Players Championship Finals 2023: Free darts betting tips and preview for the ITV4-televised major in Minehead

Fresh from tipping up Luke Humphries to win the Grand Slam of Darts, our expert Chris Hammer is back to preview the last major tournament before the season-ending PDC World Darts Championship.

* Chris Hammer and fellow tipster Carl Fletcher generated a profit of 17 points during the whole Grand Slam of Darts tournament at a ROI of 37%, while they predicted 45 correct results out of 62 * Darts betting tips: Players Championship Finals 0.5pts each-way Stephen Bunting to win the Players Championship Finals at 66/1 (Sky Bet 1/2, 1, 2) 1pt each-way Josh Rock to win the Players Championship Finals at 33/1 (Sky Bet 1/2, 1, 2) 1pt Stephen Bunting to win quarter one at 16/1 (Star Sports) 1pt Josh Rock to win quarter two at 6/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Gary Anderson to win quarter three at 11/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Krzystof Ratajski to win quarter four at 15/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Luke Humphries has now become one of the few players in PDC history to start a major tournament as bookies favourite. Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen have obviously enjoyed that honour for about 99% of these premiere events down the years so it really underlines how far Cool Hand has come in such a short space of time to earn this status. Given his consistency, stats and two breakthrough major titles this season - which have both come since the start of October - it's no surprise that he's widely dubbed the unofficial 'best player in the world right now'. He's as short as 10/3 in places to make it three ahead of Gerwyn Price (9/2) and MVG, who goes into an event he's won seven times since 2013 at a massive 13/2. It always seems a dangerous event for the big names due to the best-of-11 leg format in the opening two rounds so we'll go through each quarter of the draw in search of some value. Quarter One (1) Gerwyn Price v Ricky Evans (64)

* Dylan Slevin replaced Danny Noppert. To see Michael van Gerwen 40th seed for a tournament he's won seven times in the last 10 years is amusing but completely understandable when you consider he only entered 15 of the 30 Players Championship events. Apart from wining one of those back in March, he didn't really pull up trees in any of the others and the penalty for that is ending up in a quarter with his old foe Gerwyn Price. MVG is never as big as 13/8 to win a quarter of a major tournament and the immediate reaction is 'what great value' but at the moment we're seeing that inconsistent version of the Dutchman where his C game of low 90s average rears its head too many times and is clearly very beatable. Callan Rydz or Ross Smith could take him down in the early rounds while neither Price nor Stephen Bunting will fear him, especially over best-of-19 legs. Talking of the Bullet, I think he's too big here at 16/1 to come through this quarter. Gian van Veen can't be underestimated if they meet in round two but Bunting has been one of the form players these past few months and enjoyed an impressive Grand Slam of Darts in which he reached the semi-finals with a string of consistently good displays apart from one scruffy victory over Danny Noppert. He'll rightly be underdog if he faces Price in round three and will need to be at the top of his game when you think the Iceman averaged 104 for his Grand Slam of Darts campaign before it ended prematurely. But if he can spring a surprise that he's playing well enough to do, I'd fancy his chances against anyone he comes up against in the quarters. Even MVG. Verdict : Probably Price but Bunting the value

Rob Cross heads to Minehead as the Grand Slam runner-up and among the top five for averages in all competitions since the start of October with a healthy 97.96. Despite being blown away by Luke Humphries 16-8, Voltage didn't do much wrong in the Wolverhampton final and averaged 103.61 so it's little wonder that he's favourite to come through this quarter of the draw. However it's a tough top half to this section along with Dave Chisnall and Chris Dobey, who you'd expect to meet in round two, so it's very hard to decide who will reach the quarter-finals. Chizzy may well have fluffed his lines in majors this year despite very impressive floor and European Tour form but he'll always be a huge threat on his day while Dobey is in the top 10 for averages since October and has already proved he can challenge - and win - at major tournaments this year. But I'm going for Josh Rock to come through a slightly softer bottom section before going on to win the quarter at a very tempting 6/1. The Northern Irishman enjoyed an extremely promising Grand Slam of Darts, where it took the comeback of the season from James Wade to deny him a place in the semi-finals. Admittedly he's probably still cursing his missed match darts in that match but generally he has a lot to be positive about from his best major campaign of the season and he'll have the hunger and drive to back that form up in Minehead. He's playing better than anyone else in his section including Jonny Clayton, who has been out of form for much of the autumn and winter months, and will give anyone in the top half a real close contest. Verdict : Rock to win the quarter

: Anderson to win the quarter CLICK HERE to back Anderson to win the quarter with Sky Bet