Premier League Darts 2026: Night eight predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Berlin on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week eight.

Night eight quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday March 26 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Berlin

Jonny Clayton v Josh Rock Season Average : 95.96 - 94.59

: 95.96 - 94.59 Season 180s per leg : 0.32 - 0.28

: 0.32 - 0.28 Season checkout %: 45.62% - 36.18% It's top vs Rock bottom to start the night and there won't be too many fans expecting the tables to be turned in Berlin. Jonny Clayton may have lost his first quarter-final of the season last Thursday as Luke Littler went on to cut his lead at the summit to three points but the Ferret responded by reaching a European Tour final in Belgium, losing narrowly to Luke Humphries. Despite not recording a 100+ average in any of his last 13 matches in all competitions, his consistency between the 95 and 99 range is relentless and that's why he's proving so hard for anyone to beat at the moment.

Josh Rock, by contrast, is struggling both from a performance and results perspective right now and he's averaged in the low 80s in his last two Premier League matches, winning just one leg in the process. If he plays to his best then there's absolutely no question about his chances of finally getting off the mark but that's not looking likely when so short of confidence. Scoreline Prediction: 6-3

Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen Season Average : 100.91 - 97.07

: 100.91 - 97.07 Season 180s per leg : 0.37 - 0.29

: 0.37 - 0.29 Season checkout %: 40.06% - 39.43% SELECTION: 2pts Luke Humphries to win and hit most 180s at 11/8 (Sky Bet) If darts journalists and influencers learned anything this past week it's that Luke Humphries knows exactly what's being written and said about him! During the weekend's Belgian Darts Open, Cool Hand eloquently and constructively took issue with comments about him 'lacking aura' and 'giving in to Luke Littler', so it was pretty fitting that he went on to lift the trophy in emphatic fashion. Humphries averaged over 100 in three of his matches, including a 106 in a 7-2 victory over Michael van Gerwen, and it surely can't be too much longer until he wins his first Premier League night of the season. It's not as if he's been performing poorly on Thursday nights and he's actually lost two of his semi-finals with 100+ averages. As for Van Gerwen, well he hasn't won a match in the Premier League since February 12 due to a mixture of illness, poor form and last week's quarter-final opponent Gian van Veen withdrawing. His form is pretty perplexing really because he's been throwing in some highly impressive performances on the European Tour while he also pushed Luke Littler all the way in last week's semi-final contest in Dublin. MVG will enjoy some more good results in this competition for sure, but as far as this week is concerned, I'm going for the more reliable Humphries to win this contest fairly comfortably and hit the most 180s. Scoreline Prediction: 6-3

Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting Season Average : 101.72 - 94.83

: 101.72 - 94.83 Season 180s per leg : 0.44 - 0.29

: 0.44 - 0.29 Season checkout %: 43.05% - 35.87% SELECTION: 2pts Luke Littler to win and hit most 180s at 1/1 (Sky Bet) Luke Littler conjured up a stunning comeback from 5-0 down in Dublin last Thursday night to beat Gerwyn Price and pick up his second nightly title of the season and many will now be expecting him to embark on a relentless charge past Jonny Clayton at the top of the table. It was actually his worst statistical performance of the night and his average of 95 was the only time he's dropped below 100 in any of his last seven matches in all competitions. So to still find a way back from 5-0 down when playing well below his best shows a lot of character and also a phycological advantage over his rivals. Stephen Bunting is still struggling for both form and confidence having lost six of his nine matches in all competitions although he did average 104 during last week's quarter-final defeat to Littler. That was the only time he's gone above 100 in any of his last 10 matches while he managed just 85 against Andy Baetens in the weekend's Belgian Darts Open. It's hard to see anything other than a comfortable victory for Littler, who should also boss the 180s too. Scoreline Prediction: 6-2