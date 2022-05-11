It's night 14 of the Cazoo Premier League Darts season so check out our match-by-match guide featuring statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.
There's just three weeks of regular season action remaining and all players outside the top four really need to pull out something special if they're to reach the play-offs.
You can find stats for all four quarter-finals below, with match previews, tips and an acca to follow on Thursday morning.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night 14
Thursday May 11: Night 14 quarter-finals
- Venue: Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Best of 11 legs
Joe Cullen (10/11) v James Wade (10/11)
- Head to Head: 5-8 (TV: 1-3)
- Meetings in 2022: 1-2 (TV: 1-2)
- Tournament Average
Cullen: 91.91 (20 games)
Wade: 95.02 (26 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Cullen: 64 (180 legs, 0.35 per leg)
Wade: 43 (239 legs, 0.18 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Wade: 121/275 (44%)
Cullen: 88/238 (37%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Cullen: 10 (11.66%)
Wade: 19 (15.70%)
Gary Anderson (13/10) v Gerwyn Price (4/7)
- Head to Head: 9-10 (TV: 4-7)
- Meetings in 2022: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)
- Tournament Average
Anderson: 94.50 (16 games)
Price: 96.40 (18 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Anderson: 36 (151 legs, 0.24 per leg)
Price: 34 (164 legs, 0.21 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Anderson: 67/160 (42%)
Price: 78/211 (37%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Anderson: 10 (14.92%)
Price: 13 (16.66%)
Michael van Gerwen (1/2) v Peter Wright (6/4)
- Head to Head: 67-23, 2 draws (TV: 39-7, 2 draws)
- Meetings in 2022: 3-0 (TV: 3-0)
- Tournament Average
Van Gerwen: 99.61 (26 games)
Wright: 97.33 (23 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Van Gerwen: 78 (243 legs, 0.32 per leg)
Wright: 63 (214 legs, 0.29 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Van Gerwen: 138/360 (38%)
Wright: 104/265 (39%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Van Gerwen: 20 (14.49%)
Wright: 12 (11.55%)
Michael Smith (5/4) v Jonny Clayton (8/13)
- Head to Head: 10-6 (TV: 5-4)
- Meetings in 2022: 2-3 (TV: 1-3)
- Tournament Average
Smith: 96.98 (20 games)
Clayton: 98.64 (29 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Smith: 56 (181 legs, 0.31 per leg)
Clayton: 80 (268 legs, 0.29 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Smith: 85/195 (44%)
Clayton: 147/351 (42%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Smith: 12 (14.11%)
Clayton: 15 (10.20%)
Weekly winner: Sky Bet night 14 odds
- MVG: 3/1
- Clayton: 7/2
- Price: 4/1
- Wright: 6/1
- Wade: 7/1
- Cullen: 7/1
- Smith: 11/1
- Anderson: 14/1
Premier League Table & Format
NW = Nights won, RU = Runner-up, SF = Semi-final defeats, MW = Matches won
- Clayton NW 4 RU 2 SF 4 MW 20 LegD +26 Pts 34
- MVG NW 3 RU 3 SF 2 MW 17 LegD +39 Pts 28
- Wade NW 2 RU 3 SF 3 MW 15 LegD +2 Pts 25
- Wright NW 1 RU 1 SF 7 MW 11 LegD -6 Pts 20
- Cullen NW 1 RU 2 SF 2 MW 9 LegD -8 Pts 15
- Price NW 1 RU 0 SF 4 MW 7 LegD -14 Pts 13
- Smith NW 0 RU 2 SF 3 MW 7 LegD -10 Pts 12
- Anderson NW 1 RU 0 SF 2 MW 5 LegD -17 Pts 9
Each night will see quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs (first to six). Each player will meet the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights (Night Eight and Night 16) will feature additional fixtures in the same format. Those fixtures will be a draw bracket based on how the league table looks at the time. So, whoever is top will face the eighth-placed player in the first round.
- Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus
- Runner-Up - 3 points
- Semi-Finalists - 2 points
