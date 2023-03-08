Sporting Life
Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright (Picture: Mikal Schlosser/PDC)
Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright (Picture: Mikal Schlosser/PDC)

Premier League Darts 2023: Night six predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

By Chris Hammer
16:21 · WED March 08, 2023

The Cazoo Premier League Darts season continues in Liverpool on Thursday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.

Darts betting tips: Premier League night six

Will appear here...

SL Acca: Will appear here...

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30&aff=9537

Thursday March 9: Night six

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
  • Venue: Liverpool

Gerwyn Price (4/6) v Peter Wright (6/5)

  • Head to Head: 11-21, 1 draw (TV: 9-9, 1 draw)
  • 2022/2023 Head to Head: 2-2 (TV: 1-2)
  • PL Average: 94.81 - 95.99
  • PL 180s per leg: 0.26 - 0.22
  • PL checkout percentage: 36.58% - 40%
  • Legs won with 100+ checkout: 6.66% - 30%

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Michael van Gerwen (2/5) v Jonny Clayton (7/4)

  • Head to Head: 18-15 (TV: 10-12)
  • 2022/2023 Head to Head: 6-6 (TV: 4-6)
  • PL Average: 99.03 - 94.72
  • PL 180s per leg: 0.28 - 0.22
  • PL checkout percentage: 42.33% - 38.83%
  • Legs won with 100+ checkout: 10.14% - 7.5%

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Chris Dobey (6/5) v Nathan Aspinall (4/6)

  • Head to Head: 3-4 (TV: 1-1)
  • 2022/2023 Head to Head: 1-0 (TV: 1-0)
  • PL Average: 96.71 - 95.55
  • PL 180s per leg: 0.29 - 0.35
  • PL checkout percentage: 38.46% - 33.82%
  • Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.33% - 10.86%

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Michael Smith (8/15) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (11/8)

  • Head to Head: 5-5 (TV: 1-3)
  • 2022/2023 Head to Head: 1-2 (TV: 1-1)
  • PL Average: 97.89 - 97.52
  • PL 180s per leg: 0.24 - 0.32
  • PL checkout percentage: 37.27% - 47.19%
  • Legs won with 100+ checkout: 17.07% - 9.52%

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Premier League Darts 2023: Table, Averages, 180s and checkout statistics

The Premier League Darts table
The Premier League Darts table
  • After week five

TOURNAMENT AVERAGE

  • Michael van Gerwen: 99.03
  • Michael Smith: 97.89
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh: 97.52
  • Chris Dobey: 96.71
  • Peter Wright: 95.99
  • Nathan Aspinall: 95.55
  • Gerwyn Price: 94.81
  • Jonny Clayton: 94.72

MOST 180s & 180s PER LEG

  • Michael van Gerwen: 33 (0.28)
  • Nathan Aspinall: 33 (0.35)
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh: 26 (0.32)
  • Gerwyn Price: 23 (0.26)
  • Michael Smith: 20 (0.24)
  • Chris Dobey: 19 (0.29)
  • Jonny Clayton: 18 (0.22)
  • Peter Wright: 11 (0.22)

DOUBLES AND CHECKOUT PERCENTAGE

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh: 42/89 (47.19%)
  • Michael van Gerwen: 69/163 (42.33%)
  • Peter Wright: 20/50 (40%)
  • Jonny Clayton: 40/103 (38.83%)
  • Chris Dobey: 30/78 (38.46%)
  • Michael Smith: 41/110 (37.27%)
  • Gerwyn Price: 45/123 (36.58%)
  • Nathan Aspinall: 46/136 (33.82%)

100+ CHECKOUTS, HIGHEST CHECKOUTS & % LEGS WON WITH 100+ CHECKOUT

  • Michael Smith: 7 (17.07% legs won with 100+ checkout)
    100+ Checkouts: 148, 140, 137, 122, 121x2, 115
  • Michael van Gerwen: 7 (10.14%)
    100+ Checkouts: 170, 142, 114, 112, 106, 106, 105
  • Peter Wright: 6 (30%)
    100+ Checkouts: 156, 133, 122, 121x2, 120
  • Nathan Aspinall: 5 (10.86%)
    100+ Checkouts: 140, 136, 130, 116, 110
  • Chris Dobey: 4 (13.33%)
    100+ Checkouts: 170, 160, 148, 121
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh: 4 (9.52%)
    100+ Checkouts: 140, 127, 121x2
  • Gerwyn Price: 3 (6.66%)
    100+ Checkouts: 116, 106, 100
  • Jonny Clayton: 3 (7.5%)
    100+ Checkouts: 120, 116x2

CLICK HERE FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS FIXTURES!

