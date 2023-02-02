The 19th edition of Premier League Darts kicks off in Belfast tonight, as eight players begin a hectic 17-week roadshow battling for points, prize money and a place in the season-ending play-offs at the O2 on May 25.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement of the line-up earlier this week upset quite a big handful of players who felt they'd done enough to deserve a crack while there was plenty of disagreement about the selection among fans and pundits alike.

But ultimately leaving it all until after the Masters always runs the 'risk' of throwing a cat amongst the pigeons and on this occasion Chris Dobey was indeed that opportunist cat, leaping above 13 other players who are ranked higher, including world number five Luke Humphries!

Jonny Clayton went on to win this title after winning the Masters in 2021, Joe Cullen missed match darts to pull off the same feat last year, so could we about to see Dobey continue his own Hollywood story?

Darts betting tips: Premier League night one

1pt six or more 180s in Van den Bergh v Clayton at events (Paddy Power)

More to follow...

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook