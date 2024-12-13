World Darts Championship: Form guide for the top 32 players in televised tournaments during the 2024 PDC season

Ahead of the World Championship, James Cooper has looked at a year’s worth of results to assess the form of all 32 seeds.

Performances in front of the main cameras ultimately make or break the career of a darts player and given there is no more intimidating stage to play darts on than the Alexandra Palace, there should be a reasonable correlation between the sample of matches I have taken with likely performance in the World Championship, which runs from December 15 to January 3. A little on 'expected wins' first, which in this case differs from the football methodology employed to judge the fairness of a result over 90 minutes based on the quality of shooting positions in the match. WATCH: WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTIONS

Expected wins in darts is the cumulative pre-game probabilities based on the standard of the player in question compared to the level of opponent with match length factored in. A positive expected wins over actual wins indicates overperformance while a negative return suggests underperformance. Averages are not taken into account using this method as it’s a binary yes or no (or 1/0) for a win or loss. That has its limitations in some ways, particularly as dominant wins over narrow ones are also excluded from calculations but the purpose of this article is to give an overarching view of how the seeds have fared in the television tournaments rather than honing in on averages and niche performance metrics. The eight players comprising this year’s Premier League obviously had far more exposure on television and thus a far bigger sample of matches in the table below is apparent. A handful of seeds also failed to make a meaningful impact in any of the tournaments over the 12 months of matches covered (starting with the 2024 World Championship) so they are rather sparsely represented in the table below but for most, there is a reasonable amount to draw from the results below. Expected wins on TV in 2024

SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE FROM THE LUKES When looking at table like this, the temptation is to look at it as a ranking from 1-32. As good a story as Ritchie Edhouse’s European Championship win was, he’s clearly not the best player in the world but rather compared to his Dec 2023 rating, he has enjoyed the most success on TV relative to his ability. At the other end of the spectrum, this way of working rather hinders Luke Humphries and Luke Littler in that they have to win a very high percentage of matches to improve on their “expected par results”. The fact that the finalists from last year’s brilliant tournament have both managed to record positive expected wins confirms it’s been a stellar season for both and the changing of the guard predicted by many looks to be coming true, particularly when a scan of the outright odds for this event reveals it’s 10/1 bar the two.