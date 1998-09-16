Thursday April 13: Night 11

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Brighton

Dimitri Van den Bergh (2/1) v Michael van Gerwen (4/11)

Head to Head : 1-16, 1 draw (TV: 0-7, 1 draw)

: 1-16, 1 draw (TV: 0-7, 1 draw) 2023 Head to Head : 0-5 (TV: 0-4)

: 0-5 (TV: 0-4) PL Average : 96.00 - 98.05

: 96.00 - 98.05 PL 180s per leg : 0.27 - 0.29

: 0.27 - 0.29 PL checkout percentage : 39.77% - 38.70%

: 39.77% - 38.70% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 8.82% - 10%

Michael van Gerwen's winning streak over Dimitri Van den Bergh is almost becoming the darting equivalent of Undertaker at Wrestlemania and it won't be too long before the Belgian enlists the help of Brock Lesner to help him out.

MVG has won their last 10 meetings since Van den Bergh earned a Premier League draw back in 2021 but his last victory over the Dutchman came way back in the quarter-finals of the German Darts Masters in 2018!

That's his only win in this rivalry which incredibly means he's never managed to beat van Gerwen in a televised event.

I don't want to sound like someone who thinks that after 10 'red' spins of a roulette wheel the next one is bound to be black, but surely it's got to be black sooner or later?! The roulette wheel hasn't got a brain and has no regard for sequences but Van den Bergh certainly does and will desperately love to stop this rot to help get himself back into the top-four race.

The gulf between both players isn't big enough for this to keep happening in any format - especially not a short one like this - and we've already seen Jonny Clayton thrust himself back into the limelight from nowhere in the past couple of weeks without much logic to suggest it was coming.

Van den Bergh hasn't played too badly recently and gave Gerwyn Price a run for his money last week before losing out 6-5, so a similar performance like that could well be enough.

Verdict: 6-5

Chris Dobey (2/1) v Gerwyn Price (4/11)

Head to Head : 1-10 (TV: 0-5)

: 1-10 (TV: 0-5) 2023 Head to Head : 0-3 (TV: 0-3)

: 0-3 (TV: 0-3) PL Average : 96.54 - 96.73

: 96.54 - 96.73 PL 180s per leg : 0.29 - 0.28

: 0.29 - 0.28 PL checkout percentage : 41.25% - 39.93%

: 41.25% - 39.93% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.63% - 6.54%

Gerwyn Price's dominance over Chris Dobey isn't quite as one-sided as the opening fixture but it could well take another step that way if recent form lines continue on Thursday night.

The Iceman has won their last eight meetings dating back to Dobey's sole triumph at the 2019 Danish Open while all five of their televised matches - including all three in this year's Premier League - have gone the way of Price.

That said, the latter three matches between them have been very close (6-5, 6-4, 6-4) and although Dobey has lost his last two quarter-final matches in this competition, he's done so with averages of 99 and 106!

He will need to deliver similar levels just to get close to Price for the fourth match in a row when you consider the Welshman has averaged over 100 in 13 of his last 17 matches and 99 in two of the ones he didn't. During that time he's picked up two European Tour titles and his third nightly Premier League success of the season.

The maximum battle could also be a close and high scoring one, with Dobey currently edging the 180 per leg stats in the Premier League by just 0.01.

However, the Northumberland ace fired in four in just eight legs against MVG last Thursday while Price managed the same amount in 22 legs against Van den Bergh and Peter Wright.

Verdict: 6-5

Peter Wright (10/11) v Nathan Aspinall (10/11)

Head to Head : 5-9 (TV: 2-6)

: 5-9 (TV: 2-6) 2023 Head to Head : 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

: 0-1 (TV: 0-1) PL Average : 93.85 - 95.71

: 93.85 - 95.71 PL 180s per leg : 0.20 - 0.33

: 0.20 - 0.33 PL checkout percentage : 40.15% - 34.36%

: 40.15% - 34.36% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 16.98% - 12.82%

Peter Wright finally joined the Premier League party by reaching his first final of the season at the 10th attempt last Thursday and he'll need to reach several more if he's to stand any chance of making the play-offs.

Snakebite upset the odds to defeat Michael Smith 6-1 and Gerwyn Price 6-5 before losing narrowly to Jonny Clayton in a last-leg decider but one swallow does not a summer make.

A few days later he crashed out of the latest European Tour event at his first hurdle to Lee Evans, losing 6-1 with a 91 average and he's not exceeded three figures in any competition since February 12. That's a remarkable run of 23 matches and he's dipped below 90 on six of those occasions.

Sure, averages are just a guide but he's simply not producing that A-game that everyone else is capable of at the moment whereas Nathan Aspinall very much is.

Since somehow posting the lowest ever Premier League average of 75 back on March 9, the Asp has bounced back with eight 100+ averages in his last 21 games while he's never gone below 92 in the others.

Results-wise, he reached the final of Monday's German Darts Grand Prix before losing 8-5 to an inspired Michael Smith so he should be feeling much more confident than Wright.

He's been hitting 180s far more regularly than Wright this season so doubling up with the match victory seems a sensible call.

Verdict: 4-6

Jonny Clayton (5/4) v Michael Smith (8/13)

Head to Head : 11-14 (TV: 8-9)

: 11-14 (TV: 8-9) 2023 Head to Head : 1-2 (TV: 1-2)

: 1-2 (TV: 1-2) PL Average : 94.47 - 97.39

: 94.47 - 97.39 PL 180s per leg : 0.22 - 0.33

: 0.22 - 0.33 PL checkout percentage : 42.35% - 36.94%

: 42.35% - 36.94% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 5.60% - 13.41%

Two weeks is a very long time in Premier League Darts.

Jonny Clayton has gone from second bottom to third in the space of a fortnight Two weeks ago, Jonny Clayton was becoming cut adrift with Peter Wright in the Premier League table and he's not exactly had to perform to his very best to do it.

That's certainly not to take anything away from the Ferret, who has beaten Michael van Gerwen twice in that run as well as the scalps of Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith as he bids to emulate MVG's hat-trick of nightly triumphs in Brighton.

Despite now having two more points than Smith, I don't think he can have any qualms about being underdog as Bully Boy heads into the night on a high after winning the German Darts Grand Prix on Monday.

Smith averaged almost 108 in a stunning 6-2 victory over Price at the start of the day and although those statistical levels tailed off somewhat during his wins against Keane Barry and Damon Heta, who missed a match dart, he produced a sublime display (102.88) to overcome Aspinall in the final.

I can see the world champion running through the card tonight so it goes without saying that he should end Clayton's winning streak in the last of tonight's quarter-finals.

Verdict: 3-6