PDC World Darts Championship 2020: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live Sky Sports TV coverage

The full results and reviews from the 2020 William Hill World Darts Championship, which took place at the Alexandrea Palace from December 13 to January 1.
The biggest event in darts is over, with Peter Wright defeating three-time champion Michael van Gerwen 7-3 on New Year's Day to win his maiden world title.
Although the tournament will be mostly remembered for Queen of the Palace Fallon Sherrock dominating nearly all of the global headlines with her astonishing history-making victories against Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, the the entertainment didn't stop there, with a record eight 170 checkouts, over 800 maximums, 31 matches going the full distance and a four of agonising nine-darter attempts, including one in the final.
And fittingly it all ended with the tournament's oldest ever first-time winner, with Snakebite lifting the trophy aged 49.
You can look back on how the drama at the Ally Pally unfolded right here with the full results and round-ups while we also have details of how players qualified and a bumper history section including past winners and tournament statistics.
PDC World Darts Championship 2020: Round-by-round results
- SCROLL TO NEXT SECTION FOR DAILY RESULTS
- Click here for Sky Bet odds
FINAL
- Michael van Gerwen (1) 3-7 Peter Wright (7)
FINAL REPORT, HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION
LEG-BY-LEG FINAL BLOG AND HIGHLIGHTS
SEMI-FINALS
- (1) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Nathan Aspinall (12)
- (7) Peter Wright 6-3 Gerwyn Price (3)
SEMI-FINAL REVIEW, HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION
LEG-BY-LEG SEMI-FINAL BLOG AND HIGHLIGHTS
QUARTER-FINALS
- (1) Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Darius Labanauskas
- (12) Nathan Aspinall 5-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh (29)
- Luke Humphries 3-5 Peter Wright (7)
- (27) Glen Durrant 1-5 Gerwyn Price (3)
QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW, HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION
FOURTH ROUND
Quarter One
- (1) Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Stephen Bunting (17)
- (25) Steve Beaton 2-4 Darius Labanauskas
Quarter Two
- (5) Gary Anderson 2-4 Nathan Aspinall (12)
- (29) Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-3 Adrian Lewis (13)
Quarter Three
- Kim Huybrechts 1-4 Luke Humphries
- (7) Peter Wright 4-3 Jeffrey de Zwaan (23)
Quarter Four
- (27) Glen Durrant 4-3 Chris Dobey (22)
- (3) Gerwyn Price 4-2 Simon Whitlock (14)
THIRD ROUND
Quarter One
- (1) Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Ricky Evans (32)
- (16) Jonny Clayton 0-4 Stephen Bunting (17)
- (8) James Wade 2-4 Steve Beaton (25)
- Darius Labanauskas 4-2 Max Hopp (24)
Quarter Two
- (5) Gary Anderson 4-3 Ryan Searle
- (12) Nathan Aspinall 4-3 Krzysztof Ratajski (21)
- Luke Woodhouse 2-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh (29)
- (13) Adrian Lewis 4-3 Darren Webster (20)
Quarter Three
- Kim Huybrechts 4-2 Danny Noppert (31)
- Nico Kurz 2-4 Luke Humphries
- (7) Peter Wright 4-2 Seigo Asada
- (10) Dave Chisnall 3-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan (23)
Quarter Four
- (6) Daryl Gurney 2-4 Glen Durrant (27)
- Fallon Sherrock 2-4 Chris Dobey (22)
- (3) Gerwyn Price 4-0 John Henderson (30)
- (14) Simon Whitlock 4-1 Mervyn King (19)
SECOND ROUND
- Seeded players entered at this stage
Quarter One
- (1) Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Jelle Klaasen (bt Kevin Burness 3-1)
- (32) Ricky Evans 3-1 Mark McGeeney (bt Matt Campbell 3-1)
- (16) Jonny Clayton 3-0 Jan Dekker (bt Ryan Joyce 3-2)
- (17) Stephen Bunting 3-2 Jose Justicia (bt Arron Monk 3-0)
- (8) James Wade 3-0 Ritchie Edhouse (bt Boris Koltsov 3-1)
- (25) Steve Beaton 3-1 Kyle Anderson (bt Xiaochen Zong 3-2)
- (9) Ian White 1-3 Darius Labanauskas (bt Matthew Edgar 3-0)
- (24) Max Hopp 3-2 Benito van de Pas (bt Gabriel Clemens 3-2)
Quarter Two
- (5) Gary Anderson 3-0 Brendan Dolan (bt Nitin Kumar 3-0)
- (28) Steve West 0-3 Ryan Searle (bt Robbie King 3-2)
