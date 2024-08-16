New Zealand Darts Masters: Predictions, betting tips and preview for the ITV-televised World Series event in Hamilton

The seventh World Series event of the season concludes in New Zealand on Saturday and just like last week in Australia, all eight of the PDC stars overcame the Oceanic representatives to take their place in the quarter-finals.

Luke Humphries is favourite to lift his first World Series crown but is closely followed by Luke Littler, who was thrashed 8-1 by Gerwyn Price in the Australian Darts Masters final seven nights ago.

The action takes place at 8am UK time (1900 local) and will be followed by the semis (best of 13 legs) and the final (best of 15 legs) , with live TV coverage available on PDCTV and ITVX.

Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)

Luke Littler v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Littler is hoping to maintain his ridiculous record of winning a title in every month of his debut season but he'll still have a few more chances on the Pro Tour if he can't get the job done in Hamilton.

He looked in imperious form against local Jonny Tata in round one as he produced the highest average of the day with 102.24 while Dimitri Van den Bergh managed 94 in a 6-3 triumph over Mark Cleaver.

We can't read too much into those matches but if last week's semi-final meeting between the pair is anything to go by we should expect a 180-fest.

Littler ran out a 7-6 winner in a match where the 17-year-old averaged 105 compared to VDB's 102 while he hit six of the 14 maximums in a thriller.

Van den Bergh, who stunned Luke Humphries 6-2 last week with an average of 103, is looking sharp Down Under and 3/1 seems too big in a best-of-11 leg contest while I'd also suggest looking at over 6.5 180s with Sky Bet.

Verdict: 4-6