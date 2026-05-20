Premier League Darts 2026: Night 16 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

There's nothing on the line when the BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season ends in Sheffield - but Chris Hammer is still hoping to make the night interesting with his predictions.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night 16
SL Darts Acca: 1pt Bunting, Price, Littler and Humphries all to win at 6/1 (Sky Bet)
(To get this price, follow the link above and scroll down to 'Sporting Life Darts Acca')
Night 16 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday May 21
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Sheffield
Jonny Clayton v Stephen Bunting
- Season Average: 95.80 - 94.98
- Season 180s per leg: 0.30 - 0.31
- Season checkout %: 43.76% - 37.06%
It's perhaps fitting that this much-maligned Premier League format concludes with a complete clean sweep of dead rubbers and it might hopefully prove to be the final nail in its coffin.
The PDC did the right thing in sticking with the concept for a few years but I think it's fair to say the majority of darts fans have grown tired of seeing the same fixtures week in week out, and it really wouldn't surprise me if we see a shake up next year.
Jonny Clayton is one of the players who loves the format having always managed to finish in the top four in every year that he's been picked, and 2026 has been no different despite being widely tipped to finish bottom back in February.
The Ferret's place at the O2 has been confirmed for several weeks which probably goes some way to explaining why his form has dropped off since winning his fourth night of the campaign, while Stephen Bunting's never got going at all.
It feels like a bit of a flip of a coin so I may as well give the edge to the marginal outsider.
Prediction: 4-6
Gerwyn Price v Gian van Veen
- Season Average: 99.51 - 95.70
- Season 180s per leg: 0.34 - 0.28
- Season checkout %: 44.11% - 41.12%
Gerwyn Price sealed his spot with a week to space so he can head into tonight's action purely focused on trying to finish third and avoiding Luke Littler in the semi-finals.
This is the only issue left to be decided but at this level of any sport, you can't really be seen having a preference as it sends out the message that you're fearing the alternative.
However, deep down I'm pretty sure both Price and Luke Humphries would rather avoid Littler in the semi-finals, especially given the prize money on offer for reaching the final.
Gian van Veen can hold his head high for staying in contention for as long as he did but the young Dutchman has simply run out of steam and I expect a ruthless Price to advance.
Prediction: 6-3
Luke Littler v Josh Rock
- Season Average: 101.23 - 95.17
- Season 180s per leg: 0.41 - 0.33
- Season checkout %: 42.91% - 37.25%
SELECTION: 2pts Luke Littler to win, hit most 180s and highest checkout at 2/1 (Sky Bet)
Luke Littler was unable to break the record for most consecutive nightly victories last week in Birmingham but he'll have his sights firmly set on another of his own in Sheffield - the most in a single season.
The world champion currently has six to his name which is a remarkably tally considering how slowly he started the campaign, while Josh Rock's season started badly and never really recovered.
Quite how he's only won four matches in this format is baffling because he's clearly not leagues below everyone else in this competition in terms of ability or world rankings, but the confidence must have been sucked out of him.
Most logical signs point towards a comfortable Littler victory and there's where I'm heading.
Prediction: 6-3
Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen
- Season Average: 100.55 - 97.20
- Season 180s per leg: 0.34 - 0.30
- Season checkout %: 40.45% - 38.36%
SELECTION: 2pts Luke Humphries to win and hit most 180s at 2/1 (Sky Bet)
Luke Humphries could have timed his return to form to perfection.
Having spent much of the campaign outside of the top four, his rocketed into the play-offs at the 11th hour and he's done it in some style too.
Cool Hand has reached three nightly finals in a row and finally picked up his first title in Birmingham thanks to a superb victory over Gerwyn Price.
Over the course of these three weeks he's averaged over 100 in seven of his nine matches and high 90s in the other two, while earlier this week he made a rare appearance on the Pro Tour to win the Players Championship 17 title with six more 100+ averages out of seven!
Michael van Gerwen will be devastated and feeling very flat to miss out on the play-offs and I fancy Humphries to put him out of his misery very quickly.
Prediction: 6-3
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