- (12) Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Danny Baggish (bt Andy Boulton 3-2)
- (21) Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 Zoran Lerchbacher (bt Jamie Hughes 3-2)
- (4) Michael Smith 1-3 Luke Woodhouse (bt Paul Lim 3-0)
- (29) Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-0 Josh Payne (bt Diogo Portela 3-0)
- (13) Adrian Lewis 3-2 Cristo Reyes (bt Lourence Ilagan 3-2)
- (20) Darren Webster 3-0 Yuki Yamada (bt Ryan Meikle 3-1)
Quarter Three
- (2) Rob Cross 0-3 Kim Huybrechts (bt Geert Nentjes 3-2)
- (31) Danny Noppert 3-2 Callan Rydz (bt Steve Lennon 3-2)
- (15) Joe Cullen 1-3 Nico Kurz (bt James Wilson 3-1)
- (18) Jermaine Wattimena 2-3 Luke Humphries (bt Devon Petersen 3-1)
- (7) Peter Wright 3-2 Noel Malicdem (bt Rowby-John Rodriguez 3-0)
- (26) Keegan Brown 3-2 Seigo Asada (bt Mickey Mansell 3-0)
- (10) Dave Chisnall 3-1 Vincent van der Voort (bt Keane Barry 3-0)
- (23) Jeffrey de Zwaan 3-2 Darin Young (bt Raymond van Barneveld 3-1)
Quarter Four
- (6) Daryl Gurney 3-0 Justin Pipe (bt Benjamin Pratnemer 3-2)
- (27) Glen Durrant 3-0 Damon Heta (bt Jose De Sousa 3-0)
- (11) Mensur Suljovic 1-3 Fallon Sherrock (bt Ted Evetts 3-2)
- (22) Chris Dobey 3-2 Ron Meulenkamp (bt Ben Robb 3-0)
- (3) Gerwyn Price 3-2 William O'Connor (bt Marko Kantele 3-0)
- (30) John Henderson 3-0 James Richardson (bt Mikuru Suzuki 3-2)
- (14) Simon Whitlock 3-0 Harry Ward (bt Madars Razma 3-2)
- (19) Mervyn King 3-2 Ciaran Teehan (bt Ross Smith 3-0)
PDC World Darts Championship 2020: Daily Schedule & Results
Friday December 13
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Jelle Klaasen 3-1 Kevin Burness (First Round)
- Kim Huybrechts 3-2 Geert Nentjes (First Round)
- Luke Humphries 3-1 Devon Petersen (First Round)
- Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Jelle Klaasen (Second Round)
CLICK HERE FOR FRIDAY REVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS
Saturday December 14
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Darius Labanauskas 3-0 Matthew Edgar (First Round)
- Ryan Meikle 1-3 Yuki Yamada (First Round)
- Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Paul Lim (First Round)
- Jermaine Wattimena 2-3 Luke Humphries (Second Round)
Evening Session (1900)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Mark McGeeney 3-1 Matt Campbell (First Round)
- Jamie Hughes 2-3 Zoran Lerchbacher (First Round)
- Raymond van Barneveld 1-3 Darin Young (First Round)
- Rob Cross 0-3 Kim Huybrechts (Second Round)
CLICK HERE FOR SATURDAY REVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday December 15
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Kyle Anderson 3-2 Xiaochen Zong (First Round)
- Ross Smith 0-3 Ciaran Teehan (First Round)
- Brendan Dolan 3-0 Nitin Kumar (First Round)
- Ian White 1-3 Darius Labanauskas (Second Round)
Evening Session (1900)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Arron Monk 0-3 Jose Justicia (First Round)
- Andy Boulton 2-3 Danny Baggish (First Round)
- James Richardson 3-2 Mikuru Suzuki (First Round)
- Michael Smith 1-3 Luke Woodhouse (Second Round)
CLICK HERE FOR SUNDAY REVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS
Monday December 16
Evening Session (1900)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Steve Lennon 2-3 Callan Rydz (First Round)
- William O’Connor 3-0 Marko Kantele (First Round)
- Vincent van der Voort 3-0 Keane Barry (First Round)
- Gary Anderson 3-0 Brendan Dolan (Second Round)
CLICK HERE FOR MONDAY REVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS
Tuesday December 17
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Ryan Searle 3-2 Robbie King (First Round)
- Cristo Reyes 3-2 Lourence Ilagan (First Round)
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 0-3 Noel Malicdem (First Round)
- Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 Zoran Lerchbacher (Second Round)
Evening Session
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Ritchie Edhouse 3-1 Boris Koltsov (First Round)
- Jose De Sousa 0-3 Damon Heta (First Round)
- Ted Evetts 2-3 Fallon Sherrock (First Round)
- Jeffrey de Zwaan 3-2 Darin Young (Second Round)
CLICK HERE FOR TUESDAY REVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS
