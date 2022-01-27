Sporting Life
Peter Wright is the Player of the Year
Peter Wright is the Player of the Year

PDC Darts awards 2021: Peter Wright named Player of the Year

By Sporting Life
22:40 · THU January 27, 2022

Peter Wright has been named PDC Player of the Year as part of the 2021 PDC Awards, which also saw Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price amongst the players recognised.

Newly-crowned two-time World Champion Wright pipped Clayton, Price and James Wade to the Player of the Year award.

A vintage year for Wright also saw him win the World Matchplay and Players Championship Finals for the first time, whilst lifting a second World Cup title for Scotland alongside John Henderson.

"It feels great to win this award, it's nice to add another trophy to the cabinet," said Wright.

"Jonny [Clayton] had an amazing year but I think winning the two biggest ranking TV tournaments probably won me this award; thank you to the selection panel for selecting me.

"It's nice to get recognition for your achievements over the last year and now I want more in 2022.

"Phil [Taylor] always had that hunger to win more and a few years ago I couldn't understand it but now I've got that same hunger to add as many titles to my name as I can."

A remarkable year for Clayton, which saw him pick up four TV titles including the Premier League in his debut campaign, was recognised with wins in the PDPA Players' Player of the Year and Selco Fans' Player of the Year categories.

Clayton received over half of the votes from fellow PDC Tour Card Holders and more than 25% of the votes in an online poll respectively as he scooped an awards double.

Michael Smith's defeat of Clayton in a pulsating World Championship fourth round contest was acknowledged with the Toyo Tires Televised Performance of the Year award.

World number one Price's victories in both 2021 European Tour events, as well as in two Players Championships, helped him on his way to winning ProTour Player of the Year after claiming £98,000 during the season.

Scotland's Alan Soutar received the Moneybarn Best Newcomer award thanks to an impressive first year on the professional circuit, which included runs to the last 16 of the UK Open and World Championship as he moved up to 51st on the PDC Order of Merit.

Emerging Austrian Rusty-Jake Rodriguez took the Unicorn Young Player of the Year award thanks to a breakthrough year which saw the 21-year-old dominate the European Development Tour with five tournament wins as well as feature in the World Championship and Grand Slam of Darts.

The PDC Annual Awards also officially welcomes into the Nine-Dart Club any player to have achieved a nine-darter in a PDC event during the previous year.

Televised perfect legs are recognised with a gold pin badge, while players who hit a non-televised nine-darter receive a silver pin badge.

2021 PDC Annual Awards

PDC Player of the Year

  • WINNER: Peter Wright

Nominated:

  • Jonny Clayton
  • Gerwyn Price
  • James Wade

PDPA Players’ Player of the Year

  • WINNER: Jonny Clayton
  • Second: Peter Wright
  • Joint-Third: Gerwyn Price, Callan Rydz

Selco Fans’ Player of the Year

  • WINNER: Jonny Clayton
  • Second: Peter Wright
  • Third: Dimitri Van den Bergh

Toyo Tires Televised Performance of the Year

  • WINNER: Michael Smith v Jonny Clayton - World Championship fourth round

Nominated:

  • Jonny Clayton v James Wade - Masters quarter-finals
  • Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen - World Matchplay semi-finals
  • Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price - European Championship quarter-finals

ProTour Player of the Year

  • WINNER: Gerwyn Price

Nominated:

  • Jose de Sousa
  • Michael Smith
  • Peter Wright

Moneybarn Best Newcomer

  • WINNER: Alan Soutar

Nominated:

  • Florian Hempel
  • Keane Barry
  • Scott Mitchell

Unicorn Young Player of the Year

  • WINNER: Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Nominated:

  • Bradley Brooks
  • Ted Evetts
  • Keane Barry

Nine-Dart Club

Gold Pin Badges

  • Jonny Clayton - Unibet Premier League Night Three
  • Jose de Sousa - Unibet Premier League Night Four
  • Sebastian Bialecki - Ladbrokes UK Open
  • Jitse van der Wal - Ladbrokes UK Open
  • William Borland - William Hill World Championship Day Three
  • Darius Labanauskas - William Hill World Championship Day Four
  • Gerwyn Price - William Hill World Championship Quarter-Finals

Silver Pin Badges

  • Jose Marques - PDC Qualifying Schools Stage 1B Day One
  • Shane McGuirk - PDC Qualifying Schools Final Stage Day Two
  • Martin Schindler - PDC Qualifying Schools Final Stage Day Four
  • Michael Smith - Players Championship One
  • Adrian Lewis - Players Championship Two
  • Mensur Suljovic - Players Championship Three
  • Luke Woodhouse - Players Championship Four
  • Ritchie Edhouse - Players Championship Five\
  • Wayne Jones - Players Championship Five
  • Mickey Mansell - Players Championship Eight
  • Nathan Aspinall - Players Championship Nine
  • Stephen Bunting - Players Championship Ten
  • Jose de Sousa - Players Championship Ten
  • Krzysztof Ratajski - Players Championship 12
  • Niels Zonneveld - Players Championship 13
  • Jim McEwan - Players Championship 14
  • Geert Nentjes - Players Championship 14
  • Ian White - Players Championship 15
  • Christian Kist - Unicorn European Challenge Tour Event Two
  • Danny Noppert - Players Championship 18
  • Martin Atkins - Players Championship 18
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh - Players Championship 19
  • Kim Huybrechts - Players Championship 20
  • Gabriel Clemens - Players Championship 20
  • Ron Meulenkamp - ET1 Tour Card Holder Qualifier
  • Ron Meulenkamp - Players Championship 22
  • Ryan Harrington - Unicorn UK Challenge Tour Event 11
  • Nathan Aspinall - Players Championship 24
  • Callan Rydz - Players Championship 24
  • Madars Razma - Players Championship 26
  • Madars Razma - Players Championship 27
  • Scott Waites - Players Championship 28
  • Gabriel Clemens - Players Championship 28
  • Mickey Mansell - Players Championship 29
  • Steve West - Players Championship 29

