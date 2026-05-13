Premier League Darts 2026: Night 15 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Birmingham on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week 15.

Night 15 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday May 14 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Birmingham

Josh Rock v Gian van Veen Season Average : 95.17 - 95.70

: 95.17 - 95.70 Season 180s per leg : 0.33 - 0.28

: 0.33 - 0.28 Season checkout %: 37.25% - 41.12% Josh Rock is playing purely for pride and knows he'll have to win the last two nights of the season to avoid collecting the wooden spoon - but at least he heads to Birmingham on a real high having donned the Green Jacket of darts at the Austrian Open on Sunday. The Northern Irishman followed the footsteps of fellow countryman Rory McIlroy in winning an item of clothing he won't wear again and he did it in style by averaging over 101 in a thrilling victory over Kevin Doets. It was Rock's first European Tour title in almost two years and is exactly the confidence boost he needs after a difficult debut campaign in the Premier League. Gian van Veen, who crashed out in the opening round in Graz, will almost certainly miss out on the play-offs if he loses his quarter-final match on Thursday while a victory may still not be enough if Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries go on to reach the final. Van Veen is clearly not the type of player to be fazed by pressure and high stakes but his form hasn't been great in recent weeks with a number of averages in the 80s across all competitions, so I really wouldn't be surprised to see an upbeat Rock spring a minor upset. Prediction: 6-4

Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen Season Average : 99.51 - 97.20

: 99.51 - 97.20 Season 180s per leg : 0.32 - 0.30

: 0.32 - 0.30 Season checkout %: 44.14% - 38.36% Gerwyn Price hit the darting headlines this week by surprisingly withdrawing from next month's World Cup and although it remains a mystery as to the reasons behind his decision. It was initially assumed that the Iceman, who also withdrew from the 2024 edition, pulled out due to health reasons having recently admitted "I am not in a great place at the moment" but he swiftly took to social media to insist this is not the case. Price has only competed in the Premier League in the past three weeks but has only managed one victory in that time and now faces a nervy end to the campaign in a bid to qualify for the play-offs. Although he's within touching distance and a third nightly victory would seal his spot at the O2, he's just two points ahead of fourth-placed Luke Humphries and three ahead of his quarter-final opponent Michael van Gerwen, who has hit a stunning vein of form on the floor this week. The Dutchman averaged a staggering 122 en route to winning his first ranking title in over 12 months on Tuesday and to put that into perspective, it's four points higher than the previous 2026 best from Andrew Gilding. MVG has found some welcome consistency with his performance level and has averaged over 100 in 10 of his last 13 matches across all competitions. One of those was in a narrow 6-5 defeat to Luke Littler in last week's quarter-finals but a similar display in Birmingham should be enough to overpower an out of sorts Price. Prediction: 3-6