Wednesday December 18
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Ron Meulenkamp 3-0 Ben Robb (First Round)
- Mickey Mansell 0-3 Seigo Asada (First Round)
- Harry Ward 3-2 Madars Razma (First Round)
- Stephen Bunting 3-2 Jose Justicia (Second Round)
Evening Session (1900)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- James Wilson 1-3 Nico Kurz (First Round)
- Josh Payne 3-0 Diogo Portela (First Round)
- Gabriel Clemens 2-3 Benito van de Pas (First Round)
- James Wade 3-0 Ritchie Edhouse (Second Round)
CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday December 19
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Justin Pipe 3-2 Benjamin Pratnemer (First Round)
- Ryan Joyce 2-3 Jan Dekker (First Round)
- John Henderson 3-0 James Richardson (Second Round)
- Steve Beaton 3-1 Kyle Anderson (Second Round)
Evening Session (1900)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Chris Dobey 3-2 Rob Meulenkamp (Second Round)
- Danny Noppert 3-2 Callan Rydz (Second Round)
- Dave Chisnall 3-1 Vincent Van der Voort (Second Round)
- Gerwyn Price 3-2 William O’Connor (Second Round)
CLICK HERE FOR THURSDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS
Friday December 20
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Darren Webster 3-0 Yuki Yamada (Second Round)
- Mervyn King 3-2 Ciaran Teehan (Second Round)
- Jonny Clayton 3-0 Jan Dekker (Second Round)
- Ricky Evans 3-1 Mark McGeeney (Second Round)
Evening Session (1900)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Danny Baggish (Second Round)
- Joe Cullen 1-3 Nico Kurz (Second Round)
- Max Hopp 3-2 Benito van de Pas (Second Round)
- Peter Wright 3-2 Noel Malicdem (Second Round)
CLICK HERE FOR FRIDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS
Saturday December 21
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Keegan Brown 2-3 Seigo Asada (Second Round)
- Simon Whitlock 3-0 Harry Ward (Second Round)
- Steve West 0-3 Ryan Searle (Second Round)
- Adrian Lewis 3-2 Cristo Reyes (Second Round)
Evening Session (1900)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Daryl Gurney 3-0 Justin Pipe (Second Round)
- Glen Durrant 3-0 Damon Heta (Second Round)
- Mensur Suljovic 1-3 Fallon Sherrock (Second Round)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-0 Josh Payne (Second Round)
CLICK HERE FOR SATURDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS
WATCH: CROWD GO CRAZY FOR FALLON SHERROCK
Sunday December 22
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Jonny Clayton 0-4 Stephen Bunting
- Darius Labanauskas 4-2 Max Hopp
- Nathan Aspinall 4-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
Evening Session (1900)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- James Wade 2-4 Steve Beaton
- Kim Huybrechts 4-2 Danny Noppert
- Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Ricky Evans
CLICK HERE FOR SUNDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS
Monday December 23
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Nico Kurz 2-4 Luke Humphries
- Adrian Lewis 4-3 Darren Webster
- Luke Woodhouse 2-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh
Evening Session (1900)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Dave Chisnall 3-4 Jeffrey De Zwaan
- Gary Anderson 4-3 Ryan Searle
- Peter Wright 4-2 Seigo Asada
CLICK HERE FOR MONDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS
Friday December 27
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Simon Whitlock 4-1 Mervyn King
- Daryl Gurney 2-4 Glen Durrant
- Fallon Sherrock 2-4 Chris Dobey
Evening Session (1900)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Gerwyn Price 4-0 John Henderson
- Gary Anderson 2-4 Nathan Aspinall
- Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Stephen Bunting
CLICK HERE FOR FRIDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS
Saturday December 28
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Steve Beaton 2-4 Darius Labanauskas
- Kim Huybrechts 1-4 Luke Humphries
- Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-3 Adrian Lewis
Evening Session (1900)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Peter Wright 4-3 Jeffrey de Zwaan
