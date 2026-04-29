Premier League Darts 2026: Night 13 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Aberdeen on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week 13.

Night 13 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday April 30 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Aberdeen

Josh Rock v Luke Littler Season Average : 94.85 - 101.67

: 94.85 - 101.67 Season 180s per leg : 0.31 - 0.42

: 0.31 - 0.42 Season checkout %: 35.96% - 44.39% SELECTION: 1pt Josh Rock to beat Luke Littler at 3/1 (bet365) Luke Littler has won all seven of his meetings with Josh Rock dating back to their thrilling World Matchplay semi-final last year and there's reasons to expect another compelling battle despite their positions in the table. Apart from a 4-0 trouncing at the Masters and a 6-1 defeat on the European Tour, Rock often pushes Littler to the limit and he certainly raises his game against the world number one compared to many others who tend to wilt.

The world champion bounced back to nightly winning ways last week after three successive disappointments while Rock has at least been picking up some quarter-final wins after a woeful start to his debut campaign. Most fans will expect nothing other than a Littler victory but I just have a sneaky suspicion that a 'shock' could be on the cards. Scoreline Prediction: 6-5

Stephen Bunting v Gerwyn Price Season Average : 94.53 - 99.64

: 94.53 - 99.64 Season 180s per leg : 0.30 - 0.32

: 0.30 - 0.32 Season checkout %: 36.59% - 44.68% Gerwyn Price is on a three-match losing streak in the Premier League so he should thank his lucky stars that he still holds a pretty sizeable five-point lead over fifth placed Gian van Veen. A clash with Stephen Bunting is exactly what he needs considering the Bullet has lost his last two games in the competition and is almost out of time as far as the race for the play-offs is concerned. Bunting is drinking in last chance saloon as he sits second bottom of the table with just 11 points and he really needs to win at least two of the remaining nights to stand a chance of reaching the O2. The Liverpool ace didn't gain any confidence from two early exits in the Players Championship events this week, while Price opted to sit them out as he focuses purely on his Premier League campaign. I'd expect a supremely focused Price to come through this contest and take a big step towards the play-offs. Scoreline Prediction: 3-6