse (England) Steve Lennon (Ireland) Rowby-John Rodriguez (Austria) Ryan Meikle (England) Mickey Mansell (Northern Ireland)

International Qualifiers

Seigo Asada (Japan)

Danny Baggish (USA)

Keane Barry (Ireland)

Matt Campbell (Canada)

Jan Dekker (Netherlands)

Damon Heta (Australia)

Lourence Ilagan (Philippines)

Jose Justicia (Spain)

Marko Kantele (Finland)

Robbie King (Australia)

Boris Koltsov (Russia)

Nitin Kumar (India)

Nico Kurz (Germany)

Zoran Lerchbacher (Austria)

Paul Lim (Singapore)

Noel Malicdem (Philippines)

Geert Nentjes (Netherlands)

Devon Petersen (South Africa)

Diogo Portela (Brazil)

Benjamin Pratnemer (Slovenia)

Madars Razma (Latvia)

Ben Robb (New Zealand)

Callan Rydz (England)

Ciaran Teehan (Ireland)

Yuki Yamada (Japan)

Darin Young (USA)

Xiaochen Zong (China)

Tour Card Holder Qualifiers

Benito van de Pas

Kevin Burness

Matthew Edgar

UK Women's Qualifier

Fallon Sherrock

International Women's Qualifier

Mikuru Suzuki

PDC World Championship: History & Stats

The World Darts Championship is the highlight of the PDC calendar and takes place over Christmas and New Year at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Since it was first held at the Circus Tavern in 1994 following the much-publicised breakaway from the British Darts Organisation, only seven different players have lifted the world title thanks largely to darts legend Phil Taylor winning it no fewer than 14 times during his astonishing career. He also won the BDO version twice before the split to make it 16 times in total.

Dennis Priestley beat Phil Taylor 6-1 in the first final before The Power's era of dominance began with eight straight world championships before Canada's John Part famously defeated him 7-6 in a classic in 2003 - much to the bookmakers' relief!

Three more crowns followed for perennial odds-on favourite Taylor before Raymond van Barneveld triumphed 7-6 in another unforgettable final, while John Part's victory over Kirk Shepherd in 2008 was the first time the Stoke thrower failed to reach the final in the tournament's history.

It was also the year the event switched to the Alexandra Palace. A resurgent Taylor claimed back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 before Adrian 'Jackpot' Lewis emerged on the world stage by beating Gary Anderson in the 2011 final before repeating the trick against Andy Hamilton 12 months later.

The Power reassured the doubters he could still win world titles by clinching his 14th crown against Michael van Gerwen, who bounced back to lift the trophy in 2014 with victory over Peter Wright. Mighty Mike was the hot bookies favourite to win again a year later but didn't even make the final as Gary Anderson held his nerve to sink Taylor 7-6 for his first world championship title before repeating the trick in 2016 when defeating Lewis.

Van Gerwen regained his status as world champion at the start of 2017 when defeating the Flying Scotsman but suffered one of the great all-time shocks in the follow year's semi-finals, at the hands of debutant Rob Cross.

Voltage went on to complete an incredible fairytale by defeating Phil Taylor in the Power's final match before retirement.

A popular market to bet on is whether there will be a nine-dart finish although the world championship had to wait until Raymond van Barneveld's effort in 2009 for its first. There have been eight since then, although four of those have been in vain during defeats, while Taylor has interestingly never hit one in this tournament.

PDC World Darts Championship Finals

Final scores in sets

PDC World Darts Championship Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 14

Michael van Gerwen - 3

John Part - 2

Adrian Lewis - 2

Gary Anderson - 2

Rob Cross - 1

Dennis Priestly - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

PDC World Darts Championship Nine-Dart Finishes

Raymond van Barneveld - 2009 (QF win v Jelle Klaasen)

Raymond van Barneveld - 2010 (2nd Rd win v Brendan Dolan)

Adrian Lewis - 2011 (Final win v Gary Anderson)

Dean Winstanley - 2013 (2nd Rd loss v Vincent van der Voort)

Michael van Gerwen - 2013 (SF win v James Wade)

Terry Jenkins - 2014 (1st Rd loss v Per Laursen)