- Glen Durrant 4-3 Chris Dobey
- Gerwyn Price 4-2 Simon Whitlock
CLICK HERE FOR SATURDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday December 29
Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Nathan Aspinall 5-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Luke Humphries 3-5 Peter Wright
Evening Session (1900)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
- Michael Van Gerwen 5-2 Darius Labanauskas
- Glen Durrant 1-5 Gerwyn Price
CLICK HERE FOR SUNDAY REVIEW & HIGHLIGHTS
Monday December 30
Evening Session (1900)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)
- Peter Wright 6-3 Gerwyn Price
- Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
SEMI-FINAL REVIEW, HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION
LEG-BY-LEG SEMI-FINAL BLOG AND HIGHLIGHTS
Wednesday January 1
Evening Session (1900)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Final (Best of 13 sets)
- Michael van Gerwen (1) 3-7 Peter Wright (7)
FINAL REPORT, HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION
LEG-BY-LEG FINAL BLOG AND HIGHLIGHTS
2020 World Championship: Sky Bet odds
CLICK HERE FOR OUR WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP BETTING TIPS
Michael van Gerwen is unsurprisingly the 5/4 favourite to retain his title and get his hands on the trophy for a fourth time.
However is enemy in chief is man of the moment Gerwyn Price, who heads to the Alexandra Palace as 9/2 second favourite.
Peter Wright and Rob Cross are next in the running at 14/1 while Gary Anderson is 16/1 ahead of 20/1 shot Michael Smith.
World Championship Darts: How to watch on television
Every throw of every session will be broadcast live on a dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel. As well as live coverage of every dart thrown there are highlights of great games of years gone by, memorable rivalries and our legends profiles.
World Darts Championship: Prize Fund
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-Up: £200,000
- Semi-Final: £100,000
- Quarter-Final: £50,000
- Fourth Round: £35,000
- Third Round: £25,000
- Second Round: £15,000
- First Round: £7,500
- TOTAL: £2,500,000
World Darts Championship: Format
- Final: Best of 13 sets
- Semi-Final: Best of 11 sets
- Quarter-Final: Best of nine sets
- Fourth Round: Best of seven sets
- Third Round: Best of seven sets
- Second Round: Best of five sets
- First Round: Best of five sets
A tie-break would be in operation in all matches other than the Preliminary Round. Any match which goes to a deciding set must be won by two clear legs. If the score in the final set reaches 5-5, a sudden-death leg will be played.
Are tickets still available for the World Darts Championships
Yes, there are! Click here to head to the PDC's official ticket information page for full details
World Darts Championship qualifying criteria
The world's top 32 from the PDC Order of Merit will automatically advance to round two, where they will meet the winners of matches involving the top 32 from the 2018 ProTour Order of Merit (who haven't already qualified by the main PDC Order of Merit) and 32 international qualifiers.
The latter group of 32 will again include two female players, who have the chance to qualify in a UK or a Rest of the World qualifier to book their places at Alexandra Palace.
Also among this 32 include the top four players from the 2018 PDC Asian Tour Order of Merit, the top two from the PDC Unicorn Development Tour, PDC Nordic & Baltic rankings and the Order of Merit winners from the PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour and DartPlayers Australia and EuroAsian Darts Corporation circuits.
In addition, the top ranked American player and top-ranked Canadian player from the Championship Darts Corporation will join the 2018 North American Championship winner in earning a spot at Alexandra Palace.
The World Youth Championship and DPA Oceanic Masters will join knockout events to be held in China, Japan, India, Africa, New Zealand, South America, Germany, Ireland and four qualifiers across Europe ahead of November’s PDPA Qualifier, which is the last chance for professionals to secure one of two places in the World Championship.
