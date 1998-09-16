1pt over 8.5 legs, a checkout over 101.5 and more than 4.5 180s in Smith v Price (Sky Bet)

Thursday April 20: Night 12

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy

Chris Dobey (6/5) v Jonny Clayton (4/6)

Head to Head : 4-5 (TV: 0-2)

: 4-5 (TV: 0-2) 2023 Head to Head : 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

: 0-1 (TV: 0-1) PL Average : 96.86 - 94.34

: 96.86 - 94.34 PL 180s per leg : 0.29 - 0.21

: 0.29 - 0.21 PL checkout percentage : 40.96% - 42.64%

: 40.96% - 42.64% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 14.70% - 8.04%

If you'd told Chris Dobey ahead of night nine in Berlin that he'd average 99, 106 and 103 in his next three Premier League quarter-finals, he would have expected at least two wins.

Instead he arrives in Rotterdam on the back of three successive defeats and seven points adrift of Jonny Clayton, who currently holds the last play-off spot following his resurgence which began by triumphing in Berlin.

And although the Ferret's six-match winning streak was eventually ended by Michael Smith in last week's quarter-finals, he quickly bounced back to weigh in with some highly-impressive performances during the Players Championship weekend - winning eight of his 10 matches and averaging over 100 on four occasions, including a pair of 108s.

Dobey didn't win as many matches - four to be precise - but he too fired in some big numbers and managed three ton+ averages so his performance levels must not be overlooked.

It could well be a high-class start to the night and I'm going for Dobey to upset the odds somewhat and also hit most 180s considering his maximum per leg this season is significantly higher than Clayton's.

Scoreline prediction: 6-4

Michael Smith (13/10) v Gerwyn Price (4/7)

Head to Head : 21-19, 2 draws (TV: 11-9, 2 draws)

: 21-19, 2 draws (TV: 11-9, 2 draws) 2023 Head to Head : 2-3 (TV: 1-2)

: 2-3 (TV: 1-2) PL Average : 96.98 - 97.99

: 96.98 - 97.99 PL 180s per leg : 0.35 - 0.31

: 0.35 - 0.31 PL checkout percentage : 37.59% - 40.84%

: 37.59% - 40.84% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.40% - 6.4%

Gerwyn Price is playing the best darts on the planet at the moment and Michael Smith isn't too far behind, so expect some fireworks between the pair in Rotterdam.

This is of course a repeat of last week's final in Brighton where the Iceman averaged over 100 for the third time on the night to clinch his fourth Premier League nightly title of the season to close the gap on Michael van Gerwen to just two points.

Price, who also reached a PL personal best of 115.97 against Chris Dobey and 108 vs MVG, has now produced 16 ton+ averages in his last 20 matches in all competitions which is (*insert expletive here*) phenomenal!

He's dropped below 100 once in his last nine matches and that was 99.85!

The Welshman missed the weekend's Players Championship tournaments to enjoy a well-earned holiday in Tenerife so it'll be interesting to see if the R&R makes him a little rusty or even more energised to maintain his incredible levels.

Smith has also been abroad too this week, but he went further afield to Las Vegas, where he's been sharing photos of him in jacuzzis, smoking cigars and winning $12,000 jackpots in the casinos!

He'd have struggled to win that much at the weekend's Pro Tour events but he'd love to add a further £10,000 to his earnings by winning another Premier League night in Rotterdam.

All things considered, I think two happy, relaxed and confident players can give us a fair amount of fireworks but I'm going to give the edge to Price.

Scoreline prediction: 4-6

Dimitri Van den Bergh (6/5) v Peter Wright (4/6)

Head to Head : 4-12, 1 draw (TV: 2-3, 1 draw)

: 4-12, 1 draw (TV: 2-3, 1 draw) 2023 Head to Head : 1-0 (TV: 1-0)

: 1-0 (TV: 1-0) PL Average : 95.96 - 94.75

: 95.96 - 94.75 PL 180s per leg : 0.27 - 0.23

: 0.27 - 0.23 PL checkout percentage : 39.32% - 39.26%

: 39.32% - 39.26% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 9.09% - 14.02%

Michael van Gerwen (1/3) v Nathan Aspinall (9/4)

Head to Head : 14-6, 1 draw (TV: 10-3, 1 draw)

: 14-6, 1 draw (TV: 10-3, 1 draw) 2023 Head to Head : 3-1 (TV: 3-1)

: 3-1 (TV: 3-1) PL Average : 98.56 - 95.84

: 98.56 - 95.84 PL 180s per leg : 0.31 - 0.33

: 0.31 - 0.33 PL checkout percentage : 38.99% - 33.60%

: 38.99% - 33.60% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 9.92% - 12.04%