Kyle Anderson - 2014 (1st Rd loss v Ian White)

Adrian Lewis - 2015 (3rd Rd loss v Raymond van Barneveld)

Gary Anderson - 2016 (SF win v Jelle Klaasen)

Top 10 highest three-dart averages

There's been over 150 three-dart match averages of 100 or more since the PDC World Championship began while averages of over 105 are becoming more common than ever. Here, are the highest 10 three-dart averages achieved by a player in a single match:

114.05 - Michael van Gerwen (2017 SF, 6-2 v Raymond van Barneveld)

111.21 - Phil Taylor (2002 2nd rd, 6-1 v Shayne Burgess)

110.94 - Phil Taylor (2009 final, 7-1 v van Barneveld)

109.34 - Raymond van Barneveld (2017 SF, 2-6 v Michael van Gerwen)

109.23 - Michael van Gerwen (2016 2nd rd, 4-0 v Darren Webster)

109.00 - Phil Taylor (2007 2nd rd, 4-1 v Mick McGovern)

108.80 - Phil Taylor (2009 QF, 5-0 v Co Stompe)

108.65 - Michael van Gerwen (2018, 2nd rd, 4-0 v James Wilson)

108.39 - Gary Anderson (2011, 3rd rd, 4-0 v Andy Smith)

108.31 - Raymond van Barneveld (2013, 1st rd, 3-0 v Michael Smith)

108.30 - Phil Taylor (2006 3rd rd, 4-0 v Andy Hamilton)

Five highest losing averages

109.34 - Raymond van Barneveld (2017 SF, 2-6 v van Gerwen)

106.09 - Jeffrey de Zwaan (2019 2nd Round, 1-3 v Rob Cross)

106.07 - Cristo Reyes (2017 2nd rd, 2-4 v van Gerwen)

105.78 - Michael van Gerwen (2016 3rd rd, 3-4 v van Barneveld)

104.93 - Gary Anderson (2017 final, 3-7 v van Gerwen)

104.63 - Dave Chisnall (2017 QF, 3-5 v Gary Anderson)

Players with the most 100+ averages

Phil Taylor - 56, highest 111.21 (2002)

Michael van Gerwen - 28, highest 114.05 (2017)

Gary Anderson - 20, highest 108.39 (2011)

Adrian Lewis - 15, highest 106.51 (2010)

Raymond van Barneveld - 13, highest 109.34 (2017)

Peter Wright - 10, highest 105.07 (2014)

Michael Smith - 7, highest 105.22 (2019, SF)

Rob Cross - 6, highest 107.67 (2018 Final)

Simon Whitlock - 6, highest 105.37 (2010)

Dave Chisnall - 3, highest 104.63 (2017)

Jelle Klaasen - 3, highest 102.54 (2016)

Jamie Lewis - 2, highest 107.27 (2018)

Dimitri Van den Bergh - 2, 104.45 (2019)

Terry Jenkins - 2, highest 102.64 (2012)

Andy Hamilton - 2, highest 102.04 (2011)

Daryl Gurney - 2, highest 100.51 (2018)

Jeffrey de Zwaan - 1, highest 106.09 (2019)

Cristo Reyes - 1, highest 106.07 (2017)

Darren Webster - 1, highest 104.64 (2017)

Richie Burnett - 1, highest 103.38 (2001)

Corey Cadby - 1, highest 102.48 (2017)

Co Stompe - 1, highest 102.42 (2010)

Stephen Bunting - 1, highest 102.34 (2015)

Benito van de Pas - 1, highest 102.30 (2017)

Mick McGowan - 1, highest 101.82 (2007)

Gerwyn Price - 1, highest 101.55 (2018)

Robert Thornton - 1, highest 101.49 (2015)

Dennis Priestley - 1, highest 101.48 (1996)

Vincent van der Voort - 1, highest 101.17 (2018)

Joe Cullen - 1, highest 100.88 (2017)

Chris Dobey - 1, highest 100.83 (2019)

Nathan Aspinall - 1, highest 100.53 (2019, SF)

Christian Kist - 1, highest 100.23 (2018)

