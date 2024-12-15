You can follow how many 180s are thrown at this year's PDC World Darts Championship - and who leads the Ballon d'Art standings - as sponsors Paddy Power continue their efforts to support Prostate Cancer UK.
The tournament sponsors are once again donating £1,000 for every 180 thrown at this year's PDC World Darts Championship to Prostate Cancer UK, plus a massive £180,000 for every nine-darter at the Alexandra Palace.
This £180k bonus will be shared between the charity, the player, and a lucky fan in the Ally Pally crowd.
This year’s donation is expected to exceed the £1million raised by Paddy Power in 2023/24, and funds will support Prostate Cancer UK’s TRANSFORM trial, a groundbreaking research project that will find the best way to diagnose prostate cancer early and pave the way for a national screening programme.
A record 914 180s were hit during last year's tournament, with Paddy Power rounding up the £914,000 to the seven-figure sum, while Luke Humphries won the inaugural Ballon d'Art trophy for contributing the most maximums with 73.
In the UK, one man dies from prostate cancer every 45 minutes. But finding it early, when it's easier to treat, can save lives.
Here you can follow how many 180s have been hit and who leads the Ballon d'Art standings.
How many 180s have their been so far?
- Day one: 33 (Huybrechts v Barry contributed most with 17)
Who leads the Ballon d'Art standings?
(Only includes players still left in the tournament)
- Keane Barry: 7
- Luke Humphries, Jermaine Wattimena: 2
Darts: Related content
- Watch our 2025 World Darts Championship predictions
- 2025 World Darts draw, schedule & results
- 2024 PDC Darts Calendar
- 2024 Premier League Season
- Watch: Littler on his 2024 season
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds