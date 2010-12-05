Thursday May 18: Night 16

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: P&J Live, Aberdeen

Gerwyn Price (2/5) v Peter Wright (7/4)

Head to Head : 12-23, 1 draw (TV: 10-11, 1 draw)

: 12-23, 1 draw (TV: 10-11, 1 draw) 2023 Head to Head : 1-3 (TV: 1-3)

: 1-3 (TV: 1-3) PL Average : 98.44 - 93.69

: 98.44 - 93.69 PL 180s per leg : 0.33 - 0.21

: 0.33 - 0.21 PL checkout percentage : 39.90% - 38.53%

: 39.90% - 38.53% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 8.04% - 14.28%

Yes, the 2023 head-to-head record above is correct. Peter Wright leads Gerwyn Price 3-1 despite the massively contrasting seasons!

And now that Snakebite heads into his final fixture of the Premier League campaign on the back of his first ranking title of the season, we can't be too surprised if he extends his superiority over the Welshman.

However, a rested Gerwyn Price, who didn't compete in the weekend's Czech Darts Open, has most to play for as he chases the honour of topping the regular season table.

To guarantee this, he must reach the final or match Michael Smith's run in Aberdeen - and even a defeat to Wright will be enough if Bully Boy fails to go the distance.

That said, it's not quite a dead rubber for Snakebite. He's trying to avoid ending the regular season with the wooden spoon and also won't want the ignominy of failing to pick up a single nightly success.

Wright averaged over 100 on two occasions at the weekend which is the same amount as he'd managed in his previous 12 matches and his general standard was far more consistent than what we've seen from him this season.

Price may have lost last week's final to Smith with an average of 92 but he managed 105 and 111 in his previous two matches on the night which means he's now produced 23 ton+ averages in his last 28 matches in all competitions and he's only dropped below 100 four times in his last 19 matches.

I'm going for the Iceman but it could be pretty close high-quality affair.

Predicted Scoreline: 6-4

Jonny Clayton (2/5) v Nathan Aspinall (7/4)

Head to Head : 6-4, 1 draw (TV: 3-1, 1 draw)

: 6-4, 1 draw (TV: 3-1, 1 draw) 2023 Head to Head : 2-0 (TV: 2-0)

: 2-0 (TV: 2-0) PL Average : 94.74 - 95.78

: 94.74 - 95.78 PL 180s per leg : 0.19 - 0.31

: 0.19 - 0.31 PL checkout percentage : 44.00% - 35.60%

: 44.00% - 35.60% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.22% - 13.91%

Michael Smith (2/5) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (7/4)

Head to Head : 8-5 (TV: 3-3)

: 8-5 (TV: 3-3) 2023 Head to Head : 4-0 (TV: 3-0)

: 4-0 (TV: 3-0) PL Average : 97.79 - 95.16

: 97.79 - 95.16 PL 180s per leg : 0.34 - 0.26

: 0.34 - 0.26 PL checkout percentage : 40.00% - 38.79%

: 40.00% - 38.79% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 12.33% - 8.8%

Michael van Gerwen (2/5) v Chris Dobey (7/4)

Head to Head : 14-4 (TV: 5-4)

: 14-4 (TV: 5-4) 2023 Head to Head : 2-2 (TV: 2-2)

: 2-2 (TV: 2-2) PL Average : 98.18 - 97.57

: 98.18 - 97.57 PL 180s per leg : 0.30 - 0.30

: 0.30 - 0.30 PL checkout percentage : 38.15% - 38.29%

: 38.15% - 38.29% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 11.76% - 13.33%