The full list of qualifiers are:
- Top 32 from PDC Order of Merit
- Top 32 from ProTour Order of Merit (not already in the top 32 of the PDC Order of Merit)
- Plus 32 International Qualifiers:
- Two PDPA Qualifiers
- 2018 PDC Asian Tour Top Four
- 2018 PDC Unicorn World Youth Champion
- 2018 PDC Unicorn Development Tour Order of Merit top two
- 2018 PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner
- PDC Nordic & Baltic Top Two
- EADC Champion
- Oceanic Masters Champion
- DPA Order of Merit Winner
- DPNZ Qualifier
- German Superleague Champion
- Central Europe Qualifier
- South Europe Qualifier
- West Europe Qualifier
- East Europe Qualifier
- PDC China Qualifier
- Tom Kirby Memorial Irish Matchplay Champion
- North American Championship Winner
- CDC Top Ranked American Player
- CDC Top Ranked Canadian Player
- PDJ Japanese Qualifier
- African Qualifier
- South American Qualifier
- UK Ladies Qualifier
- Rest of the World Ladies Qualifier
- Indian Qualifier
2020 World Championship: Qualified Players & Draw numbers
Seeded players
- Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)
- Rob Cross (England)
- Gerwyn Price (Wales)
- Michael Smith (England)
- Gary Anderson (Scotland)
- Daryl Gurney (Northern Ireland)
- Peter Wright (Scotland)
- James Wade (England)
- Ian White (England)
- Dave Chisnall (England)
- Mensur Suljovic (Austria)
- Nathan Aspinall (England)
- Adrian Lewis (England)
- Simon Whitlock (Australia)
- Joe Cullen (England)
- Jonny Clayton (Wales)
- Stephen Bunting (England)
- Jermaine Wattimena (Netherlands)
- Mervyn King (England)
- Darren Webster (England)
- Krzysztof Ratajski (Poland)
- Chris Dobey (England)
- Jeffrey de Zwaan (Netherlands)
- Max Hopp (Germany)
- Steve Beaton (England)
- Keegan Brown (England)
- Glen Durrant (England)
- Steve West (England)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh
- John Henderson (Scotland)
- Danny Noppert (Netherlands)
- Ricky Evans (England)
Pro Tour Order of Merit Qualifiers
- Jamie Hughes (England)
- Jose De Sousa (Portugal
- Vincent van der Voort (Netherlands)
- Brendan Dolan (Northern Ireland)
- Gabriel Clemens (Germany)
- Justin Pipe (England)
- William O'Connor (Ireland)
- Ron Meulenkamp (Netherlands)
- Harry Ward (England)
- Ross Smith (England)
- Kyle Anderson (Australia)
- Kim Huybrechts (Belgium)
- Ted Evetts (England)
- Andy Boulton (England)
- Ryan Joyce (England)
- Raymond van Barneveld
- Luke Humphries (England)
- Darius Labanauskas (Lithuania)
- Ryan Searle (England)
- Arron Monk (England)
- Ritchie Edhouse (England)
- Mark McGeeney (England)
- Josh Payne (England)
- Cristo Reyes (Spain)
- James Richardson (England)
- Jelle Klaasen (Netherlands)
- James Wilson (England)
- Luke Woodhouse (England)
- Steve Lennon (Ireland)
- Rowby-John Rodriguez (Austria)
- Ryan Meikle (England)
- Mickey Mansell (Northern Ireland)
International Qualifiers
- Seigo Asada (Japan)
- Danny Baggish (USA)
- Keane Barry (Ireland)
- Matt Campbell (Canada)
- Jan Dekker (Netherlands)
- Damon Heta (Australia)
- Lourence Ilagan (Philippines)
- Jose Justicia (Spain)
- Marko Kantele (Finland)
- Robbie King (Australia)
- Boris Koltsov (Russia)
- Nitin Kumar (India)
- Nico Kurz (Germany)
- Zoran Lerchbacher (Austria)
- Paul Lim (Singapore)
- Noel Malicdem (Philippines)
- Geert Nentjes (Netherlands)
- Devon Petersen (South Africa)
- Diogo Portela (Brazil)
- Benjamin Pratnemer (Slovenia)
- Madars Razma (Latvia)
- Ben Robb (New Zealand)
- Callan Rydz (England)
- Ciaran Teehan (Ireland)
- Yuki Yamada (Japan)
- Darin Young (USA)
- Xiaochen Zong (China)
Tour Card Holder Qualifiers
- Benito van de Pas
- Kevin Burness
- Matthew Edgar
UK Women's Qualifier
- Fallon Sherrock
International Women's Qualifier
- Mikuru Suzuki
PDC World Championship: History & Stats
The World Darts Championship is the highlight of the PDC calendar and takes place over Christmas and New Year at the Alexandra Palace in London.
