Watch Callan Rydz almost win a crazy leg with just two darts in a Players Championship event

The Geordie star was trailing 4-1 when one of his points snapped in a ‘Robin Hood’ moment at the end of the sixth leg, which he subsequently lost to fall to the brink of a first-round defeat.

Rydz decided to crack on with just two darts but brilliantly produced back-to-back 'perfect' visits of 120 before two more of 80 reduced his score down to 101 after just four visits while he left himself 24 after his fifth.

However, before he could get a chance to pull off an unlikely moral win, Slevin pinned his double to seal the match.