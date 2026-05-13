Premier League Darts 2026: Night 15 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Birmingham on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week 15.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night 15
SL Darts Acca: 1pt Rock, MVG, Humphries & Littler all to win at 8/1 (Sky Bet)
(To get this price, follow the link above and scroll down to 'Sporting Life Darts Acca')
Night 15 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday May 14
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Birmingham
Josh Rock v Gian van Veen
- Season Average: 95.17 - 95.70
- Season 180s per leg: 0.33 - 0.28
- Season checkout %: 37.25% - 41.12%
Josh Rock is playing purely for pride and knows he'll have to win the last two nights of the season to avoid collecting the wooden spoon - but at least he heads to Birmingham on a real high having donned the Green Jacket of darts at the Austrian Open on Sunday.
The Northern Irishman followed the footsteps of fellow countryman Rory McIlroy in winning an item of clothing he won't wear again and he did it in style by averaging over 101 in a thrilling victory over Kevin Doets.
It was Rock's first European Tour title in almost two years and is exactly the confidence boost he needs after a difficult debut campaign in the Premier League.
Gian van Veen, who crashed out in the opening round in Graz, will almost certainly miss out on the play-offs if he loses his quarter-final match on Thursday while a victory may still not be enough if Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries go on to reach the final.
Van Veen is clearly not the type of player to be fazed by pressure and high stakes but his form hasn't been great in recent weeks with a number of averages in the 80s across all competitions, so I really wouldn't be surprised to see an upbeat Rock spring a minor upset.
Prediction: 6-4
Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen
- Season Average: 99.51 - 97.20
- Season 180s per leg: 0.32 - 0.30
- Season checkout %: 44.14% - 38.36%
Gerwyn Price hit the darting headlines this week by surprisingly withdrawing from next month's World Cup and although it remains a mystery as to the reasons behind his decision.
It was initially assumed that the Iceman, who also withdrew from the 2024 edition, pulled out due to health reasons having recently admitted "I am not in a great place at the moment" but he swiftly took to social media to insist this is not the case.
Price has only competed in the Premier League in the past three weeks but has only managed one victory in that time and now faces a nervy end to the campaign in a bid to qualify for the play-offs.
Although he's within touching distance and a third nightly victory would seal his spot at the O2, he's just two points ahead of fourth-placed Luke Humphries and three ahead of his quarter-final opponent Michael van Gerwen, who has hit a stunning vein of form on the floor this week.
The Dutchman averaged a staggering 122 en route to winning his first ranking title in over 12 months on Tuesday and to put that into perspective, it's four points higher than the previous 2026 best from Andrew Gilding.
MVG has found some welcome consistency with his performance level and has averaged over 100 in 10 of his last 13 matches across all competitions.
One of those was in a narrow 6-5 defeat to Luke Littler in last week's quarter-finals but a similar display in Birmingham should be enough to overpower an out of sorts Price.
Prediction: 3-6
Luke Humphries v Stephen Bunting
- Season Average: 100.55 - 94.98
- Season 180s per leg: 0.34 - 0.31
- Season checkout %: 40.45% - 37.06%
Luke Humphries deserves immense credit for how he's turned his Premier League season around but having overcome the pressure of clawing his way into the top four with just two weeks remaining, he now faces the different pressure of maintaining his position.
A fixture against Stephen Bunting, who is realistically out of the equation, isn't actually ideal because he'd probably rather be facing a top four rival like MVG while the Bullet doesn't have any pressure on his shoulders.
Although it's not been the best of seasons for Bunting, he performed pretty well on the Pro Tour this week with nine victories out of 11 across the two events and could be feeling a little sharper than Humphries, who once again opted to skip the floor action.
However, Cool Hand's scheduling strategy finally paid off over the past two weeks by reaching a pair of finals and managing four 100 averages in his six games so I think this is probably a case of Humphries starting to reach his peak performance levels just at the right time.
Prediction: 6-2
Jonny Clayton v Luke Littler
- Season Average: 95.80 - 101.23
- Season 180s per leg: 0.30 - 0.41
- Season checkout %: 43.76% - 42.91%
SELECTION: 4pts Luke Littler to win, hit most 180s and highest checkout vs Clayton at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
Luke Littler is targeting TWO Premier League records tonight. But knowing him, he could easily end up with a third like the highest Premier League average or something!
No player has ever managed four consecutive nightly victories in this format of the competition and if he does that then he'll break his own record tally of six nightly wins overall - which he set in 2025.
It's remarkable to think he can do this after a sluggish first half of the campaign and having spent much of it chasing Jonny Clayton at the top of the table.
With two weeks remaining he's five points clear and a win over Clayton in this quarter-final will seal the honour of being the regular season table topper.
When Littler is in this kind of form, it doesn't really matter what shape his opponents are in although it must be said that all of his last four victories over the past couple of weeks have come in deciding legs, including last Thursday against Clayton.
He's averaging 100+ for fun again and I can see him breaking more records tonight.
Prediction: 6-2
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