Since it was first held at the Circus Tavern in 1994 following the much-publicised breakaway from the British Darts Organisation, only seven different players have lifted the world title thanks largely to darts legend Phil Taylor winning it no fewer than 14 times during his astonishing career. He also won the BDO version twice before the split to make it 16 times in total.
Dennis Priestley beat Phil Taylor 6-1 in the first final before The Power's era of dominance began with eight straight world championships before Canada's John Part famously defeated him 7-6 in a classic in 2003 - much to the bookmakers' relief!
Three more crowns followed for perennial odds-on favourite Taylor before Raymond van Barneveld triumphed 7-6 in another unforgettable final, while John Part's victory over Kirk Shepherd in 2008 was the first time the Stoke thrower failed to reach the final in the tournament's history.
It was also the year the event switched to the Alexandra Palace. A resurgent Taylor claimed back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 before Adrian 'Jackpot' Lewis emerged on the world stage by beating Gary Anderson in the 2011 final before repeating the trick against Andy Hamilton 12 months later.
The Power reassured the doubters he could still win world titles by clinching his 14th crown against Michael van Gerwen, who bounced back to lift the trophy in 2014 with victory over Peter Wright. Mighty Mike was the hot bookies favourite to win again a year later but didn't even make the final as Gary Anderson held his nerve to sink Taylor 7-6 for his first world championship title before repeating the trick in 2016 when defeating Lewis.
Van Gerwen regained his status as world champion at the start of 2017 when defeating the Flying Scotsman but suffered one of the great all-time shocks in the follow year's semi-finals, at the hands of debutant Rob Cross.
Voltage went on to complete an incredible fairytale by defeating Phil Taylor in the Power's final match before retirement.
A popular market to bet on is whether there will be a nine-dart finish although the world championship had to wait until Raymond van Barneveld's effort in 2009 for its first. There have been eight since then, although four of those have been in vain during defeats, while Taylor has interestingly never hit one in this tournament.
PDC World Darts Championship Finals
Final scores in sets
- 1994 - Dennis Priestley 6-1 Phil Taylor
- 1995 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Rod Harrington
- 1996 - Phil Taylor 6-4 Dennis Priestley
- 1997 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Dennis Priestley
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dennis Priestley
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Peter Manley
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 7-3 Dennis Priestley
- 2001 - Phil Taylor 7-0 John Part
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-0 Peter Manley
- 2003 - John Part 7-6 Phil Taylor
- 2004 - Phil Taylor 7-6 Kevin Painter
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Mark Dudbridge
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-0 Peter Manley
- 2007 - Raymond van Barneveld 7-6 Phil Taylor
- 2008 - John Part 7-2 Kirk Shepherd
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - Phil Taylor 7-3 Simon Whitlock
- 2011 - Adrian Lewis 7-5 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Adrian Lewis 7-3 Andy Hamilton
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 7-4 Peter Wright
- 2015 - Gary Anderson 7-6 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Gary Anderson 7-5 Adrian Lewis
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Gary Anderson
- 2018 - Rob Cross 7-2 Phil Taylor
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Michael Smith
PDC World Darts Championship Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 14
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- John Part - 2
- Adrian Lewis - 2
- Gary Anderson - 2
