David Cameron pipped Phil Taylor to victory

Phil Taylor beaten by David Cameron in World Seniors Darts Masters final at Lakeside

By Sporting Life
22:58 · SUN May 29, 2022

David Cameron beat 16-time world champion Phi Taylor 6-3 to win World Seniors Darts Masters at Lakeside, 30 years on from The Power's famous World Championship victory at the same venue.

The Power had looked set for a mouthwatering meeting with Martin Adams but Wolfie was surprisingly beaten 4-1 in Sunday's afternoon session quarter-final by Tony O'Shea.

Taylor edged his way past Les Wallace 4-3 before thrashing O'Shea 4-1 to set up a meeting with Cameron, who had made light work of Colin Monk (4-2) and Richie Howson (5-2) earlier on Sunday to reach the final.

After a nip and tuck start, which saw Taylor miss his double for a 2-0 lead before hitting back with a 100 checkout to level the match at 2-2, Excalibur pulled clear with checkouts of 78 and 85 to take a stranglehold on the encounter.

The Power then missed two opportunities to pull back within a set, which Cameron ruthlessly punished to make it 5-2 and close in on victory in the best of 11 contest.

When Excalibur stumbled with 81 left in the next set and Taylor took full advantage to make it 5-3, an epic finale seemed as if it could be on the cards.

But Cameron responded to close it out in the very next set.

