Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Luke Littler and Luke Humphries
Luke Littler and Luke Humphries

Premier League Darts 2026: Finals night play-off predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

Darts
Wed May 27, 2026 · 3h ago

The 2026 BetMGM Premier League Darts season concludes with the play-offs at the O2 on Thursday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.

Premier League Finals Night: Semi-final stats & tips

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (Thursday, May 28, 1900 BST)
  • Format: Semi-finals best of 19 legs, final best of 21
  • Venue: O2 Arena

SL Darts Acca: 2pts Littler to win and hit most 180s & Humphries to win and hit most 180s at 5/1 (Sky Bet)

(To get this price, follow the link above and scroll down to 'Sporting Life Darts Acca')

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price

  • Head-to-Head: 19-8 (TV: 19-7)
  • Average (2026 all comps): 101.25 - 99.44
  • 180s per leg (2025 all comps): 0.41 - 0.32
  • Checkout % (2025 all comps): 43.54% - 43.82%

Luke Littler's decision to focus almost exclusively on the Premier League this season has paid off pretty well having topped the regular season and matching his record of six weekly titles.

The final Premier League Darts standings

He couldn't quite equal his points record of 45, finishing just two short, but all in all, he'll be happy to finish a commanding nine clear despite having a fair few disappointing weeks along the way.

The last couple haven't gone his way due to one-sided semi-final defeats to Luke Humphries, so his backers will probably be relieved to see him facing Gerwyn Price instead.

The world champion has won their eight meetings in all competitions and they've all come this year after Price took their first encounter of 2026 on the World Series tour.

About half of these have been very close but this also proves that Littler is holding his nerve at the crunch stages compared to his opponent.

Price has also focused predominantly on the Premier League and while he ended up finishing a comfortable eight points clear of fifth placed Stephen Bunting, I wouldn't say he cruised through with ease and style.

Based on form, the stats and the head-to-head record, I've got to go with Littler to progress with room to spare, and also dominate the 180s market.

Prediction: 10-6

Jonny Clayton v Luke Humphries

  • Head-to-Head: 7-10 (TV: 2-7)
  • Average (2026 all comps): 95.80 - 101.11
  • 180s per leg (2026 all comps): 0.30 - 0.35
  • Checkout % (2026 all comps): 42.21% - 41.1%

SELECTION: 2pts Luke Humphries to win the Premier League title at 12/5 (BetVictor)

Talk about peaking at the right time.

Luke Humphries spent most of the season outside the top four and looked in huge danger of missing out on the play-offs, but the defending champion reached all four of the last weekly finals to book his place at the O2.

Although the first two of those ended in defeats to Littler, Cool Hand got his revenge by beating the Nuke en route to the next two and while he only managed to pick up one nightly title, his performance level has been consistently better than everyone else.

Humphries has averaged over 100 in 10 of those last 12 Premier League matches in this run, and 16 of his last 19 in all competitions if you include his title run at Players Championship 17 earlier this month.

Jonny Clayton, by contrast, enjoyed a stunning first half of the regular season which effectively sealed his spot at the O2 a lot earlier than the maths confirmed it, and it's perhaps understandable that his foot came off the gas somewhat.

He's only managed one win in the last four weeks of the campaign so it feels that all the form lines and confidence factor points to Humphries.

Not only am I expecting the defending champion to set up another Premier League final meeting with Littler but I also see it going the same way as the 2025 edition.

Prediction: 5-10

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....