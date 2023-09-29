Sporting Life
Callan Rydz almost won a leg with just two darts
Callan Rydz almost won a leg with just two darts

Watch Callan Rydz almost win a crazy leg with just two darts in a Players Championship event

By Sporting Life
11:39 · FRI September 29, 2023

Callan Rydz almost won a leg with just two darts in hand during a match with Dylan Slevin at Players Championship 23 on Thursday.

The Geordie star was trailing 4-1 when one of his points snapped in a ‘Robin Hood’ moment at the end of the sixth leg, which he subsequently lost to fall to the brink of a first-round defeat.

Rydz decided to crack on with just two darts but brilliantly produced back-to-back 'perfect' visits of 120 before two more of 80 reduced his score down to 101 after just four visits while he left himself 24 after his fifth.

However, before he could get a chance to pull off an unlikely moral win, Slevin pinned his double to seal the match.

Remarkably, Paul Nicholson's recent Sporting Life column was about how many sets of darts a player should have!

ALSO READ: PAUL NICHOLSON ON HOW MANY SETS OF DARTS A PLAYER SHOULD HAVE!

Simon Whitlock and Peter Wright (Picture: Taka Wu/PDC)
Simon Whitlock and Peter Wright both own a lot of darts (Picture: Taka Wu/PDC)

