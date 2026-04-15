Premier League Darts 2026: Night 11 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Rotterdam on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week nine.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night 11
SL Darts Acca: 1pt Littler, Van Veen & Van Gerwen all to win at 6/1 (Sky Bet)
(To get this price, follow the link above and scroll down to 'Sporting Life Darts acca' where you'll find this price)
Night 11 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday April 16
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Rotterdam
Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price
- Season Average: 101.94 - 99.85
- Season 180s per leg: 0.43 - 0.32
- Season checkout %: 43.01% - 36.9%
SELECTION: 3pts Luke Littler to win and hit most 180s at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
Anyone who thought Luke Littler would runaway with the regular season title - which included myself - after winning back-to-back nights in March were mistaken as the world number one promptly lost top spot back to Jonny Clayton.
Littler's controversial defeat to Gian van Veen a fortnight ago was followed by an extremely disappointing performance in Brighton, when he averaged just 84 in a 6-4 loss to struggling Stephen Bunting.
The thought of him losing three matches in a row would have seemed unfathomable at the start of the season but that's the possibility he faces when coming up against Gerwyn Price, who has played some fantastic darts in the past few weeks.
However, this is also the perfect opponent for Littler to get back to winning ways having beaten the Iceman in their last six matches and 13 of their last 14. No matter what form Price finds himself in, he seems to bring the best out of the Nuke more than other rivals and I'm expecting a similar result in Rotterdam.
It should be a typically entertaining clash whatever the result but I'll keep it simple and back Littler to win with the most 180s at 11/8.
Scoreline Prediction: 6-4
Gian van Veen v Luke Humphries
- Season Average: 97.56 - 100.54
- Season 180s per leg: 0.30 - 0.36
- Season checkout %: 42.99% - 39.86%
A decade ago, Gian van Veen was a 13-year-old darts fan cheering on Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld during a Premier League night in Rotterdam.
Now he'll be introduced as the Dutch number one as he walks out in front of a packed home crowd for the first time in his Premier League career.
For most players that would be quite a daunting - albeit exhilarating - prospect but we know van Veen is cool, calm and collected in any situation, as we saw during his brilliant run to the World Championship final and the fact he's well in the mix for a play-off spot.
Luke Humphries has arguably more pressure on his shoulders given the worrying situation he finds himself in towards the foot of the table and he really needs to start picking up wins quickly if he's to stand a chance of defending his title at the O2 next month.
Cool Hand even took part in this week's Players Championship events in a bid to find some form and confidence but there wasn't much for him to shout about and this could be a difficult night.
The crowd will obviously be heavily in van Veen's favour and that could also prove pivotal.
Scoreline Prediction: 6-3
Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton
- Season Average: 96.90 - 95.50
- Season 180s per leg: 0.30 - 0.30
- Season checkout %: 38.59% - 44.28%
Michael van Gerwen may not have won a night for quite a while but he's reached two finals in the past three weeks and should feel pretty bullish about his chances of thrilling a home Rotterdam crowd.
He lost both of those close finals to Luke Littler and Jonny Clayton with averages over 100 and his overall standard seems to be reaching a nice level of consistency which is encouraging for all his supporters to see.
Not many people expected Clayton to get back to the top of the table after being replaced by Littler but after a poor run of form, the Ferret picked up another nightly title in Brighton to usurp the world champion.
This fixture could well be a different outcome in Rotterdam when Clayton will be in the unusual position of having the crowd against him and that could prove pivotal if we go down to the wire again.
Scoreline Prediction: 6-4
Stephen Bunting v Josh Rock
- Season Average: 94.58 - 95.04
- Season 180s per leg: 0.30 - 0.30
- Season checkout %: 36.85% - 36.9%
Stephen Bunting has given himself an outside chance of reaching the play-offs having overcome an awful start to the season and will see a clash against Josh Rock as the perfect opportunity to get himself closer to the top four.
That's no disrespect to the Northern Irishman at all, but with just six points on the board he's clearly struggled on his Premier League table and hardly has anything other than pride to play for.
All that said, if Rock were to win his maiden night then he'd draw level with Bunting and possibly Humphries and who knows what that could do for his belief and confidence for the rest of the campaign.
Perhaps he will be seeing this as last chance saloon and will leave absolutely nothing out there in attempt to embark on the most unlikely play-off charge.
It's a tough one to call but I might just give the edge to Rock.
Scoreline Prediction: 4-6
Premier League night 11: Who wins in Rotterdam?
4pts Luke Littler to win night 11 at 7/4 (Sky Bet)
Luke Littler may have been unable to silence his growing critics with last week's performance in Brighton but that makes me feel there's more reason to expect an explosive reaction in Rotterdam.
Things haven't gone his way in the past two weeks but usually he finds a way to come out on top in tense situations and there will be more than his opponents to overcome in Rotterdam if he comes up against Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen along the way.
However, he'll be ready for all that and eager to get his season back on track, and that's when we see him at his best.
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