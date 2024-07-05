Ranking all the darts major winners in history if they were all in their prime today; Will Phil Taylor or Michael van Gerwen take top spot?

This isn't just a list of who has won the most World Championship titles and other major crowns, but nor can we rank players who spanned different era purely on what averages and performance statistics they achieved.

For example, the playing conditions, equipment, board quality, wire thickness and professionalism - just to name five factors - have all changed dramatically since the likes of Eric Bristow, John Lowe and Jockey Wilson were battling for honours so we must try and judge how well their natural ability and mental strength would have coped and adapted alongside modern-day greats.

It may well be an impossible question to compare eras and come up with a universally agreed list, while the decision on who should take number one spot out of Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen is also up for hot debate.

Our panel of Sky Sports darts presenter Abigail Davies, former major winner Paul Nicholson and Sporting Life writer Chris Hammer haven't considered Premier League champion Luke Littler for inclusion yet purely because this is still his debut season and he's yet to win one of the big ranked majors but where would you rank him now?

Watch our verdict unfold during this thought-provoking show while further down you'll find a list of the big major winners to help you come up with your own top 10.