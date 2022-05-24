Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Cricket
Darts
NFL
Other Sports
Joe Cullen and Peter Wright (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Joe Cullen and Peter Wright (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Premier League Darts: Night 16 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

By Chris Hammer
15:40 · TUE May 24, 2022

Our guide for the final night of the Cazoo Premier League Darts regular season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.

So after 103 matches, 15 nightly winners, two nine-darters and 501 180s we've finally reached the end of the regular season, where there's only one play-off spot up for grabs.

Jonny Clayton and Michael van Gerwen have secured their places as league leader and runner-up respectively while James Wade will finish either third or fourth. The final place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on June 13 will be either Joe Cullen or Peter Wright...

You can find stats for all four quarter-finals below, with match previews and tips to follow on Thursday morning.

Darts betting tips: Premier League night 16

Will appear here on Thursday

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

SL Acca: Will appear here on Thursday

Sky Bet's latest sign-up offer for Sporting Life readers
Sky Bet's latest sign-up offer for Sporting Life readers

Thursday May 26: Night 16 quarter-finals

  • Venue: Utilita Arena Newcastle
  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • Format: Best of 11 legs

Jonny Clayton (2/7) v Gary Anderson (5/2)

  • Head to Head: 6-10 (TV: 4-3)
  • Meetings in 2022: 2-1 (TV: 2-1)
  • Tournament Average
    Clayton: 98.24 (33 games)
    Anderson: 93.93 (18 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Clayton: 87 (308 legs, 0.28 per leg)
    Anderson: 40 (168 legs, 0.23 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Clayton: 168/401 (42%)
    Anderson: 72/171 (42%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Clayton: 21 (12.50%)
    Anderson: 11 (15.27%)

Jonny Clayton is guaranteed top spot and Gary Anderson is guaranteed to finish bottom. If it wasn't for the £10,000 prize for the nightly winner then there really wouldn't be anything but pride to play for.

The Ferret has plenty to be proud about considering the way he's played this season whereas the Flying Scotsman's pride will be hurting a lot as he heads to Newcastle with just five wins to his name from 18 matches. And three of those came on one night.

Clayton confirmed Gerwyn Price's elimination en route to his seventh final of the season last week and although he missed out on his fifth title when losing to Joe Cullen, I'd fancy him to go on another lengthy run.

The Welshman has hit more 180s than anyone this season with 87 (0.28 per leg) and has also managed 21 ton+ checkouts, so I quite like the look of Sky Bet's Player Performance market where you can get 3/1 on him winning, hitting over 2.5 maximums and managing a finish of 100 or higher.

Scoreline prediction: 6-3

Joe Cullen (8/11) v Peter Wright (11/10)

  • Head to Head: 6-23 (TV: 1-10)
  • Meetings in 2022: 1-3 (TV: 1-3)
  • Tournament Average
    Cullen: 92.05 (24 games)
    Wright: 96.68 (26 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Cullen: 72 (213 legs, 0.33 per leg)
    Wright: 65 (237 legs, 0.27 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Cullen: 109/296 (37%)
    Wright: 112/287 (39%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Cullen: 13 (11.92%)
    Wright: 13 (11.60%)

Preview will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here.

Michael van Gerwen (4/9) v Michael Smith (13/8)

  • Head to Head: 37-10 (TV: 17-5)
  • Meetings in 2022: 5-1 (TV: 5-1)
  • Tournament Average
    Van Gerwen: 99.33 (30 games)
    Smith: 96.30 (24 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Van Gerwen: 85 (283 legs, 0.30 per leg)
    Smith: 67 (224 legs, 0.29 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Van Gerwen: 160/414 (39%)
    Smith: 106/253 (42%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Van Gerwen: 22 (13.75%)
    Smith: 13 (12.26%)

Preview will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here

James Wade (6/5) v Gerwyn Price (4/6)

  • Head to Head: 14-8, 1 draw (TV: 6-2, 1 draw)
  • Meetings in 2022: 4-1 (TV: 4-1)
  • Tournament Average
    Wade: 43 (248 legs, 0.17 per leg)
    Price: 42 (203 legs, 0.20 per leg)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Wade: 43 (248 legs, 0.17 per leg)
    Price: 42 (203 legs, 0.20 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Wade: 124/281 (44%)
    Price: 99/257 (39%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Wade: 20 (16.10%)
    Price: 16 (16.10%)

Preview will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here.

Premier League Table & Format

The Premier League Darts table after week 15
The Premier League Darts table after week 15

Each night will see quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs (first to six). Each player will meet the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights (Night Eight and Night 16) will feature additional fixtures in the same format. Those fixtures will be a draw bracket based on how the league table looks at the time. So, whoever is top will face the eighth-placed player in the first round.

  • Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus
  • Runner-Up - 3 points
  • Semi-Finalists - 2 points

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....