Thursday March 23: Night eight

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Michael van Gerwen (2/5) v Peter Wright (7/4)

Head to Head : 72-24, 2 draws (TV: 43-8, 2 draws)

: 72-24, 2 draws (TV: 43-8, 2 draws) 2022/2023 Head to Head : 8-1 (TV: 7-1)

: 8-1 (TV: 7-1) PL Average : 98.60 - 94.46

: 98.60 - 94.46 PL 180s per leg : 0.30 - 0.20

: 0.30 - 0.20 PL checkout percentage : 41.70% - 34.56%

: 41.70% - 34.56% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 9.7% - 25.0%

Anyone getting tired of this fixture yet!?

Just by the quirk of how the table looks after seven weeks, all four of Thursday's quarter-finals tonight are identical to what they were in Nottingham and this is actually the third Premier League night in a row that Michael van Gerwen has faced Peter Wright.

The Dutchman won their semi-final a fortnight ago 6-1 and then thrashed him by the same scoreline last week to make it eight wins out of their previous nine meetings dating back to February 2022.

Although MVG was promptly stunned 6-0 by Chris Dobey despite averaging 100, he bounced back from his first ever Premier League whitewash to win Sunday's Players Championship tournament in Germany with a string of solid displays which culminated in a final victory over Josh Rock.

A day later he was beaten by Gerwyn Price in a hard-fought encounter in which both players struggled to reach their best but overall he will be in high spirits having picked up his first ranking title of the season.

Wright once again opted to miss the weekend action which means he's only featured in two Players Championship events and they were way back in early February. Maybe he's playing the long game in terms of preventing burnout later in the campaign, but at this rate his Premier League hopes will be hard to salvage.

He's only picked up one win in the competition so far and his averages against MVG in their last two meetings have been 91.85 and 89.06 - even when the Dutchman hasn't played blockbuster darts either. He simply must start quicker.

That said, this short format can always throw up surprises and Snakebite will be working very hard behind the scenes to bounce back in emphatic fashion. Nobody can say he's not capable of this and even during this sticky patch of form, Wright at over 2/1 is tempting. Especially when MVG is playing beatable darts. Not to take anything away from his run of three nightly successes but he averaged mid 90s in the vast majority of those nine games and other players didn't play to their best.

If Wright can get a second win of the season under his belt and find some momentum in Newcastle, who's to say he can't go the distance and get five big points on the board. He's too good not to get his act together sooner than later.

As for this match, I quite like the special of both players to hit two or more 180s each (they both managed two last week in just seven legs) and also one 100+ checkout apiece. Snakebite has won a quarter of his legs with a 100+ finish while MVG has hit the second most of anyone with nine.

Verdict: 4-6

Dimitri Van den Bergh (19/20) v Nathan Aspinall (4/5)

Head to Head : 10-5 (TV: 7-1)

: 10-5 (TV: 7-1) 2022/2023 Head to Head : 3-0 (TV: 2-0)

: 3-0 (TV: 2-0) PL Average : 96.68 - 94.21

: 96.68 - 94.21 PL 180s per leg : 0.28 - 0.29

: 0.28 - 0.29 PL checkout percentage : 41.35% - 33.52%

: 41.35% - 33.52% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 10.9% - 15.5%

Last week I tipped this fixture to serve up the most 180s out of all four quarter-finals but they finished in a three-way tie for second with four - two behind Smith v Dobey.

Sadly neither player got going in 10 legs of scrappy darts, with Dimitri Van den Bergh incredibly stretching his winning run over Nathan Aspinall since July 2020 to 10 matches.

This streak includes just two matches this year - both in the Premier League - and based on their stats in this competition, you'd probably just about make Van den Bergh the slight favourite even though he's one point behind in the table.

Aspinall opted to miss the last two Players Championship events whereas the Belgian enjoyed a couple of decent runs on both days despite some inconsistent performances.

It's a toss of a coin job in terms of picking a winner and also in the 180s battle, with both players boasting very similar maximum per leg ratios this season. I think I'll stay clear.

Verdict: 4-6

Gerwyn Price (8/15) v Jonny Clayton (11/8)

Head to Head : 17-10 (TV: 9-7)

: 17-10 (TV: 9-7) 2022/2023 Head to Head : 5-3 (TV: 5-3)

: 5-3 (TV: 5-3) PL Average : 95.52 - 94.55

: 95.52 - 94.55 PL 180s per leg : 0.27 - 0.23

: 0.27 - 0.23 PL checkout percentage : 39.08% - 40.35%

: 39.08% - 40.35% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 8.8% - 6.5%

Gerwyn Price overcame his fellow countryman for the fourth time in a row last week en route to his second nightly title of the season - and played some great darts along the way.

Having averaged a very respectable 97 in a 6-4 triumph over Jonny Clayton, he eclipsed the 100 mark in his next two games as he lifted himself up to second in the table and he'll now want to kick on and consolidate his place in the top four.

Price threw 10 maximums in the 30 legs he played last Thursday and also weighed in with three 100+ checkouts while he enjoyed a very good run in Monday's Players Championship event before being punished for a lacklustre display by Gary Anderson in the semi-finals.

Clayton suffered a couple of second-round exits so will be coming back from Germany with a point to prove in the Premier League, where he currently lies seventh in the table having only reached one final so far.

Price is the fair favourite here and it's worth throwing in most 180s too even though they were tied at two apiece last Thursday.

Verdict: 6-4

Michael Smith (8/15) v Chris Dobey (11/8)

Head to Head : 4-4 (TV: 1-2)

: 4-4 (TV: 1-2) 2022/2023 Head to Head : 1-2 (TV: 1-2)

: 1-2 (TV: 1-2) PL Average : 97.00 - 97.02

: 97.00 - 97.02 PL 180s per leg : 0.29 - 0.28

: 0.29 - 0.28 PL checkout percentage : 38.36% - 40.32%

: 38.36% - 40.32% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 16.4% - 14.0%

Michael Smith is going through a rough patch at the moment and Chris Dobey took full advantage of that last Thursday to battle past him 6-4 en route to his second final of the season.

Bully Boy subsequently missed the weekend's Players Championship events, saying: "People asking me why I’m not in Germany. I’ve been really poorly since Saturday at Minehead and just can’t seem to shake it off. But no excuses just got to keep battling."

He actually reached the final on the Thursday night that followed the UK Open without playing anywhere near his best before eventually succumbing to MVG, while he lost two of his four matches in the Players Championship events that weekend.

Smith did average slightly higher than Dobey last week, hit four of the five 180s and was more clinical on his doubles - but a miss on tops in the 10th leg proved costly.

Dobey followed up that 6-4 victory by becoming the first player in Premier League history to whitewash Michael van Gerwen and although the Dutchman averaged over a ton, he allowed him just three attempts at a double.

The Northumberland ace played pretty well against Gerwyn Price in the final only to lose 6-4 but his three-point haul has kept him in touch with the top four ahead of his Newcastle homecoming.

He'll have been looking forward to this all season and he won't want to risk a slow start against the world champion if he's to get out on that stage for a second or third time.

I fancy a minor upset but he'll need to improve on his disappointing performances in Germany at the weekend, where his highest average in three games was just 92.71 and his lowest 81.09.

Dobey's 180 per leg ratio is generally pretty good and also has won 14.0% of his legs with a 100+ checkout - including two in last week's win over MVG - so I quite like William Hill's price of 13/8 about him hitting 2+ 180s and also having a finish higher than 99.

Verdict: 4-6