The full draw, schedule and results from the 2022 World Senior Darts Masters, which takes place from May 27-29 at the Lakeside.
The inaugural World Seniors Masters takes place at one of the most iconic venues in darts history and is headlined by the legendary Phil Taylor, who won two of his 16 world titles at the Lakeside in 1990 and 1992.
Taylor is marginal favourite despite his disappointing performances at the World Seniors Championship back in February, when Robert Thornton came out on top in dominant fashion.
Other iconic stars in the over 50s tournament include Martin Adams, John Lowe. John Part, Paul Lim, Bob Anderson, Keith Deller, Lisa Ashton and Trina Gulliver.
You can follow the event, which is televised by BT Sport, with all the results, daily reviews and stats while we have details of the prize money, ticket information and format.
ROUND TWO (Some seeds player winners of first-round matches)
ROUND ONE/PRELIMINARY
All sets are best of three legs
Friday May 27
Evening Session (1900 BST)
First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)
Saturday May 28
Afternoon session (1300 BST)
First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)
Evening Session (1900 BST)
First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)
Sunday May 29
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Quarter-finals (Best of 7 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 9)
Final (Best of 11)
The World Senior Darts Masters will be broadcast in the UK on BT Sport 1 & 3. Darts fans in Germany can watch on Sport1 while everywhere else it will be PPV only with a pass for £10 for the whole weekend and £5 per match session. Click here for more information.
Tickets are still available. For more details on ticket availability and costs then head to https://dartshop.tv/world-seniors/.
