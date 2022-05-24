Our guide for the final night of the Cazoo Premier League Darts regular season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.

So after 103 matches, 15 nightly winners, two nine-darters and 501 180s we've finally reached the end of the regular season, where there's only one play-off spot up for grabs. Jonny Clayton and Michael van Gerwen have secured their places as league leader and runner-up respectively while James Wade will finish either third or fourth. The final place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on June 13 will be either Joe Cullen or Peter Wright... You can find stats for all four quarter-finals below, with match previews and tips to follow on Thursday morning.

Thursday May 26: Night 16 quarter-finals Venue: Utilita Arena Newcastle

Utilita Arena Newcastle TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Best of 11 legs Jonny Clayton (2/7) v Gary Anderson (5/2) Head to Head : 6-10 (TV: 4-3)

: 6-10 (TV: 4-3) Meetings in 2022 : 2-1 (TV: 2-1)

: 2-1 (TV: 2-1) Tournament Average

Clayton : 98.24 (33 games)

Anderson : 93.93 (18 games)

: 98.24 (33 games) : 93.93 (18 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Clayton : 87 (308 legs, 0.28 per leg)

Anderson : 40 (168 legs, 0.23 per leg)

: 87 (308 legs, 0.28 per leg) : 40 (168 legs, 0.23 per leg) Tournament Checkout % :

Clayton : 168/401 ( 42% )

Anderson : 72/171 ( 42 %)

: : 168/401 ( ) : 72/171 ( %) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:

Clayton: 21 (12.50%)

Anderson: 11 (15.27%) Jonny Clayton is guaranteed top spot and Gary Anderson is guaranteed to finish bottom. If it wasn't for the £10,000 prize for the nightly winner then there really wouldn't be anything but pride to play for. The Ferret has plenty to be proud about considering the way he's played this season whereas the Flying Scotsman's pride will be hurting a lot as he heads to Newcastle with just five wins to his name from 18 matches. And three of those came on one night. Clayton confirmed Gerwyn Price's elimination en route to his seventh final of the season last week and although he missed out on his fifth title when losing to Joe Cullen, I'd fancy him to go on another lengthy run. The Welshman has hit more 180s than anyone this season with 87 (0.28 per leg) and has also managed 21 ton+ checkouts, so I quite like the look of Sky Bet's Player Performance market where you can get 3/1 on him winning, hitting over 2.5 maximums and managing a finish of 100 or higher. Scoreline prediction: 6-3 CLICK HERE to back Clayton to win, hit over 2.5 180s and a checkout of over 99.5 with Sky Bet

Joe Cullen (8/11) v Peter Wright (11/10) Head to Head : 6-23 (TV: 1-10)

: 6-23 (TV: 1-10) Meetings in 2022 : 1-3 (TV: 1-3)

: 1-3 (TV: 1-3) Tournament Average

Cullen : 92.05 (24 games)

Wright : 96.68 (26 games)

: 92.05 (24 games) : 96.68 (26 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Cullen : 72 (213 legs, 0.33 per leg)

Wright : 65 (237 legs, 0.27 per leg)

: 72 (213 legs, 0.33 per leg) : 65 (237 legs, 0.27 per leg) Tournament Checkout % :

Cullen : 109/296 ( 37 %)

Wright : 112/287 ( 39% )

: : 109/296 ( %) : 112/287 ( ) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:

Cullen: 13 (11.92%)

Cullen: 13 (11.92%)
Wright: 13 (11.60%)

Michael van Gerwen (4/9) v Michael Smith (13/8) Head to Head : 37-10 (TV: 17-5)

: 37-10 (TV: 17-5) Meetings in 2022 : 5-1 (TV: 5-1)

: 5-1 (TV: 5-1) Tournament Average

Van Gerwen : 99.33 (30 games)

Smith : 96.30 (24 games)

: 99.33 (30 games) : 96.30 (24 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Van Gerwen : 85 (283 legs, 0.30 per leg)

Smith : 67 (224 legs, 0.29 per leg)

: 85 (283 legs, 0.30 per leg) : 67 (224 legs, 0.29 per leg) Tournament Checkout % :

Van Gerwen : 160/414 ( 39% )

Smith : 106/253 ( 42% )

: : 160/414 ( ) : 106/253 ( ) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:

Van Gerwen: 22 (13.75%)

Van Gerwen: 22 (13.75%)
Smith: 13 (12.26%)

James Wade (6/5) v Gerwyn Price (4/6) Head to Head : 14-8, 1 draw (TV: 6-2, 1 draw)

: 14-8, 1 draw (TV: 6-2, 1 draw) Meetings in 2022 : 4-1 (TV: 4-1)

: 4-1 (TV: 4-1) Tournament Average

Wade : 43 (248 legs, 0.17 per leg)

Price : 42 (203 legs, 0.20 per leg)

: 43 (248 legs, 0.17 per leg) : 42 (203 legs, 0.20 per leg) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Wade : 43 (248 legs, 0.17 per leg)

Price : 42 (203 legs, 0.20 per leg)

: 43 (248 legs, 0.17 per leg) : 42 (203 legs, 0.20 per leg) Tournament Checkout % :

Wade : 124/281 ( 44% )

Price : 99/257 ( 39 %)

: : 124/281 ( ) : 99/257 ( %) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:

Wade: 20 (16.10%)

Wade: 20 (16.10%)
Price: 16 (16.10%)