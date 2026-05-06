Premier League Darts 2026: Night 14 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Leeds on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week 14.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night 14
SL Darts Acca: 1pt Price, Littler (-1.5), Humphries & Van Veen all to win at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
(To get this price, follow the link above and scroll down to 'Sporting Life Darts Acca')
Night 14 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday May 6
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Leeds
Gerwyn Price v Jonny Clayton
- Season Average: 99.64 - 95.59
- Season 180s per leg: 0.32 - 0.30
- Season checkout %: 44.68% - 43.1%
While Jonny Clayton is home and dry in the race to reach the play-offs - and still in with a great chance of topping the regular season table - his good friend Gerwyn Price still has plenty of work to do to join him at the O2.
The Iceman has a five-point buffer over fifth-placed Gian van Veen but the table could look very different by the end of the night should he suffer defeat to the Ferret and results elsewhere go against him.
Price's performances of late haven't been close to his A-game and his continued decision to miss the Players Championship events in recent months might just be taking the edge of his game.
That said, Clayton hasn't been operating at his best either and we can't ignore the head-to-head record which has seen Price win 12 of their last 13 meetings.
He's got more to play for as well so I'm giving the edge to Price.
Prediction: 6-4
Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen
- Season Average: 101.67 - 96.64
- Season 180s per leg: 0.42 - 0.30
- Season checkout %: 44.39% - 38.06%
SELECTION: 2pts Luke Littler to win, hit most 180s and highest checkout at 15/8 (Sky Bet)
Luke Littler put his recent 'wobble' firmly behind him by winning the last two Premier League nights to storm back to the top of the table and he's averaged over 100 in four of those last six matches.
He won't want to hand the advantage back to Jonny Clayton in the race to finish top and will also have eyes on setting the record of most Premier League nights won in a single season.
Michael van Gerwen knows a defeat could see him drop out of the top four by the end of the night, so it'll be interesting to see how he responds to that pressure in Leeds.
He looked fairly sharp on the Pro Tour this week but I'm expecting Littler to come through this clash and also hit most 180s and highest checkout.
Prediction:
Josh Rock v Luke Humphries
- Season Average: 94.85 - 100.53
- Season 180s per leg: 0.31 - 0.34
- Season checkout %: 35.96% - 40.14%
SELECTION: 2pts Luke Humphries to win, hit most 180s and highest checkout at 10/3 (Sky Bet)
Luke Humphries gave his play-off chances a huge shot in the arm by defeating Michael van Gerwen last week and going on to reach the Aberdeen final, and he's now just two points behind the Dutchman as he prepares for his favourite night of the season.
He couldn't have picked a more suitable opponent in Josh Rock, who is rock bottom in the table and has also lost his last two quarter-final matches as his debut campaign looks set to end with a whimper.
Cool Hand knows this is a golden opportunity to charge into the top four tonight and he'll also be favourite to see off either Gian van Veen or Stephen Bunting in the semi-final.
It would be typical of Humphries to find his form at the most important time of the season and a comfortable victory is on the cards.
Prediction: 2-6
Gian van Veen v Stephen Bunting
- Season Average: 96.99 - 94.53
- Season 180s per leg: 0.290 - 0.30
- Season checkout %: 42.42% - 36.59%
It was a mixed week for Gian van Veen in Aberdeen after claiming a superb win over Jonny Clayton to boost his play-off chances only to lose to one of his main rivals Luke Humphries in the semi-finals.
The same scenario is on the cards tonight in Leeds but if he can beat Stephen Bunting and then get revenge on Cool Hand, he'll may well end the night in fourth place in the table.
Van Veen averaged well over 100 in both matches last week which bodes well for tonight while Bunting's hopes are almost over having suffered a quarter-final defeat to Gerwen Price.
He isn't mathematically out of the equation yet but he'd realistically need to win at least two of the remaining three nights to earn a place at the O2 and there's not been many signs to suggest that's going to happen.
Prediction: 6-4
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