It's the final day of the 2025 Paddy Power World Darts Championship before the Christmas break so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and an acca.

World Championship: Day nine preview

Afternoon Session (1200 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Round two, best of five sets

Krzysztof Ratajski (1/6) v Alexis Toylo (7/2) Three-dart average (2024) : 94.10 - 85.67

: 94.10 - 85.67 180s per leg (2024) : 0.19 - 0.18

: 0.19 - 0.18 Checkout % (2024): 37.20% - 37.74% Alexis Toylo was a pretty big outsider to see off Richard Veenstra in the last round but he laughed in the face of the odds as he took out the Dutchman 3-0 on his dream debut. Toylo, who took the Asian Tour by storm at the start of the year with five titles in the first 11 events and subsequently topped the Order of Merit, averaged a very steady 86 but what was more impressive was the way he held his never in all three last-leg deciders.

Krzysztof Ratajski is no longer considered a dark horse like he used to be a few seasons back when he reached the 2021 quarter-finals and this year he's continued his gradual slide to the precipice of the world's top 32. That said, his averages always seem to be reliably in the 90s and he looked pretty sharp at the Players Championship Finals where he averaged in the 96 region a couple of times before losing 6-5 to Damon Heta. The Polish Eagle has won his last two second-round games here and I think he'll grind out another largely uneventful victory to kick off the final day before the Christmas break. Predicted scoreline: 3-1

Andrew Gilding (11/10) v Martin Lukeman (4/6) Three-dart average (2024) : 92.17 - 93.77

: 92.17 - 93.77 180s per leg (2024) : 0.22 - 0.19

: 0.22 - 0.19 Checkout % (2024): 39.34% - 42.01% This is a rare occasion when the unseeded player feels like the seed, as Grand Slam of Darts runner-up Martin Lukeman takes on one of the many cult heroes this great sport has to offer in Andrew Gilding. However, if the affable Goldfinger does upset the odds, don't expect him to storm out of his press conference like Joe Cullen just because people dared to use sound logic to tip him to lose. Ever since Lukeman completed work on his new darts cabin at home, he's transformed himself from a handy journeyman pro into a major finalist who averages in the mid to high 90s and beyond a lot more frequently than before. Smash has also lost a lot of weight due to a new carnivore diet and is also getting much better sleep due to a machine that helps his sleep apnea. He told the Daily Mirror: "It’s just meat, eggs, butter. No carbs. We have blueberries now and again but very little fruit. No salad. It’s working fine.

"When you’re a snorer, your brain doesn’t shut down. The air can’t get through and your brain doesn’t shut off. You’re asleep but your brain’s not actually switching off. I wear a mask and this machine forces air down your throat and into your lungs. You don’t snore and it means your brain can go to sleep. It’s helped my insomnia as well." The things you learn in these previews, eh? Joking aside - and I'm no dietician - but I think he'd play even better with some fruit, veg and salad in his diet. Nobody should be advised to cut that out. Lukeman's new regime didn't help him perform to his against Nitin Kumar but from a sporting romantic point of view, this did allow the Indian qualifier to pick up his first ever set on the Ally Pally stage.

As it later turned out, Lukeman's mind had been on his wife's latest preventative operation in her battle to keep cancer from coming back. That took place the day after his victory so hopefully it went very well and we'll see Lukeman being able to play to his very best once again as his greatest supporter is well enough to watch from the crowd. When it comes to Andrew Gilding, he can be a tricky player to predict and quite often it depends on how his slow, methodical style inadvertently affects his opponents. Goldfinger knocked out Luke Littler in the first round of the European Championship back in October with an average of 98 but then was mauled 10-3 by the much slower Ricardo Pietreczko with an average of 84 in the next match. The same kind of thing happened at the Players Championship Finals where he beat Kevin Doets 6-3 with a 97 average and then got battered 10-1 by Ross Smith with an average of 81. I'm siding with Lukeman for this one but there could be more than enough legs to help him reach a target of four+ 180s. His maximum per leg rate for the season might seem low at 0.19 but it was up at 0.26 for the Grand Slam and I'm expecting him closer to those levels this time. Predicted scoreline: 1-3 SELECTION: 2pt Lukeman to win and hit 4+ 180s at 15/8 (Paddy Power)

