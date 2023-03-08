Will appear here...

Thursday March 9: Night six

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Liverpool

Gerwyn Price (4/6) v Peter Wright (6/5)

Head to Head : 11-21, 1 draw (TV: 9-9, 1 draw)

: 11-21, 1 draw (TV: 9-9, 1 draw) 2022/2023 Head to Head : 2-2 (TV: 1-2)

: 2-2 (TV: 1-2) PL Average : 94.81 - 95.99

: 94.81 - 95.99 PL 180s per leg : 0.26 - 0.22

: 0.26 - 0.22 PL checkout percentage : 36.58% - 40%

: 36.58% - 40% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 6.66% - 30%

Michael van Gerwen (2/5) v Jonny Clayton (7/4)

Head to Head : 18-15 (TV: 10-12)

: 18-15 (TV: 10-12) 2022/2023 Head to Head : 6-6 (TV: 4-6)

: 6-6 (TV: 4-6) PL Average : 99.03 - 94.72

: 99.03 - 94.72 PL 180s per leg : 0.28 - 0.22

: 0.28 - 0.22 PL checkout percentage : 42.33% - 38.83%

: 42.33% - 38.83% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 10.14% - 7.5%

Chris Dobey (6/5) v Nathan Aspinall (4/6)

Head to Head : 3-4 (TV: 1-1)

: 3-4 (TV: 1-1) 2022/2023 Head to Head : 1-0 (TV: 1-0)

: 1-0 (TV: 1-0) PL Average : 96.71 - 95.55

: 96.71 - 95.55 PL 180s per leg : 0.29 - 0.35

: 0.29 - 0.35 PL checkout percentage : 38.46% - 33.82%

: 38.46% - 33.82% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.33% - 10.86%

Michael Smith (8/15) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (11/8)

Head to Head : 5-5 (TV: 1-3)

: 5-5 (TV: 1-3) 2022/2023 Head to Head : 1-2 (TV: 1-1)

: 1-2 (TV: 1-1) PL Average : 97.89 - 97.52

: 97.89 - 97.52 PL 180s per leg : 0.24 - 0.32

: 0.24 - 0.32 PL checkout percentage : 37.27% - 47.19%

: 37.27% - 47.19% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 17.07% - 9.52%

