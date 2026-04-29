Premier League Darts 2026: Night 13 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Aberdeen on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week 13.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night 13
SL Darts Acca: 1pt Rock (+1.5), Price, Clayton & Humphries all to win at 12/1 (Sky Bet)
(To get this price, follow the link above and scroll down to 'Sporting Life Darts Acca')
Night 13 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday April 30
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Aberdeen
Josh Rock v Luke Littler
- Season Average: 94.85 - 101.67
- Season 180s per leg: 0.31 - 0.42
- Season checkout %: 35.96% - 44.39%
SELECTION: 1pt Josh Rock to beat Luke Littler at 3/1 (bet365)
Luke Littler has won all seven of his meetings with Josh Rock dating back to their thrilling World Matchplay semi-final last year and there's reasons to expect another compelling battle despite their positions in the table.
Apart from a 4-0 trouncing at the Masters and a 6-1 defeat on the European Tour, Rock often pushes Littler to the limit and he certainly raises his game against the world number one compared to many others who tend to wilt.
The world champion bounced back to nightly winning ways last week after three successive disappointments while Rock has at least been picking up some quarter-final wins after a woeful start to his debut campaign.
Most fans will expect nothing other than a Littler victory but I just have a sneaky suspicion that a 'shock' could be on the cards.
Scoreline Prediction: 6-5
Stephen Bunting v Gerwyn Price
- Season Average: 94.53 - 99.64
- Season 180s per leg: 0.30 - 0.32
- Season checkout %: 36.59% - 44.68%
Gerwyn Price is on a three-match losing streak in the Premier League so he should thank his lucky stars that he still holds a pretty sizeable five-point lead over fifth placed Gian van Veen.
A clash with Stephen Bunting is exactly what he needs considering the Bullet has lost his last two games in the competition and is almost out of time as far as the race for the play-offs is concerned.
Bunting is drinking in last chance saloon as he sits second bottom of the table with just 11 points and he really needs to win at least two of the remaining nights to stand a chance of reaching the O2.
The Liverpool ace didn't gain any confidence from two early exits in the Players Championship events this week, while Price opted to sit them out as he focuses purely on his Premier League campaign.
I'd expect a supremely focused Price to come through this contest and take a big step towards the play-offs.
Scoreline Prediction: 3-6
Jonny Clayton v Gian van Veen
- Season Average: 95.59 - 96.99
- Season 180s per leg: 0.30 - 0.29
- Season checkout %: 43.1% - 42.42%
Jonny Clayton may well have booked his place in the play-offs already but anyone expecting the Ferret's motivation to drop for the remainder of the regular season will probably be mistaken.
Clayton would love to finish the campaign on top of the table - not just for the honour but also the huge satisfaction of proving everyone who tipped him to finish bottom emphatically wrong.
While the Welshman can play with a more relaxed freedom, Gian van Veen has the pressure of knowing a victory is essential if he's to stay in touch with the play-off spaces in his debut campaign.
The Dutch youngster, who hasn't been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks, lost a last leg decider to Clayton in the Liverpool semi-finals and I'm predicting a similar result tonight.
Scoreline Prediction: 6-4
Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen
- Season Average: 100.53 - 96.64
- Season 180s per leg: 0.34 - 0.30
- Season checkout %: 40.14% - 38.06%
It really is time for Luke Humphries to press the panic button.
But if he could have hand picked a quarter-final fixture for tonight it would definitely have been fourth-placed Michael van Gerwen.
Sure, although a defeat would realistically - but not mathematically - end his chances of reaching the play-offs, it's the only fixture he can guarantee closing the gap with a win and should he end up claiming his first weekly title, then he'll be level with the Dutchman by the end of the night.
Cool Hand hasn't even played badly this season from a statistical point of view - as you can see from the statistics above - and now he must turn his better performances into more victories.
Van Gerwen is still inconsistent to the point we've seen some really mediocre performances but also some cracking ones, such as averaging at 107.54 in last week's thrilling 6-5 defeat to Luke Littler.
I'm giving the edge to Humphries in this one and it could change his season.
Scoreline Prediction: 6-4
Darts: Related content
- 2026 Premier League Season
- World Darts Championship schedule & results
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds