New Zealand Darts Masters: Predictions, betting tips and preview for the ITV-televised World Series event in Hamilton

All eight PDC star made it through to the final day of the New Zealand Darts Masters so check out Chris Hammer's tips for the quarter-finals and beyond.
1pt Luke Humphries to win the New Zealand Darts Masters at 9/4 (General)
1pt Dimitri Van den Bergh to beat Luke Littler at 3/1 (General)
The seventh World Series event of the season concludes in New Zealand on Saturday and just like last week in Australia, all eight of the PDC stars overcame the Oceanic representatives to take their place in the quarter-finals.
Luke Humphries is favourite to lift his first World Series crown but is closely followed by Luke Littler, who was thrashed 8-1 by Gerwyn Price in the Australian Darts Masters final seven nights ago.
The action takes place at 8am UK time (1900 local) and will be followed by the semis (best of 13 legs) and the final (best of 15 legs) , with live TV coverage available on PDCTV and ITVX.
Littler is hoping to maintain his ridiculous record of winning a title in every month of his debut season but he'll still have a few more chances on the Pro Tour if he can't get the job done in Hamilton.
He looked in imperious form against local Jonny Tata in round one as he produced the highest average of the day with 102.24 while Dimitri Van den Bergh managed 94 in a 6-3 triumph over Mark Cleaver.
We can't read too much into those matches but if last week's semi-final meeting between the pair is anything to go by we should expect a 180-fest.
Littler ran out a 7-6 winner in a match where the 17-year-old averaged 105 compared to VDB's 102 while he hit six of the 14 maximums in a thriller.
Van den Bergh, who stunned Luke Humphries 6-2 last week with an average of 103, is looking sharp Down Under and 3/1 seems too big in a best-of-11 leg contest while I'd also suggest looking at over 6.5 180s with Sky Bet.
Verdict: 4-6
Luke Humphries has surprisingly never reached a World Series final, let alone win a title, and last week his hopes were dashed by Dimitri Van den Bergh in the quarter-finals.
Cool Hand was well below his best in Australia with two averages around the 90 mark but raised his game significantly the brush Kayden Milne aside 6-3 with a 99 average in round one.
Michael Smith, by contrast, could only manage 85 in a lethargic triumph over Jeremy Fagg and although you'd expect Humphries to bring a much better standard out of him, I fancy the world champion to be too strong.
Verdict: 6-3
Gerwyn Price rediscovered his mojo last week by thumping Luke Littler 8-1 to win his second World Series title of the season with an average of just short of 100.
The Iceman beat an improved Peter Wright, who had earlier knocked out Rob Cross, in a hard-fought semi-final but I'd expect this scoreline to be more one-sided than that 7-6 win based on the fact he's still not averaged close to 100 since a ridiculous effort of 109 back in June which really was a bolt from the blue.
Wright only needed an 87 average to crush a pretty poor effort from Daniel Snookes 6-0 and it'll take a lot more than that to trouble a fired-up Price who wants to maintain his momentum.
Verdict: 6-2
Damon Heta famously made his breakthrough as a 'Oceanic representative' during the Brisbane Darts Masters way back in 2018 and last year nearly won a second World Series crown on home soil in the New South Wales Masters, only to lose 8-1 to Rob Cross in the final.
The pair meet again after Heta put his fellow countryman Simon Whitlock to the sword 6-1 with a clinical display whereas Cross survived a huge scare against New Zealander Haupai Puha in a last-leg decider despite playing pretty solidly with a 97 average.
It's a tough one to call but Cross has enjoyed a stronger season overall and if both player to their usual standards then Voltage will take his place in the semi-finals.
Verdict: 6-4
All eight players - including the ever confident Peter Wright - will fancy their chances of walking away with the trophy but my pick is LUKE HUMPHRIES to break his World Series duck.
He's in the stronger half but I expect him to take care of Michael Smith before being a very strong favourite against Dimitri Van den Bergh, who I'm backing to stun Humphries' biggest threat Luke Littler in the quarter-final.
Humphries would have the measure of anyone in the bottom half when the format reaches best of 15 and at odds of bigger than 2/1, I feel he represents a decent bet.
Posted at 1620 BST on 16/08/24