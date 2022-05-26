The inaugural World Seniors Masters takes place at one of the most iconic venues in darts history and is headlined by the legendary Phil Taylor, who won two of his 16 world titles at the Lakeside in 1990 and 1992.

Taylor is marginal favourite despite his disappointing performances at the World Seniors Championship back in February, when Robert Thornton came out on top in dominant fashion.

Other iconic stars in the over 50s tournament include Martin Adams, John Lowe. John Part, Paul Lim, Bob Anderson, Keith Deller, Lisa Ashton and Trina Gulliver.

You can follow the event, which is televised by BT Sport, with all the results, daily reviews and stats while we have details of the prize money, ticket information and format.

World Senior Masters: Round-by-round draw, results & averages

Listed in draw bracket order

All sets are best of three legs

Scroll down for daily schedule

ROUND TWO (Some seeds player winners of first-round matches)

Robert Thornton v Painter/Cameron

Deta Hedman v Colin Monk

Bob Anderson v Keith Deller

Trina Gulliver v Jenkins/Howson

Martin Adams v Scholten/Jones

Lisa Ashton v Tony O’Shea

John Lowe v Les Wallace

Phil Taylor v Part/Lim

ROUND ONE/PRELIMINARY

Paul Lim v John Part

Terry Jenkins v Richie Howson

Roland Scholten v Wayne Jones

Kevin Painter v David Cameron

World Senior Darts Championship schedule and results



Friday May 27

Evening Session (1900 BST)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 3

First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

Paul Lim v John Part (R1)

Kevin Painter v David Cameron (R1)

Roland Scholten v Wayne Jones (R1)

Phil Taylor v Part/Lim (R2)

Saturday May 28

Afternoon session (1300 BST)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 3

First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

Lisa Ashton v Tony O’Shea (R2)

Terry Jenkins v Richie Howson (R1)

Deta Hedman v Colin Monk (R2)

Martin Adams v Scholten/Jones (R2)

Evening Session (1900 BST)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 3

First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

John Lowe v Les Wallace (R2)

Trina Gulliver v Jenkins/Howson (R2)

Robert Thornton v Painter/Cameron (R2)

Bob Anderson v Keith Deller (R2)

Sunday May 29

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 3

Quarter-finals (Best of 7 sets)

Thornton/Painter/Cameron v Hedman/Monk

Taylor/Part/Lim v Lowe/Wallace

Adams/Scholten/Jones v Ashton/O'Shea

Gulliver/Jenkins/Howson v Anderson/Deller

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BT Sport 1

Semi-Finals (Best of 9)

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Final (Best of 11)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Seniors Masters on?

The World Senior Darts Masters will be broadcast in the UK on BT Sport 1 & 3. Darts fans in Germany can watch on Sport1 while everywhere else it will be PPV only with a pass for £10 for the whole weekend and £5 per match session. Click here for more information.

World Senior Darts ticket information

Tickets are still available. For more details on ticket availability and costs then head to https://dartshop.tv/world-seniors/.

World Seniors Format



First Round - Best of 5 sets

Second Round - Best of 5 sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of 5 sets

Semi-Finals - Best of 9 sets

Final - Best of 11 sets

World Senior Darts Masters Odds

Phil Taylor (5/8)

Robert Thornton (2/1)

Martin Adams (5/1)

Kevin Painter (7/1)

Terry Jenkins (11/1)

Tony O'Shea (20/1)

Richie Howson (22/1)

Paul Lim (28/1)

Wayne Jones (30/1)

David Cameron (33/1)

Keith Deller (66/1)

Lisa Ashton (66/1)

John Part (66/1)

Colin Monk (66/1)

Roland Scholten (80/1)

Bob Anderson (125/1)

John Lowe (150/1)

Les Wallace (150/1)

Trina Gulliver (300/1)

Deta Hedman (350/1)

Click here for Sky Bet odds

World Seniors prize money

Winner: £10,000

Runner-Up: £5000

Semi-Finalists: £2500

Quarter-Finalists: £1250

Last 16: £750

