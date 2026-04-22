Premier League Darts 2026: Night 12 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Liverpool on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week 11.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night 12
SL Darts Acca: 1pt Price, Bunting, MVG & Humphries (+1.5) all to win at 10/1 (Sky Bet)
(To get this price, follow the link above and scroll down to 'Sporting Life Darts acca' where you'll find this price)
Night 12 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday April 9
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Liverpool
Gian van Veen v Gerwyn Price
- Season Average: 97.42 - 99.73
- Season 180s per leg: 0.29 - 0.32
- Season checkout %: 43.43% - 44.83%
Gerwyn Price's Premier League campaign may have stalled in the past couple of weeks after back-to-back quarter-final defeats but he bounced back in impressive fashion by winning his 10th European Tour title on Sunday.
On Thursday night he faces a player he thrashed 6-2 with a 105.84 average in the Night 9 final and another victory in Liverpool would see him take a big step towards the Play-Offs.
Gian van Veen has also failed to pick up a point in his previous two Premier League outings and now finds himself four points behind fourth-placed Michael van Gerwen in sixth.
The Dutch youngster didn't fare too well on the European Tour this past weekend and he's now lost his last five matches in all competitions.
I expect Price to make that six.
Scoreline Prediction: 2-6
Stephen Bunting v Jonny Clayton
- Season Average: 94.59 - 95.48
- Season 180s per leg: 0.30 - 0.30
- Season checkout %: 35.99% - 43.14%
Stephen Bunting is running out of time to thrust himself into the Play-Off picture and where better than Liverpool to breath some new life into his faltering campaign.
The Bullet could feasibly draw level with fourth-placed Michael van Gerwen if he can win the night and the Dutchman fails to get past Josh Rock , so we can expect him to come out all guns blazing on Thursday night.
It's probably the perfect time to face a relaxed Jonny Clayton, who is pretty much home and dry with five weeks to spare after an astonishing campaign.
Of course the Ferret will still have ambition to win a third nightly title in a row following his triumphs in Brighton and Rotterdam but Bunting's hunger should be stronger, especially with his home fans behind him.
Scoreline Prediction: 6-4
Josh Rock v Michael van Gerwen
- Season Average: 95.25 - 96.41
- Season 180s per leg: 0.31 - 0.29
- Season checkout %: 36.24% - 37.72%
It took Josh Rock a long time to settle into his debut Premier League campaign and with just eight points on the board, he needs to win at least two of the remaining five nights if he's to stage a remarkable climb into the play-off places.
The Northern Irishman has won his last four quarter-final matches to finally gain some kind of momentum yet defeat to fourth-placed Michael van Gerwen on Thursday night will pretty much end his chances.
That would see him fall 10 points behind MVG, who is battling hard to return to the O2 after the disappointment of finishing fifth 12 months ago.
Van Gerwen's season has been predictably inconsistent and at the weekend he suffered a quarter-final defeat on the European Tour with an average of just 82.
However, MVG has reached two of the last four Premier League weekly finals and I fancy him to end Rock's mini revival.
Scoreline Prediction: 4-6
Luke Humphries v Luke Littler
- Season Average: 100.58 - 101.69
- Season 180s per leg: 0.35 - 0.42
- Season checkout %: 39.9% - 43.82%
SELECTION: 1pt Humphries to win and Littler hit most 180s at 7/2 (Ladbrokes)
You'd have thought by week 12, a clash between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries would be a case of top verses bottom.
As it's turned out, the world number one and title favourite is quite a distant second behind Jonny Clayton, who was widely tipped to finish near the foot of the table, while the defending champion is in grave danger of missing out on the play-offs.
On paper, this is not the fixture Humphries needed right now and a defeat to a player whose beaten him in six of their last seven encounters would leave him pressing the panic button.
However, their last meeting was in last week's semi-finals when Littler defied Humphries average of 103 to run out a marginal 6-5 winner and considering how well Cool Hand also played in his previous match against Gian van Veen, you just wonder if he's about to turn the corner despite the setback.
I'm actually going to side with Humphries to get a measure of revenge this week, especially because Littler has been below par for a few weeks and was pretty mediocre against Clayton in last week's final.
Littler should still hit the most 180s even though Humphries also has an extremely prolific maximum per leg rate this season.
Scoreline Prediction: 6-3
Premier League night 12: Who wins in Liverpool?
1pt Luke Humphries to win the night at 7/1 (General)
Luke Humphries is yet to win a night of in this season's Premier League and I can't image too many people expecting that wait to end when he faces Luke Littler in the quarter-finals.
However, as mentioned above, Littler hasn't been playing to his usual standards recently and Humphries is showing signs of improvement. He knows he's running out of time to turn his campaign around and this is where great champions can prove a point.
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