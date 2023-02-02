Our match-by-match guide for night one of the new Cazoo Premier League Darts season includes statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.
The 19th edition of Premier League Darts kicks off in Belfast tonight, as eight players begin a hectic 17-week roadshow battling for points, prize money and a place in the season-ending play-offs at the O2 on May 25.
Unsurprisingly, the announcement of the line-up earlier this week upset quite a big handful of players who felt they'd done enough to deserve a crack while there was plenty of disagreement about the selection among fans and pundits alike.
But ultimately leaving it all until after the Masters always runs the 'risk' of throwing a cat amongst the pigeons and on this occasion Chris Dobey was indeed that opportunist cat, leaping above 13 other players who are ranked higher, including world number five Luke Humphries!
Jonny Clayton went on to win this title after winning the Masters in 2021, Joe Cullen missed match darts to pull off the same feat last year, so could we about to see Dobey continue his own Hollywood story?
1pt six or more 180s in Van den Bergh v Clayton at events (Paddy Power)
More to follow...
You can't say either of these players earned their spots in the line-up based on exceptional 2022 seasons, considering how they won just three titles between them and all of those came on the World Series tour.
Neither reached a major final unlike five of players who missed out - Danny Noppert, Joe Cullen, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Rob Cross and Ross Smith - but past achievements, reputations and marketability proved decisive factors on this occasion.
Jonny Clayton may have lost their World Championship quarter-final but since then he's started the new season slightly better than Dimitri Van den Bergh, showing decent consistency during the two World Series events and the Masters last weekend.
Whereas the Belgian crashed out in round one to Gary Anderson with a 90 average, Clayton managed almost 100 in a 10-3 thrashing of James Wade before posting almost 98 in a 10-6 defeat to Peter Wright.
Not much to write home about - certainly by his high standards - but he also found his 180s range across those two matches, firing in 10 across those 29 legs (0.34 per leg) while Van den Bergh can usually be relied upon to rack up a fair few.
If we can get nine legs or more in this one then 6+ total maximums has a very good chance at evens.
Scorline prediction: 4-6
Preview will appear here...
Scorline prediction: Will appear here...
Preview will appear here...
Scorline prediction: Will appear here...
Preview will appear here...
Scorline prediction: Will appear here...
Will appear here...