Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Phil Taylor returns to the Lakeside for the first time since the early 1990s
Phil Taylor returns to the Lakeside for the first time since the early 1990s

World Seniors Darts Masters 2022: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live BT Sport coverage details for the new major featuring Phil Taylor

By Sporting Life
14:44 · THU May 26, 2022

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2022 World Senior Darts Masters, which takes place from May 27-29 at the Lakeside.

The inaugural World Seniors Masters takes place at one of the most iconic venues in darts history and is headlined by the legendary Phil Taylor, who won two of his 16 world titles at the Lakeside in 1990 and 1992.

Taylor is marginal favourite despite his disappointing performances at the World Seniors Championship back in February, when Robert Thornton came out on top in dominant fashion.

Other iconic stars in the over 50s tournament include Martin Adams, John Lowe. John Part, Paul Lim, Bob Anderson, Keith Deller, Lisa Ashton and Trina Gulliver.

You can follow the event, which is televised by BT Sport, with all the results, daily reviews and stats while we have details of the prize money, ticket information and format.

World Senior Masters: Round-by-round draw, results & averages

  • Listed in draw bracket order
  • All sets are best of three legs
  • Scroll down for daily schedule

ROUND TWO (Some seeds player winners of first-round matches)

  • Robert Thornton v Painter/Cameron
  • Deta Hedman v Colin Monk
  • Bob Anderson v Keith Deller
  • Trina Gulliver v Jenkins/Howson
  • Martin Adams v Scholten/Jones
  • Lisa Ashton v Tony O’Shea
  • John Lowe v Les Wallace
  • Phil Taylor v Part/Lim
  • Robert Thornton v Painter/Cameron

ROUND ONE/PRELIMINARY

  • Paul Lim v John Part
  • Terry Jenkins v Richie Howson
  • Roland Scholten v Wayne Jones
  • Kevin Painter v David Cameron

World Senior Darts Championship schedule and results

All sets are best of three legs

Friday May 27
Evening Session (1900 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 3
First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

  • Paul Lim v John Part (R1)
  • Kevin Painter v David Cameron (R1)
  • Roland Scholten v Wayne Jones (R1)
  • Phil Taylor v Part/Lim (R2)

Saturday May 28
Afternoon session (1300 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 3
First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

  • Lisa Ashton v Tony O’Shea (R2)
  • Terry Jenkins v Richie Howson (R1)
  • Deta Hedman v Colin Monk (R2)
  • Martin Adams v Scholten/Jones (R2)

Evening Session (1900 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 3
First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

  • John Lowe v Les Wallace (R2)
  • Trina Gulliver v Jenkins/Howson (R2)
  • Robert Thornton v Painter/Cameron (R2)
  • Bob Anderson v Keith Deller (R2)

Sunday May 29
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 3
Quarter-finals (Best of 7 sets)

  • Thornton/Painter/Cameron v Hedman/Monk
  • Taylor/Part/Lim v Lowe/Wallace
  • Adams/Scholten/Jones v Ashton/O'Shea
  • Gulliver/Jenkins/Howson v Anderson/Deller

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 1

Semi-Finals (Best of 9)

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Final (Best of 11)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Seniors Masters on?

The World Senior Darts Masters will be broadcast in the UK on BT Sport 1 & 3. Darts fans in Germany can watch on Sport1 while everywhere else it will be PPV only with a pass for £10 for the whole weekend and £5 per match session. Click here for more information.

World Senior Darts ticket information

Tickets are still available. For more details on ticket availability and costs then head to https://dartshop.tv/world-seniors/.

World Seniors Format

All sets are best of three legs

  • First Round - Best of 5 sets
  • Second Round - Best of 5 sets
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of 5 sets
  • Semi-Finals - Best of 9 sets
  • Final - Best of 11 sets

World Senior Darts Masters Odds

  • Phil Taylor (5/8)
  • Robert Thornton (2/1)
  • Martin Adams (5/1)
  • Kevin Painter (7/1)
  • Terry Jenkins (11/1)
  • Tony O'Shea (20/1)
  • Richie Howson (22/1)
  • Paul Lim (28/1)
  • Wayne Jones (30/1)
  • David Cameron (33/1)
  • Keith Deller (66/1)
  • Lisa Ashton (66/1)
  • John Part (66/1)
  • Colin Monk (66/1)
  • Roland Scholten (80/1)
  • Bob Anderson (125/1)
  • John Lowe (150/1)
  • Les Wallace (150/1)
  • Trina Gulliver (300/1)
  • Deta Hedman (350/1)

Click here for Sky Bet odds

World Seniors prize money

  • Winner: £10,000
  • Runner-Up: £5000
  • Semi-Finalists: £2500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £1250
  • Last 16: £750

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....