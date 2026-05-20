Premier League Darts 2026: Night 16 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

There's nothing on the line when the BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season ends in Sheffield - but Chris Hammer is still hoping to make the night interesting with his predictions.

Night 16 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday May 21 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Sheffield

Jonny Clayton v Stephen Bunting Season Average : 95.80 - 94.98

: 95.80 - 94.98 Season 180s per leg : 0.30 - 0.31

: 0.30 - 0.31 Season checkout %: 43.76% - 37.06% It's perhaps fitting that this much-maligned Premier League format concludes with a complete clean sweep of dead rubbers and it might hopefully prove to be the final nail in its coffin. The PDC did the right thing in sticking with the concept for a few years but I think it's fair to say the majority of darts fans have grown tired of seeing the same fixtures week in week out, and it really wouldn't surprise me if we see a shake up next year. Jonny Clayton is one of the players who loves the format having always managed to finish in the top four in every year that he's been picked, and 2026 has been no different despite being widely tipped to finish bottom back in February. The Ferret's place at the O2 has been confirmed for several weeks which probably goes some way to explaining why his form has dropped off since winning his fourth night of the campaign, while Stephen Bunting's never got going at all. It feels like a bit of a flip of a coin so I may as well give the edge to the marginal outsider. Prediction: 4-6

Gerwyn Price v Gian van Veen Season Average : 99.51 - 95.70

: 99.51 - 95.70 Season 180s per leg : 0.34 - 0.28

: 0.34 - 0.28 Season checkout %: 44.11% - 41.12% Gerwyn Price sealed his spot with a week to space so he can head into tonight's action purely focused on trying to finish third and avoiding Luke Littler in the semi-finals. This is the only issue left to be decided but at this level of any sport, you can't really be seen having a preference as it sends out the message that you're fearing the alternative. However, deep down I'm pretty sure both Price and Luke Humphries would rather avoid Littler in the semi-finals, especially given the prize money on offer for reaching the final. Gian van Veen can hold his head high for staying in contention for as long as he did but the young Dutchman has simply run out of steam and I expect a ruthless Price to advance. Prediction: 6-3