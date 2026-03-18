Premier League Darts 2026: Night seven predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Dublin on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week two.

Night seven quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday March 19 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Dublin

Gian van Veen v Michael van Gerwen Season Average : 96.70 - 96.19

: 96.70 - 96.19 Season 180s per leg : 0.30 - 0.30

: 0.30 - 0.30 Season checkout %: 41.99% - 38.88% SELECTION: 2pts Michael van Gerwen to beat Gian van Veen at 5/4 (General) It didn't take long for the wheels to come off Michael van Gerwen's Premier League campaign after an impressive start and the Dutchman has now lost three successive quarter-finals. Baring in mind he withdrew from the week three action, MVG hasn't picked up a point since reaching the final in week two and his recent performances have been well below his best. He averaged 107 on the European Tour on Saturday but that came in a heavy 6-2 defeat to Niels Zonneveld in which he missed six of his attempts at doubles. However, this could be the perfect time to play Gian van Veen, whose own confidence seems to have dropped in recent weeks and you just wonder if he might be suffering from a bit of mental burnout. The Dutchman may well have a very mature head on his shoulders despite his young age but the demands of Premier League life has taken its toll on many players in the past - especially debutants - and after a promising start to the campaign he's now lost his last two quarter-finals with averages of 93 and 90. It's potentially going to be a scrappy encounter but MVG at odds-against feels tempting despite his form. Scoreline Prediction: 4-6

Stephen Bunting v Luke Littler Season Average : 95.28 - 102.65

: 95.28 - 102.65 Season 180s per leg : 0.29 - 0.46

: 0.29 - 0.46 Season checkout %: 35.71% - 43.01% SELECTION: 2pts Littler to win, hit most 180s and highest checkout at 15/8 (Sky Bet) Luke Littler was unable to make it back-to-back nightly triumphs in Nottingham last week but his performance levels reaffirmed that he's returning to his best after a rocky patch of form. Either side of winning the UK Open fairly comfortably a fortnight ago, Littler has averaged well over 100 in his last four Premier League outings, including 101.31 in last week's semi-final defeat to Luke Humphries. The Nuke has moved his way up to second in the table and he'll be relishing the prospected of picking up another two points against a player he's beaten in seven of their previous 10 meetings. Stephen Bunting finally got his campaign up and running a couple of weeks ago with a nightly triumph so emotional that he branded it one of his greatest achievements. On reflections that's probably a bit extreme but it must have felt huge at the time due to all the negativity and criticisms he'd been receiving on social media, not to mention his poor form. Last week he put a struggling Josh Rock to the sword 6-1 before losing to Jonny Clayton, while his weekend in Germany was ruined by a whistling crowd during a 6-1 defeat to Niko Springer. I'd expect Littler to win this one pretty easily with plenty more 180s, while I'm also throwing in the highest checkout given he should win the vast majority of legs. Scoreline Prediction: 2-6

Josh Rock v Gerwyn Price Season Average : 94.62 - 99.58

: 94.62 - 99.58 Season 180s per leg : 0.31 - 0.31

: 0.31 - 0.31 Season checkout %: 33.85% - 44.65% Apart from that magical nine-darter in Belfast, it's been a nightmare debut season for Josh Rock. The Northern Irishman remains pointless at the foot of the table and his task doesn't get any easier against a bullish Gerwyn Price, who heads to Dublin on the back of reaching a European Tour final at the weekend. Not only aren't the results coming for Rock but neither are the performances. He's averaged over 100 just twice in the Premier League this season and also thrown in a 79 and an 83. Price doesn't know what sympathy means and I expect a typically merciless performance in which he goes in for the kill and runs out a ruthless winner. Scoreline Prediction: 2-6