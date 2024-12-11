Predicting the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship: Watch our quarter-by-quarter preview of the Ally Pally showpiece with statistics and facts

Dartmas is almost upon us so here's our preview and predictions for the biggest tournament in darts – the Paddy Power PDC World Championship!
Darts presenter Abigail Davies is joined by major winner, commentator and Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson as well as our very own resident darts tipster Chris Hammer to guide you through each quarter the 96-player draw and predict the eventual champion.
WATCH: WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTIONS
The panel debate the chances of a host of star names including defending champion Luke Humphries, teenage sensation Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson while they also assess all the outsiders in each section and where the shocks could come from.
Keep your eyes open for a range of seasonal stats and data throughout the show that supports the expert insight from the trio, who have their finger firmly on the darting pulse for 365 days a year!
The action at the Ally Pally begins on December 15 so make sure you head over to www.sportinglife.com/darts throughout the tournament for full extensive coverage and analysis.
Let us know who you think will lift the Sid Waddell Trophy on January 3 in the comments below and don't forget to subscribe for more great darts videos in the coming weeks and months.
Show Chapters:
- 00:00 Favourite moment of 2024?
- 01:12 Littler's nine-darters
- 02:26 Quarter One preview & statistics
- 06:47 Quarter One predictions
- 08:14 Quarter Two preview & statistics
- 16:58 Quarter Two predictions
- 17:36 Quarter Three preview & statistics
- 24:07 Quarter Three predictions
- 25:25 Quarter Four preview & statistics
- 28:44 Quarter Four predictions
- 30:10 Semi-Final predictions
- 33:09 Is Littler v Anderson the dream final?
- 33:32 Who will be crowned world champion?
ALSO READ: CHRIS HAMMER'S WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW
