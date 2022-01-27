Newly-crowned two-time World Champion Wright pipped Clayton, Price and James Wade to the Player of the Year award.

A vintage year for Wright also saw him win the World Matchplay and Players Championship Finals for the first time, whilst lifting a second World Cup title for Scotland alongside John Henderson.

"It feels great to win this award, it's nice to add another trophy to the cabinet," said Wright.

"Jonny [Clayton] had an amazing year but I think winning the two biggest ranking TV tournaments probably won me this award; thank you to the selection panel for selecting me.

"It's nice to get recognition for your achievements over the last year and now I want more in 2022.

"Phil [Taylor] always had that hunger to win more and a few years ago I couldn't understand it but now I've got that same hunger to add as many titles to my name as I can."

A remarkable year for Clayton, which saw him pick up four TV titles including the Premier League in his debut campaign, was recognised with wins in the PDPA Players' Player of the Year and Selco Fans' Player of the Year categories.

Clayton received over half of the votes from fellow PDC Tour Card Holders and more than 25% of the votes in an online poll respectively as he scooped an awards double.

Michael Smith's defeat of Clayton in a pulsating World Championship fourth round contest was acknowledged with the Toyo Tires Televised Performance of the Year award.

World number one Price's victories in both 2021 European Tour events, as well as in two Players Championships, helped him on his way to winning ProTour Player of the Year after claiming £98,000 during the season.

Scotland's Alan Soutar received the Moneybarn Best Newcomer award thanks to an impressive first year on the professional circuit, which included runs to the last 16 of the UK Open and World Championship as he moved up to 51st on the PDC Order of Merit.

Emerging Austrian Rusty-Jake Rodriguez took the Unicorn Young Player of the Year award thanks to a breakthrough year which saw the 21-year-old dominate the European Development Tour with five tournament wins as well as feature in the World Championship and Grand Slam of Darts.

The PDC Annual Awards also officially welcomes into the Nine-Dart Club any player to have achieved a nine-darter in a PDC event during the previous year.

Televised perfect legs are recognised with a gold pin badge, while players who hit a non-televised nine-darter receive a silver pin badge.

2021 PDC Annual Awards

PDC Player of the Year

WINNER: Peter Wright

Nominated:

Jonny Clayton

Gerwyn Price

James Wade

PDPA Players’ Player of the Year

WINNER: Jonny Clayton

Second: Peter Wright

Joint-Third: Gerwyn Price, Callan Rydz

Selco Fans’ Player of the Year

WINNER: Jonny Clayton

Second: Peter Wright

Third: Dimitri Van den Bergh

Toyo Tires Televised Performance of the Year

WINNER: Michael Smith v Jonny Clayton - World Championship fourth round

Nominated:

Jonny Clayton v James Wade - Masters quarter-finals

Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen - World Matchplay semi-finals

Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price - European Championship quarter-finals

ProTour Player of the Year

WINNER: Gerwyn Price

Nominated:

Jose de Sousa

Michael Smith

Peter Wright

Moneybarn Best Newcomer

WINNER: Alan Soutar

Nominated:

Florian Hempel

Keane Barry

Scott Mitchell

Unicorn Young Player of the Year

WINNER: Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Nominated:

Bradley Brooks

Ted Evetts

Keane Barry

Nine-Dart Club

Gold Pin Badges

Jonny Clayton - Unibet Premier League Night Three

Jose de Sousa - Unibet Premier League Night Four

Sebastian Bialecki - Ladbrokes UK Open

Jitse van der Wal - Ladbrokes UK Open

William Borland - William Hill World Championship Day Three

Darius Labanauskas - William Hill World Championship Day Four

Gerwyn Price - William Hill World Championship Quarter-Finals

Silver Pin Badges

Jose Marques - PDC Qualifying Schools Stage 1B Day One

Shane McGuirk - PDC Qualifying Schools Final Stage Day Two

Martin Schindler - PDC Qualifying Schools Final Stage Day Four

Michael Smith - Players Championship One

Adrian Lewis - Players Championship Two

Mensur Suljovic - Players Championship Three

Luke Woodhouse - Players Championship Four

Ritchie Edhouse - Players Championship Five\

Wayne Jones - Players Championship Five

Mickey Mansell - Players Championship Eight

Nathan Aspinall - Players Championship Nine

Stephen Bunting - Players Championship Ten

Jose de Sousa - Players Championship Ten

Krzysztof Ratajski - Players Championship 12

Niels Zonneveld - Players Championship 13

Jim McEwan - Players Championship 14

Geert Nentjes - Players Championship 14

Ian White - Players Championship 15

Christian Kist - Unicorn European Challenge Tour Event Two

Danny Noppert - Players Championship 18

Martin Atkins - Players Championship 18

Dimitri Van den Bergh - Players Championship 19

Kim Huybrechts - Players Championship 20

Gabriel Clemens - Players Championship 20

Ron Meulenkamp - ET1 Tour Card Holder Qualifier

Ron Meulenkamp - Players Championship 22

Ryan Harrington - Unicorn UK Challenge Tour Event 11

Nathan Aspinall - Players Championship 24

Callan Rydz - Players Championship 24

Madars Razma - Players Championship 26

Madars Razma - Players Championship 27

Scott Waites - Players Championship 28

Gabriel Clemens - Players Championship 28

Mickey Mansell - Players Championship 29

Steve West - Players Championship 29

