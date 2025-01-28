PDC World Masters 2025: Free darts betting tips and preview for the ITV4-televised major in Milton Keynes

The PDC's revamped Winmau World Masters takes place from January 30 to February 2 so check out Chris Hammer's preview and selections for the ITV4- televised major.

Darts betting tips: PDC World Masters 1pt each-way Stephen Bunting to win the World Masters at 10/1 (General 1/2, 1, 2) 0.5pts each-way Danny Noppert to win the World Masters at 80/1 (BetVictor 1/2, 1,2) 0.5pts each-way Jonny Clayton to win the World Masters at 66/1 (BetVictor 1/2, 1,2) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The new PDC season may have already begun with a couple of invitational World Series events earlier this month but this is where the whole tour can attempt to get their campaigns up and running with a bang. For the first time in its 13-year history, the event previously known as the 'Masters' is now ranked and open to all Tour Card holders - in addition to a selection of qualifiers from the secondary tours - while it's also become a set-play tournament like the BDO's 'World Masters' used to be from 1974 to 2019. Since the BDO's demise, the WDF have only put on two World Masters and both of those adopted the standard legs format and were held overseas. As Paul Nicholson wrote in his World Masters column, it's fair to say that the WDF failed to maintain the prestige of the sport's oldest major and the PDC were quick - and canny - to incorporate its best features with their own Masters that was probably in need of a shake-up anyway. In case you don't already know, the top 24 players on the PDC's Order of Merit qualified straight through to the televised stages of the new Winmau World Masters at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, which takes place on ITV 4 from Thursday to Sunday, while eight other spots were up for grabs during the preliminary rounds on Wednesday.

World Masters: First-round draw and tournament bracket (1) Luke Humphries v Joe Cullen

(16) Josh Rock v Jermaine Wattimena

(8) Damon Heta v Ross Smith

(9) Gerwyn Price v Florian Hempel

(4) Rob Cross v William O'Connor

(13) Danny Noppert v Michael Smith

(5) Stephen Bunting v William Borland

(12) Peter Wright v Kevin Doets

(2) Luke Littler v Andy Baetens

(15) James Wade v Mike De Decker

(7) Jonny Clayton v Martin Schindler

(10) Chris Dobey v Ryan Searle

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Bradley Brooks

(14) Gary Anderson v Dimitri Van den Bergh

(6) Dave Chisnall v Cameron Menzies

(11) Nathan Aspinall v Andrew Gilding

Considering there was over 100 players battling it out in a best-of-three set format - where each set is a cut-throat best-of-three legs with no tiebreaks - I'm sure some of them felt that'd have had a better chance at surviving Squid Game. Best-of-three leg sets was of course an integral part of the old BDO World Masters and I'm sure darts fans will love to see this ruthless format introduced into a PDC major and give more variety to the calendar. After all, there are now three set-play majors in the PDC and they're all unique from one another; whether that's because of double-start, best of three leg sets or the World Championship. The first-round proper in Milton Keynes is best-of-five sets, the second-round and quarter-finals are both best-of-seven sets, the semi-final is best-of-nine sets and the final is best-of-11 sets, so we could be seeing a lot of deciding legs throughout each match, particularly in the latter stages. Therefore in terms of picking potential champions, one of the key ingredients for success has got to be the ability to be clinical and ice cool in these pressured situations. And on a consistent basis too. There aren't many players in the field who have notable experience of this kind of format but Michael van Gerwen will have vague recollections having won the original World Masters way back in 2006 aged 17 to break Eric Bristow's record as the youngest ever champion before his switch to the PDC, while the defending Masters champion Stephen Bunting won it back-to-back in 2012 and 2013 in the days when he was ripping up the BDO. MVG and the Bullet are therefore just the only players who can achieve a Masters 'treble' of sorts by winning both versions of the Winmau World Masters and also the PDC's previous version of this event. As the rest of the big names and most likely winners don't have form in this exact type of format, one statistic we could use to identify potential champions is percentage of deciding legs won in the last 12 months. The data only refers to matches that have gone all the way rather than deciding legs in the two other set-play tournaments but it still gives us a flavour as to who can hold their game together most in these clutch moments. We've got to bare in mind that some players won't have as big a sample size as others, while the data available to me doesn't split out how many times in these deciding legs they were throwing first or not. So this list can't be used to categorically determine who holds their nerve better in last leg deciders.