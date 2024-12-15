The tournament sponsors are once again donating £1,000 for every 180 thrown at this year's PDC World Darts Championship to Prostate Cancer UK, plus a massive £180,000 for every nine-darter at the Alexandra Palace.

This £180k bonus will be shared between the charity, the player, and a lucky fan in the Ally Pally crowd.

This year’s donation is expected to exceed the £1million raised by Paddy Power in 2023/24, and funds will support Prostate Cancer UK’s TRANSFORM trial, a groundbreaking research project that will find the best way to diagnose prostate cancer early and pave the way for a national screening programme.

A record 914 180s were hit during last year's tournament, with Paddy Power rounding up the £914,000 to the seven-figure sum, while Luke Humphries won the inaugural Ballon d'Art trophy for contributing the most maximums with 73.

In the UK, one man dies from prostate cancer every 45 minutes. But finding it early, when it's easier to treat, can save lives.

Here you can follow how many 180s have been hit and who leads the Ballon d'Art standings.

How many 180s have their been so far?