- Rob Cross - 1
- Dennis Priestly - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
PDC World Darts Championship Nine-Dart Finishes
- Raymond van Barneveld - 2009 (QF win v Jelle Klaasen)
- Raymond van Barneveld - 2010 (2nd Rd win v Brendan Dolan)
- Adrian Lewis - 2011 (Final win v Gary Anderson)
- Dean Winstanley - 2013 (2nd Rd loss v Vincent van der Voort)
- Michael van Gerwen - 2013 (SF win v James Wade)
- Terry Jenkins - 2014 (1st Rd loss v Per Laursen)
- Kyle Anderson - 2014 (1st Rd loss v Ian White)
- Adrian Lewis - 2015 (3rd Rd loss v Raymond van Barneveld)
- Gary Anderson - 2016 (SF win v Jelle Klaasen)
Top 10 highest three-dart averages
There's been over 150 three-dart match averages of 100 or more since the PDC World Championship began while averages of over 105 are becoming more common than ever. Here, are the highest 10 three-dart averages achieved by a player in a single match:
- 114.05 - Michael van Gerwen (2017 SF, 6-2 v Raymond van Barneveld)
- 111.21 - Phil Taylor (2002 2nd rd, 6-1 v Shayne Burgess)
- 110.94 - Phil Taylor (2009 final, 7-1 v van Barneveld)
- 109.34 - Raymond van Barneveld (2017 SF, 2-6 v Michael van Gerwen)
- 109.23 - Michael van Gerwen (2016 2nd rd, 4-0 v Darren Webster)
- 109.00 - Phil Taylor (2007 2nd rd, 4-1 v Mick McGovern)
- 108.80 - Phil Taylor (2009 QF, 5-0 v Co Stompe)
- 108.65 - Michael van Gerwen (2018, 2nd rd, 4-0 v James Wilson)
- 108.39 - Gary Anderson (2011, 3rd rd, 4-0 v Andy Smith)
- 108.31 - Raymond van Barneveld (2013, 1st rd, 3-0 v Michael Smith)
- 108.30 - Phil Taylor (2006 3rd rd, 4-0 v Andy Hamilton)
Five highest losing averages
- 109.34 - Raymond van Barneveld (2017 SF, 2-6 v van Gerwen)
- 106.09 - Jeffrey de Zwaan (2019 2nd Round, 1-3 v Rob Cross)
- 106.07 - Cristo Reyes (2017 2nd rd, 2-4 v van Gerwen)
- 105.78 - Michael van Gerwen (2016 3rd rd, 3-4 v van Barneveld)
- 104.93 - Gary Anderson (2017 final, 3-7 v van Gerwen)
- 104.63 - Dave Chisnall (2017 QF, 3-5 v Gary Anderson)
Players with the most 100+ averages
- Phil Taylor - 56, highest 111.21 (2002)
- Michael van Gerwen - 28, highest 114.05 (2017)
- Gary Anderson - 20, highest 108.39 (2011)
- Adrian Lewis - 15, highest 106.51 (2010)
- Raymond van Barneveld - 13, highest 109.34 (2017)
- Peter Wright - 10, highest 105.07 (2014)
- Michael Smith - 7, highest 105.22 (2019, SF)
- Rob Cross - 6, highest 107.67 (2018 Final)
- Simon Whitlock - 6, highest 105.37 (2010)
- Dave Chisnall - 3, highest 104.63 (2017)
- Jelle Klaasen - 3, highest 102.54 (2016)
- Jamie Lewis - 2, highest 107.27 (2018)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh - 2, 104.45 (2019)
- Terry Jenkins - 2, highest 102.64 (2012)
- Andy Hamilton - 2, highest 102.04 (2011)
- Daryl Gurney - 2, highest 100.51 (2018)
- Jeffrey de Zwaan - 1, highest 106.09 (2019)
- Cristo Reyes - 1, highest 106.07 (2017)
- Darren Webster - 1, highest 104.64 (2017)
- Richie Burnett - 1, highest 103.38 (2001)
- Corey Cadby - 1, highest 102.48 (2017)
- Co Stompe - 1, highest 102.42 (2010)
- Stephen Bunting - 1, highest 102.34 (2015)
- Benito van de Pas - 1, highest 102.30 (2017)
- Mick McGowan - 1, highest 101.82 (2007)
- Gerwyn Price - 1, highest 101.55 (2018)
- Robert Thornton - 1, highest 101.49 (2015)
- Dennis Priestley - 1, highest 101.48 (1996)
- Vincent van der Voort - 1, highest 101.17 (2018)
- Joe Cullen - 1, highest 100.88 (2017)
- Chris Dobey - 1, highest 100.83 (2019)
- Nathan Aspinall - 1, highest 100.53 (2019, SF)
- Christian Kist - 1, highest 100.23 (2018)
Related Darts Content
- 2020 World Darts Championship betting tips
- 2020 World Darts: What the stats say
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally picks
- Play Fantasy Darts
- Glen Durrant interview
- Nathan Aspinall interview
- Watch: All the World Championship nine-darters
- 2020 World Darts Championship draw
- 2020 Premier League venues & dates
- 2020 PDC event calendar & results
- 2019 PDC event calendar & results
- 2019 Premier League darts results
- Sky Bet's darts odds