Premier League Darts 2026: Finals night play-off predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

Luke Littler's decision to focus almost exclusively on the Premier League this season has paid off pretty well having topped the regular season and matching his record of six weekly titles.

He couldn't quite equal his points record of 45, finishing just two short, but all in all, he'll be happy to finish a commanding nine clear despite having a fair few disappointing weeks along the way.

The last couple haven't gone his way due to one-sided semi-final defeats to Luke Humphries, so his backers will probably be relieved to see him facing Gerwyn Price instead.

The world champion has won their eight meetings in all competitions and they've all come this year after Price took their first encounter of 2026 on the World Series tour.

About half of these have been very close but this also proves that Littler is holding his nerve at the crunch stages compared to his opponent.

Price has also focused predominantly on the Premier League and while he ended up finishing a comfortable eight points clear of fifth placed Stephen Bunting, I wouldn't say he cruised through with ease and style.

Based on form, the stats and the head-to-head record, I've got to go with Littler to progress with room to spare, and also dominate the 180s market.

Prediction: 10-6