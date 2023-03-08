The Cazoo Premier League Darts season continues in Liverpool on Thursday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.
Thursday March 9: Night six
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Liverpool
Gerwyn Price (4/6) v Peter Wright (6/5)
- Head to Head: 11-21, 1 draw (TV: 9-9, 1 draw)
- 2022/2023 Head to Head: 2-2 (TV: 1-2)
- PL Average: 94.81 - 95.99
- PL 180s per leg: 0.26 - 0.22
- PL checkout percentage: 36.58% - 40%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 6.66% - 30%
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...
Michael van Gerwen (2/5) v Jonny Clayton (7/4)
- Head to Head: 18-15 (TV: 10-12)
- 2022/2023 Head to Head: 6-6 (TV: 4-6)
- PL Average: 99.03 - 94.72
- PL 180s per leg: 0.28 - 0.22
- PL checkout percentage: 42.33% - 38.83%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 10.14% - 7.5%
Will appear here...
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...
Chris Dobey (6/5) v Nathan Aspinall (4/6)
- Head to Head: 3-4 (TV: 1-1)
- 2022/2023 Head to Head: 1-0 (TV: 1-0)
- PL Average: 96.71 - 95.55
- PL 180s per leg: 0.29 - 0.35
- PL checkout percentage: 38.46% - 33.82%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.33% - 10.86%
Will appear here...
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...
Michael Smith (8/15) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (11/8)
- Head to Head: 5-5 (TV: 1-3)
- 2022/2023 Head to Head: 1-2 (TV: 1-1)
- PL Average: 97.89 - 97.52
- PL 180s per leg: 0.24 - 0.32
- PL checkout percentage: 37.27% - 47.19%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 17.07% - 9.52%
Will appear here...
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...
Premier League Darts 2023: Table, Averages, 180s and checkout statistics
TOURNAMENT AVERAGE
- Michael van Gerwen: 99.03
- Michael Smith: 97.89
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 97.52
- Chris Dobey: 96.71
- Peter Wright: 95.99
- Nathan Aspinall: 95.55
- Gerwyn Price: 94.81
- Jonny Clayton: 94.72
MOST 180s & 180s PER LEG
- Michael van Gerwen: 33 (0.28)
- Nathan Aspinall: 33 (0.35)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 26 (0.32)
- Gerwyn Price: 23 (0.26)
- Michael Smith: 20 (0.24)
- Chris Dobey: 19 (0.29)
- Jonny Clayton: 18 (0.22)
- Peter Wright: 11 (0.22)
DOUBLES AND CHECKOUT PERCENTAGE
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 42/89 (47.19%)
- Michael van Gerwen: 69/163 (42.33%)
- Peter Wright: 20/50 (40%)
- Jonny Clayton: 40/103 (38.83%)
- Chris Dobey: 30/78 (38.46%)
- Michael Smith: 41/110 (37.27%)
- Gerwyn Price: 45/123 (36.58%)
- Nathan Aspinall: 46/136 (33.82%)
100+ CHECKOUTS, HIGHEST CHECKOUTS & % LEGS WON WITH 100+ CHECKOUT
- Michael Smith: 7 (17.07% legs won with 100+ checkout)
100+ Checkouts: 148, 140, 137, 122, 121x2, 115
- Michael van Gerwen: 7 (10.14%)
100+ Checkouts: 170, 142, 114, 112, 106, 106, 105
- Peter Wright: 6 (30%)
100+ Checkouts: 156, 133, 122, 121x2, 120
- Nathan Aspinall: 5 (10.86%)
100+ Checkouts: 140, 136, 130, 116, 110
- Chris Dobey: 4 (13.33%)
100+ Checkouts: 170, 160, 148, 121
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 4 (9.52%)
100+ Checkouts: 140, 127, 121x2
- Gerwyn Price: 3 (6.66%)
100+ Checkouts: 116, 106, 100
- Jonny Clayton: 3 (7.5%)
100+ Checkouts: 120, 116x2
Darts: Related content