Josh Rock (1/6) v Rhys Griffin (7/2) Three-dart average (2024) : 95.88 - 87.50

: 95.88 - 87.50 180s per leg (2024) : 0.31 - 0.22

Around this time last year, Gary Anderson used Josh Rock as an example of what could happen to Luke Littler if the media didn't ease up with the hype machine. The Flying Scotsman felt the media had contributed to holding the young Irishman back by expecting too much too soon. On that particular point about Rock, he had a strong case, and maybe Littler's tears after his record-breaking set average against Ryan Meikle on Saturday night was the first signs we've seen after 12 months that all this constant limelight can even take it's toll on the usually unflappable Nuke. But back to Rock, it's not actually been a bad season at all despite the TV problems. He's won a pair of Players Championship events and his maiden title on the European Tour, while his seasonal average of almost 96 is right up there. However, when it comes to the majors he's crashed out at the first hurdle in five out of the six and only managed two wins - one at the UK Open and another in the Grand Slam of Darts group stage. If you look a little deeper into those seven televised defeats, three came against players averaging over 105, two others managed 99 while Ryan Joyce's 85 in the double start World Grand Prix was also pretty handy. Rhys Griffin did get the crowd on their feet with eight 180s and an average of 91 against Karel Sedlacek last time out but that was towards his current performance ceiling based on his debut season stats in the PDC and how will he cope when Rock unleashes a barrage of heavy scoring on the Ally Pally stage? This is prime opportunity to get some major confidence under his belt after a year of pain. Predicted scoreline: 3-1

Jonny Clayton (4/11) v Mickey Mansell (2/1) Three-dart average (2024) : 93.68 - 92.35

: 93.68 - 92.35 180s per leg (2024) : 0.22 - 0.19

For all the drama and fairytale storylines during the first half of the World Championship, we have to accept a few stinkers along the way and that's what happened when Mickey Mansell faced Tomoya Goto. It was painful viewing to be brutally honest, with Mansell scraping through 3-1 with an average of 81.34 that was well below the standards he was reaching during his career best run to the Grand Slam of Darts semi-finals last month. That Wolverhampton peak from absolutely nowhere was very much the exception to the rule given Mansell's poor season before that point and I feel Jonny Clayton has got a pretty kind draw here. The Ferret hasn't exactly had a stellar 2024 by his high standards but he did pick up one Players Championship title and could have made that two in the last event of the season only to lost 8-7 in a cracking final to Josh Rock, in which he averaged 106. Clayton hasn't lost in the second round here since 2019 and hasn't bowed out before the fourth since 2021, so I expect him to make relatively light work of Mansell. Neither are prolific 180 hitters so if the Welshman wraps this up in four sets or fewer then I wouldn't expect more than six maximums. Predicted scoreline: 3-0

Afternoon Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Round two, best of five sets

Gian van Veen (2/7) v Ricardo Pietreczko (5/2) Three-dart average (2024) : 94.64 - 90.22

: 94.64 - 90.22 180s per leg (2024) : 0.26 - 0.15

: 0.26 - 0.15 Checkout % (2024): 41.45% - 37.52% Gian van Veen is a very warm favourite to pick up what would be his first ever victory on the Ally Pally stage at the second attempt and it's really hard to make a case against him. The 22-year-old has been widely talked about a big star of the future for a couple of seasons now and he truly justified that hype at the recent Grand Slam of Darts where he blitzed the field en route to the quarter-finals before narrowly losing to the master in Gary Anderson. He attained a record average of 108.89 for the group stage and a highly impressive 102.79 for the entire tournament while he put in a 104.21 at the Players Championship Finals only to lose 6-5 to Scott Williams. That same weekend van Veen picked up the World Youth Championship title but was more concerned about consoling a heartbroken runner-up Juren van der Velde.

Ricardo Pietreczko laboriously booked his place in the second round with a 3-0 victory over Zong Xiaochen with an average of 88.68 and I feel he'll really struggle to live with van Veen unless the Dutchman makes a sluggish start. There is a significant difference between their yearly stats and that includes all those months before van Veen found those new levels at the Grand Slam that he'll look to take into the Ally Pally. Predicted scoreline: 3-0

Daryl Gurney (8/13) v Florian Hempel (6/5) Three-dart average (2024) : 93.50 - 91.98

: 93.50 - 91.98 180s per leg (2024) : 0.23 - 0.24

: 0.23 - 0.24 Checkout % (2024): 41.92% - 38.05% This has all the makings of a bruising encounter between two battlers who'll want to get the crowd involved as they go blow for blow for a place in the third round. Florian Hempel drew on those qualities to overcome Jeffrey de Zwaan 3-1 in a match that was closer than the scoreline suggests while Daryl Gurney's stock has been gradually rising this year as he bids to reach his former heights.

The Northern Irishman averaged 108 against Peter Wright in the recent Players Championship Finals although those levels dramatically dropped to the mid 80s for his next two games so there are still consistency issues there. Although this definitely has all the makings of potential a five-setter, I am going to side with SuperChin landing the knockout blow - and if it's a close one then it does open the door to plenty of maximums and a 100+ checkout or two. Although Gurney's 180 per leg rate this season is 0.23 - which is lowly compared to his Premier League days - he did lift that to 0.36 at the Players Championship Finals and there's just that general feeling that all his levels are heading on an upward curve. If you're unsure about Gurney winning, look at the match 180s count because Hempel crashed in seven in four sets against de Zwaan. Predicted scoreline: 3-2 SELECTION: 1pt Daryl Gurney to win, hit 4+ 180s & a 100+ checkout at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

