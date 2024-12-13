Predicting how the entire PDC World Darts Championship unfolds in less than four minutes! But will Luke Littler, Luke Humphries or Gary Anderson win the title?

Find out our predictions for all 93 matches at the PDC World Championship before a dart has been thrown!
The PDC World Championship is almost here so as a special challenge, darts presenter Abigail Davies and commentator Paul Nicholson have attempted to predict how the entire tournament will unfold in less than four minutes.
That means picking a winner of every tie in the draw bracket until they end up with the player who they think will lift the Sid Waddell Trophy on January 3.
Will Luke Littler and Luke Humphries meet in their semi-finals or could there be a shock exit along the way - and will it be Gary Anderson or Michael van Gerwen emerging through the bottom half of the draw?
WATCH: ALL 93 TIES PREDICTED!
Check out their full tournament prediction and let us know who you get in the semi-finals and final in the comments section on our YouTube channel!
