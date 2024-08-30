Who will be Luke Humphries' biggest threats in the closing months of the 2024 darts season? Plus five players under the radar who could catch the eye

Summer is virtually over which means we’re on the cusp of a hectic period in the darts calendar where we’ll see five televised majors prior to the season-ending World Championship.

That’s not to mention the conclusion of the European Tour and Players Championship campaigns. World number one Luke Humphries is obviously going to be a key contender to pick up more major titles having collected five of them in a remarkable 12 months since breaking his duck at last October’s World Grand Prix – but who are his biggest threats? Michael van Gerwen is an obvious pick as world number two but his only title of any kind this season was a World Series event way back in January so I’m going to look elsewhere for players you need to keep an eye on. CHRIS DOBEY Chris Dobey has already tasted televised success in the 2023 Masters but for him to kick on to the next stage of his career like Humphries did this time 12 months ago, winning another big ranked event will be crucial. He certainly has what it takes. Hollywood has become a player who wins multiple events in a season and in 2024 he’s picked up a pair of Players Championship titles and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he picks up a couple more. WATCH: RANKING THE MAJOR WINNERS

RANKING THE BEST DARTS PLAYERS OF ALL TIME!

If you look at this season’s Players Championships as a whole, his average of more than 98 over 49 matches is second only to Gary Anderson, who has been top of those statistics all year and is currently averaging nearly 101. Dobey is playing better than he ever has and considering he also has experience of winning on the big stage, there’s no reason why he can’t go on and challenge for glory at the World Grand Prix. He’s a double start specialist and has had good runs in this event before so he will be among the favourites. I also think it’s commendable how he’s enjoyed such a good season despite that heartbreaking defeat to Rob Cross on January 1st when he lost a 4-0 lead at Ally Pally. That could have broken some player’s careers, but he’s bounced back so well. If anything, it's made him better. DAMON HETA Damon is another player who's having a really great season. He’s won multiple titles, he’s in the top 10 in the averages and his work ethic is second to none. A lot of leading players are known for taking breaks in the schedule but he doesn’t miss a single tournament. He just keeps playing and has chalked up more matches than anyone else in the top 10 of the averages. That makes his average of 96 in Players Championships this season even more impressive but the big question is whether he can take his incredible floor form onto the stage. His European Tour form could be better and if that improves then he’ll be a greater threat in the big majors and we all want him to succeed. He’ll look at players like Andrew Gilding and Danny Noppert picking up majors in recent seasons and feel he’s not achieving what his talent deserves. However, the longer the wait goes on, the harder it becomes. Just ask the likes of Dave Chisnall. LUKE LITTLER Sure, this pick is a little on the ‘obvious’ side but considering he’s ranked 23 in the world then I think it’s fair to include him! Luke has obviously been the most talked about dart player all year having won the Premier League on debut and has also picked up more ranked tournaments than anyone else in 2024. Sadly his record of lifting a trophy in every month this season came to an end in August but let that take absolutely nothing away from everything he has achieved so far. The way he’s handled all the hype and expectancy to reproduce his brilliance in any kind of tournament has been incredible so it’ll be interesting to see how he handles the September to December period when the majors come thick and fast. He doesn't really have any weaknesses when it comes to playing darts in any sort of format and we’ll soon find out what he’s like at the double-start format when he makes his World Grand Prix debut. ROB CROSS You wouldn't believe how much I've been beating Rob Cross’ drum for the last couple of years and even though he made the semi-finals of the World Championship, it always seems that nobody is talking about him in the same breath as leading names around him. Mark Walsh once said to me that I was a red-carpet darts player because I’d still get attention despite not being the best in the world. Well, at the minute Cross is quite the opposite and not getting the attention he deserves. WATCH: HOW TO MAKE IT AS A PRO

How to Become a Darts Professional!

As a two-time European champion, he’d dearly love to make it a hat-trick of titles towards the end of October in Dortmund and that’s where one of his best chances will be. I’m not convinced about his World Grand Prix hopes because he doesn’t like double-start darts and his record in that event is pretty poor but I definitely see him winning one of the other majors this year. I think because he set the bar so high for himself when he burst onto the scene in such spectacular style, it’s been hard for him to maintain the wow factor so there’s plenty of opportunities coming up for him to make some big statements. ROSS SMITH What's not to love? Ross Smith is your quintessential 21st century superstar dart player in my opinion. He’s making great strides in his career and far from being the finished article. Not only has he added another Players Championship title to his collection this season but he’s reached two European Tour finals and behind the scenes he’s working so hard on his game. I admire Ross more than most people on tour and if you look at the way he acquits himself week in, week out, people can learn a lot from him. He's got a big four months coming up because he's defending a six-figure cheque at the European Championship, which he won two years ago, and his ranking will suffer if he doesn't enjoy some good runs. Ross can handle that pressure and if anything it could scare him into playing better – especially at the European Championship. He’s a technically sound player and his opponents know that if they don’t score well, he’ll strangle them.

DARK HORSES TO WATCH As well as the aforementioned title contenders, I’ve been impressed with another set of five players who probably aren’t ready to win a major yet – but can make big impressions at the forthcoming majors. CAMERON MENZIES Back in March-April time, I was at a European Tour event in Sindelfingen analysing some numbers and noticed that Cameron Menzies was really starting to trend in the right direction. Then, a month later we go to the Netherlands and watch him butcher Raymond van Barneveld in front of his home crowd and I thought ‘hang on a minute, what has happened to you?!’ He used to be an exciting player to watch but would often fold when finding himself in a pressure situation. Cameron doesn't do that anymore. He's flipped everything around and now people can’t stop watching him because he's not only playing well, he's playing well under pressure. Playing the best darts of his life has helped him qualify for the World Grand Prix and we’re now going to be seeing him throwing a lot more big-stage darts between now and the end of the year. The time has come to take him a lot more seriously than ever before. In the past people questioned his attitude because nobody wanted him to waste his talent. It’s frightening. His levels are high now but we don’t know what his best is yet. His ability to compact the darts together in scoring is in the top 2% in the world and if he puts all of the rest of his game together, there’s actually no reason why he can’t be a shock major champion in the next 12-18 months. WATCH: HOW MUCH MONEY TO PROS EARN?

HOW MUCH MONEY DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN AND CAN TOP PROS BECOME MILLIONAIRES?